The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.FYF Sports Debates PodcastPortland, OR
Popular Guided Sight-Seeing Tours and Day TripTravel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' infoEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Wheeler, business leaders announce 'public safety reset' for the Central Eastside
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Eastside business leaders announced a 90-day public safety “reset” for the Central Eastside, to take on the safety, cleanliness, and accessibility concerns of local businesses. In the conference, Wheeler said the City heard business owners' concerns loud and...
Outlook Online
Downtown Estacada Commission gets ready for busy 2023
Happy New Year from The Downtown Estacada Commission (DEC)! We are celebrating the new year by ringing in new, as well as traditional, events and activities in Estacada. Time to get out the lederhosen and dirndl skirts because DEC is planning the first “Estacada Oktoberfest” for Sept. 23, 2023, (subject to approval by City Council).
kptv.com
City of Portland to pay more than $660,000 for 3 armed security agents
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland’s City Hall security budget just got a lot bigger. Wednesday, city commissioners unanimously approved an increase to their contract, which brings their total security contract to more than $15 million. The number approved in Wednesday’s city council meeting was $661,173 to add a three-person,...
WWEEK
An Apartment Developer Decries Permitting and Public Safety Woes in Lents
Address: 9243 SE Holgate St. In August 2018, when “pandemic” was still just a crossword puzzle answer, Bob Foglio, a developer and real estate agent from Gladstone, bought a tear-down in Lents. The ramshackle home just east of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Holgate was beyond repair. But for...
Outlook Online
Muskrat claims abandoned beaver den along Gresham's Johnson Creek section
A new furry neighbor has moved into Gresham, as a muskrat has claimed an old beaver bank den along the East County stretch of Johnson Creek as its home. The muskrat finally settled down after making its way from Main City Park, 219 S. Main Ave., to about a mile east along the creek. As it makes itself comfortable, recreators along the Springwater Corridor Trail should keep their eyes peeled for baby muskrats, which would be cruising the water way in the coming months.
WWEEK
The City’s Proposed Sale of a West Hills Property Revives a Feud With Longtime Portland Produce Royalty
In the swanky Healy Heights neighborhood in Portland’s Southwest Hills, most houses are propped up by stilts on one side to prevent them from toppling down the steep slopes. But one property does not look like the others. There’s no million-dollar home on the quarter acre. Instead, the plot...
kptv.com
4 hospitalized after suspected impaired driver crashes car into Clark County creek
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Four people were taken to a hospital after a car crashed into a creek Wednesday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, along with East County Fire Rescue and American Medical Response, responded to a crash along Northeast Boulder Creek Road near the Jones Creek trailhead at about 11:41 p.m. It was reported one person was out of the car and “covered in blood,” while another was still inside and unconscious, according to the sheriff’s office.
KATU.com
City of Portland applies de-icing fluid ahead of forecasted cold snap, snow threat
PORTLAND, Ore. — The forecast is calling for frigid temperatures this upcoming weekend, and with it, a possible quick shot of snow. WEATHER | Latest forecast from Meteorologist Rhonda Shelby. The Portland Bureau of Transportation has been pre-emptively spraying de-icer fluid on Portland streets. Dylan Rivera, PBOT Public Information...
kptv.com
ATV crash sends Longview man to hospital
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) – A Washington man is in the hospital after an ATV accident in Longview on Wednesday, according to the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. Officials responded to the 2000 block of Abernathy Creek Road around 11:15 a.m. where first responders soon learned the man was unreachable by vehicle because of the terrain. Firefighters reached the man on foot while Cowlitz Fire District 5 responded with their side-by-side ATV and coordinated a safe landing zone for a rescue helicopter.
kpic
Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month
SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
wilsonvillespokesman.com
Lanes temporarily closed at Southwest Wilsonville Road, Southwest Kinsman Road
Drivers should be aware of lane closures and a traffic signal shutdown Wednesday and Thursday at the intersection of Southwest Wilsonville Road and Southwest Kinsman Road. According to the city of Wilsonville, crews will be working to locate underground utilities to prepare for the future installation of a water pipeline as part of the Willamette Water Supply Program. From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, the signals will be shut off and several lanes will be closed including the east and west bound lanes on Southwest Wilsonville Road and the center lanes at Southwest Wilsonville Road and Southwest Kinsman Road.
600+ City of Portland employees prepare to strike
Over 600 employees with the City of Portland announced Tuesday that they will go on strike.
Woodstock business owners turning to security after break-ins and vandalism
Businesses are fed up with crime and vandalism in Woodstock and taking matters into their own hands.
kpic
Gresham-Barlow School District to hold suicide prevention meetings for families
PORTLAND, Ore. — "Suicide is the leading cause of death in the state of Oregon, for individuals that are age 10 to 24," said Diane Benavides Wille, vice president of equity, inclusion and workforce development at Lifeworks Northwest. In an effort to lower that number, the Gresham-Barlow School District...
Chronicle
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Receives Final Report in Aron Christensen Death Investigation
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office intends to refer Aron Christensen’s case back to the prosecutor’s office within the next two weeks, The Chronicle confirmed Tuesday. A hiker found Christensen, 49, of Portland, dead next to his 4-month-old puppy Buzzo on the 101 trail 3 to 4 miles away from Walupt Lake just after 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
hereisoregon.com
Ready, set, go: The hunt for 175 glass hearts hidden in Tualatin parks begins Feb. 1
A treasure hunt the Tualatin Parks & Recreation Department launched two years ago to help people deal with social isolation during the pandemic kicks off again next month. The program, “Share the Love,” is so popular that officials now plan to make it an annual event, said Julie Ludemann, the department’s recreation manager.
Woman awarded $1 million after racial discrimination at Tanasbourne gas station
A woman attempting to fuel up her car in Hillsboro nearly three years ago was awarded $1 million by a jury this week after she alleged a gas station worker discriminated against her.
Outlook Online
Gresham Police optimistic for coming year
Last weekend an all too familiar story was told — a suspect pulled a firearm during a fight on Main Avenue in downtown Gresham. Police received reports that an altercation that began inside M&M Lounge, 137 N. Main Ave., had spilled into the streets. At the peak of the fight, which involved two people, a gun was brandished. This time no shots were fired and an arrest was made. That hasn’t always been the case these past two years during historic spikes in violence and crime across the region.
Massive sinkhole swallows up chunk of Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area
A sinkhole 20 feet wide and 15 feet deep has formed at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area in the northwest corner of the park’s sand dune.
These are the worst U.S. states to drive in, report says
Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments.
