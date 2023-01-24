ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outlook Online

Downtown Estacada Commission gets ready for busy 2023

Happy New Year from The Downtown Estacada Commission (DEC)! We are celebrating the new year by ringing in new, as well as traditional, events and activities in Estacada. Time to get out the lederhosen and dirndl skirts because DEC is planning the first “Estacada Oktoberfest” for Sept. 23, 2023, (subject to approval by City Council).
kptv.com

City of Portland to pay more than $660,000 for 3 armed security agents

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland’s City Hall security budget just got a lot bigger. Wednesday, city commissioners unanimously approved an increase to their contract, which brings their total security contract to more than $15 million. The number approved in Wednesday’s city council meeting was $661,173 to add a three-person,...
PORTLAND, OR
Outlook Online

Muskrat claims abandoned beaver den along Gresham's Johnson Creek section

A new furry neighbor has moved into Gresham, as a muskrat has claimed an old beaver bank den along the East County stretch of Johnson Creek as its home. The muskrat finally settled down after making its way from Main City Park, 219 S. Main Ave., to about a mile east along the creek. As it makes itself comfortable, recreators along the Springwater Corridor Trail should keep their eyes peeled for baby muskrats, which would be cruising the water way in the coming months.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

4 hospitalized after suspected impaired driver crashes car into Clark County creek

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Four people were taken to a hospital after a car crashed into a creek Wednesday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, along with East County Fire Rescue and American Medical Response, responded to a crash along Northeast Boulder Creek Road near the Jones Creek trailhead at about 11:41 p.m. It was reported one person was out of the car and “covered in blood,” while another was still inside and unconscious, according to the sheriff’s office.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

ATV crash sends Longview man to hospital

LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) – A Washington man is in the hospital after an ATV accident in Longview on Wednesday, according to the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. Officials responded to the 2000 block of Abernathy Creek Road around 11:15 a.m. where first responders soon learned the man was unreachable by vehicle because of the terrain. Firefighters reached the man on foot while Cowlitz Fire District 5 responded with their side-by-side ATV and coordinated a safe landing zone for a rescue helicopter.
LONGVIEW, WA
kpic

Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month

SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
SALEM, OR
wilsonvillespokesman.com

Lanes temporarily closed at Southwest Wilsonville Road, Southwest Kinsman Road

Drivers should be aware of lane closures and a traffic signal shutdown Wednesday and Thursday at the intersection of Southwest Wilsonville Road and Southwest Kinsman Road. According to the city of Wilsonville, crews will be working to locate underground utilities to prepare for the future installation of a water pipeline as part of the Willamette Water Supply Program. From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, the signals will be shut off and several lanes will be closed including the east and west bound lanes on Southwest Wilsonville Road and the center lanes at Southwest Wilsonville Road and Southwest Kinsman Road.
WILSONVILLE, OR
Outlook Online

Gresham Police optimistic for coming year

Last weekend an all too familiar story was told — a suspect pulled a firearm during a fight on Main Avenue in downtown Gresham. Police received reports that an altercation that began inside M&M Lounge, 137 N. Main Ave., had spilled into the streets. At the peak of the fight, which involved two people, a gun was brandished. This time no shots were fired and an arrest was made. That hasn’t always been the case these past two years during historic spikes in violence and crime across the region.
GRESHAM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy