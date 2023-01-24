Dunn Carney LLP has added Steve Janik, a co-founder of Ball Janik LLP, to its commercial real estate team. He has argued several of Oregon’s landmark land use cases during a legal career spanning more than 40 years. His principal practice areas are real estate, real estate finance and land use law, with an emphasis on large, high-profile projects. Janik represented the city of Portland in the development and financing of the Rose Garden (now Moda Center), and multiple renovations of Providence Park. He also represented the Washington State Public Stadium Authority in the development, construction, and leasing of Seahawks Stadium (now Lumen Field).

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO