Police looking for Cleveland rapper indicted on human trafficking charges

A 42-year-old rapper from Cleveland has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly operating a human trafficking ring and advertising sex for sale online.

According to authorities, Dawud Sami, is charged with trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution and promoting prostitution, all felony counts. He was indicted last month.

Sami, born Thomas Bradford, goes by the name, "Officially GP" (Officially Got Paper). He owns Red Carpet Entertainment on East 185th Street in Cleveland.

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force received tips about Sami's alleged human trafficking ring from victims, according to a news release from the Attorney General's office.

Authorities said an investigation into the matter showed "Sami bought multiple luxury cars and a home using his victims’ identities while also branding the women with 'Red Karpet' tattoos."

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the investigation "uncovered credible, serious allegations that this trafficker must answer for."

Sami's current whereabouts are unknown.

“We’re hoping the public has information on his location so this investigation can bring his victims justice,” Yost said.

Anyone with information about where Sami could be is asked to call the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force at 216-443-6085 or CrimeStoppers at 216-443-6085.

