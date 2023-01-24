ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Daily Journal of Commerce

Stoel Rives adds Isaak as partner in Portland

Misha Isaak has joined Stoel Rives LLP as a partner in its litigation department in Portland. He most recently was a partner in Perkins Coie’s Portland office. Isaak was general counsel and deputy general counsel to then-Gov. Kate Brown from 2015 through 2020. In that role he managed the appointment of a historic number of state judges and represented the governor in major state litigation. Isaak’s private practice experience includes handling high-profile, complex litigation. He also represents clients in litigation involving class actions, securities, corporate governance, antitrust and business torts. He advises clients and conducts investigations involving employment, professional standards, tribal affairs, and state government.
hillsboroherald.com

Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs

The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
WWEEK

Greenbrier Notifies State of Layoffs at Northwest Portland Railcar Plant

The Greenbrier Companies officially notified the state of Oregon and local elected officials of the layoffs of 101 workers at its Northwest Portland railcar factory. The Lake Oswego-based company previously told shareholders in a scheduled quarterly earnings release that it would discontinue its Gunderson subsidiaries’ longtime railcar business here.
KXL

Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
marinelink.com

New Survey Vessel Delivered to USACE Portland Distric

The newest addition to the hydrographic survey vessel fleet owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Portland District takes its first ride after its official christening ceremony in Newport, Oregon, Jan. 11. (Photo: Chris Gaylord / U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) The U.S. Army Corps of...
KGW

Christine Drazan reflects on her bid to become Oregon governor

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's race for governor in 2022 featured three strong candidates, all women. Tina Kotek ultimately won the race, continuing a growing line of Democratic governors. But for months leading up to the vote, it looked as if Christine Drazan had a serious chance of becoming Oregon's first Republican governor in decades.
Daily Journal of Commerce

Janik joins Dunn Carney’s commercial real estate team

Dunn Carney LLP has added Steve Janik, a co-founder of Ball Janik LLP, to its commercial real estate team. He has argued several of Oregon’s landmark land use cases during a legal career spanning more than 40 years. His principal practice areas are real estate, real estate finance and land use law, with an emphasis on large, high-profile projects. Janik represented the city of Portland in the development and financing of the Rose Garden (now Moda Center), and multiple renovations of Providence Park. He also represented the Washington State Public Stadium Authority in the development, construction, and leasing of Seahawks Stadium (now Lumen Field).
