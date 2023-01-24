ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gathering in the Gap festival returns to Southwest Virginia on Memorial Day weekend

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CTd1i_0kPucuCM00

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – The Gathering in the Gap festival will return to Big Stone Gap in May 2023.

The 15th annual festival at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park on Saturday, May 27.

WCSO unveils grant, program to address inmate needs

Gretchen Cope joined the Good Morning Tri-Cities team Tuesday to speak about what to expect at the festival. To learn more about performers, the festival and tickets, click here .

