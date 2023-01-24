Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Here’s The Reason Kalamazoo, MI Is Referred To As The “Mall City”
I promise you that I was born and raised in West Michigan, so why at 34 years old am I only just now learning about one of Kalamazoo's famous monikers?. Have you ever heard Kalamazoo referred to as the "Mall City"? I must be the only person in West Michigan who has never heard that nickname before. Not only am I hearing this name for the first time, but I'm also learning the reasoning behind it!
Gorgeous Italian-Inspired Home For Sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan
Unique, interesting, retro...these are all words I'd use to describe this incredible Italian-style home for sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Yes, you could also use the word old, but why not use the word timeless, instead? Because that's how I think of this house; timeless. I love the Italian-inspired architecture and the Mid Century interior. Plus, did you see that turret? How cool is that?
nwi.life
Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos contribute $860,000 to the City of South Bend and local non-profits
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – January 26, 2023 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos are pleased to announce that they presented checks totaling $860,000 to South Bend Mayor James Mueller and representatives from several area non-profits today at a ceremony at Four Winds South Bend. This contribution is part of a voluntary local agreement between the Pokagon Band and the City of South Bend. In addition to annual payments to the City of South Bend, the Pokagon Band also funds a variety of community development projects and causes.
abc57.com
Parental rights groups on the rise in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich.-- From book bans to board elections, "parental rights" groups like "We the Parents" have been making their presence known throughout Michiana, even influencing some school board elections. It's raising many questions about what these groups are all about. Here on ABC57, we report more and more on...
abc57.com
South Bend Community School Corporation graduation ceremonies to be held at Compton Family Ice Arena
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - All South Bend Community School Corporation high school graduation ceremonies will be held at the University of Notre Dame's Compton Family Ice Arena this June, Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings announced Thursday. Ceremonies will be held June 8 through 10 on the campus. “The Compton Arena is...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
abc57.com
Buchanan Library receives $10,000 matching campaign from longtime residents' estate
BUCHANAN, Mich.- The Buchanan District Library received a $10,000 matching campaign, in memory and from the estate of Arthur C. Mayhew, Jr. and Helen L. Mayhew. In honoring Art and Helen's wish to support their hometown library, their daughter, Susan Weber, fulfilled the campaign's promise which will match all donations made to the Buchanan District Library's Building Campaign up to $10,000.
Kalamazoo County clerk warns homeowners of realty company offering fast cash
Kalamazoo County clerk is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefit program.
abc57.com
The Michiana Boat and Water Show is back
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Over 60 marine industry brands will be on display at The Michiana Boat and Water Show Jan. 27-29 at the Century Center in downtown South Bend. The show will be open from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
abc57.com
Megabus expansion connecting South Bend to 24 cities
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- From South Bend to Indy to Chicago - a new partnership is connecting you to new cities. Megabus has over 100 destinations in the U.S., and now a new stop in Michiana!. Routes will run from South Bend to other cities here in Indiana like, Kokomo,...
Benton Harbor bottled water distribution schedule (Jan. 25–Feb. 3)
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.
Pastor Cedric Oliver of Embassies of Christ passes
Pastor Cedric Oliver (photo credit: Embassies of Christ website) The Sunday, January 22nd post on the Facebook page of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries announced the passing of its co-pastor Dr. Cedric Oliver. The church was founded in 1990 by Pastor Oliver and his wife Joyce Oliver. Embassies of Christ...
abc57.com
City of South Bend's Diversity, Compliance & Inclusion officer to leave position January 31
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Michael Patton, the Diversity, Compliance & Inclusion Officer for the City of South Bend, will leave his position at the end of January. Patton submitted his notice and his last day will be January 31. The reason for his leaving is not known at this time.
abc57.com
State police investigating larceny of trailers in Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the larceny of two travel trailers from a property on Nottawa Road in Sturgis. The trailers were stolen from a gated storage lot in the 71000 block of Nottawa Road sometime between January 3 and 25. The first trailer is a 32-foot,...
WNDU
Man bound for trial in 2021 Benton Harbor homicide
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A man will stand trial for a homicide case in Benton Harbor. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, 36-year-old Ricky Bridgeman is facing multiple charges, including open murder and felony firearm. This in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Darquinn James. Police...
abc57.com
Fleetwood Mac Tribute at The Acorn Feb. 25
THREE OAKS, Mich.- The Acorn welcomes Second Hand News on Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. for 'A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac.'. Veteran Chicago musicians electrify audiences with Fleetwood Mac favorites, incorporating the spirit and musicianship of the iconic band's original members. This event is open to the public. Tickets are...
fox2detroit.com
Driver dead after losing control, rolling down I-94 embankment in southwest Michigan
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver died in a crash Wednesday morning after he lost control while getting onto I-94 in southwest Michigan. Police said the 55-year-old Kalamazoo man was entering the eastbound side of the freeway from Beadle Lake Road in Calhoun County's Emmett Township around 6:45 a.m. He lost control, rolled down the embankment, and overturned.
We Now Know Which Restaurant Is Replacing Theo & Stacy’s in Downtown Kalamazoo
It truly is the end of an era. After 50 years in business one of Kalamazoo's favorite eateries, Theo & Stacy's, announced they're closing their doors once and for all-- but don't panic just yet! Kzoo residents still have a few days left to say their final goodbyes before the popular Greek restaurant closes its kitchen on January 29, 2023.
abc57.com
U.S. 12 shut down south of Buchanan for crash investigation
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A section of U.S. 12 is shut down near Buchanan Thursday afternoon for a crash, according to Berrien County dispatch. The road is shut down between Redbud Trail and Bakertown Road. A call came in reporting the crash at 11:45 a.m. According to law enforcement on...
Jury convicts Saginaw man in U.S. 131 crash that killed Schoolcraft couple
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was convicted of two counts of driving while intoxicated causing death in a U.S. 131 crash that killed a couple. A jury convicted Ezra Phillips, 28, of the 15-year felony after a trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. They found him not guilty of two counts of second-degree murder.
Comments / 0