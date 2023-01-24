Read full article on original website
Related
Maury educators discuss prepping students for STEM-heavy workforce
Members of Maury Alliance packed the Memorial Building in Columbia for the annual education luncheon with county and city educators, leaders and community allies, discussing strides in engaging students to make early career plans — and the strong push for STEM education. Moderated by Maury Chamber & Economic Alliance president Wil Evans, the...
Estrella Mountain college seeks funds to continue dual enrollment offerings
AVONDALE -- Two early college tuition programs at Estrella Mountain Community College face budget cuts this year following record-breaking high school student enrollments. The cuts could impact ...
Comments / 0