ATLANTA — Last Saturday, a crowd of protesters clad in black marched up Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta. They wrapped t-shirts or balaclavas around their faces, with some stretching tube socks over their shoes, to make it impossible to tell who anyone was. As the protest crossed Ellis Street, the tight block of demonstrators splintered as several masked figures sprinted towards the doors of 191 Peachtree Towers, a gilded skyscraper that houses the offices of the Atlanta Police Foundation, the organization that has poured millions into the promotion and development of an 85-acre police training complex in Atlanta’s South River Forest. The activists on the street hate “Cop City,” as they call it, and they hate the cops too — all the more so after police killed one of their own in a shooting incident during a raid on the protesters’ forest encampment a few days earlier on January 18.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO