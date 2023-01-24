Gathering in the Gap festival returns to Southwest Virginia on Memorial Day weekend

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – The Gathering in the Gap festival will return to Big Stone Gap in May 2023.

The 15th annual festival at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park on Saturday, May 27.

Gretchen Cope joined the Good Morning Tri-Cities team Tuesday to speak about what to expect at the festival. To learn more about performers, the festival and tickets, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.