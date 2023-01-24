Drivers should be aware of lane closures and a traffic signal shutdown Wednesday and Thursday at the intersection of Southwest Wilsonville Road and Southwest Kinsman Road. According to the city of Wilsonville, crews will be working to locate underground utilities to prepare for the future installation of a water pipeline as part of the Willamette Water Supply Program. From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, the signals will be shut off and several lanes will be closed including the east and west bound lanes on Southwest Wilsonville Road and the center lanes at Southwest Wilsonville Road and Southwest Kinsman Road.

