Effective: 2023-01-28 04:41:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-28 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by 5 PM EST. Target Area: Bristol; Plymouth The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Connecticut...Rhode Island...Massachusetts Pawcatuck River At Westerly affecting New London and Washington Counties. Taunton River Near Bridgewater affecting Plymouth and Bristol Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Rhode Island Pawtuxet River At Cranston affecting Providence and Kent Counties. For the Pawcatuck River...including Wood River Junction, Westerly Minor flooding is forecast. For the Taunton River...including Bridgewater...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Taunton River Near Bridgewater. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Backwater flooding from the Taunton River will cause flooding of lower Purchade Brook in Middleboro. This will cause Woloski Park to become impassable by most vehicles. Beware of the dangers of crossing flooded roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 8.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:45 AM EST Saturday was 8.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 6.4 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BRISTOL COUNTY, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO