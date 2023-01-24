Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular burger chain opens second location in Atlanta areaAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Gentrification In Westside AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
Related
'Shelter in place' issued for parts of Clayton County, armed subject on loose
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A shelter in place has been issued for residents in part of Clayton County Friday due to an "armed subject." The Clayton County Police Department made the announcement on their Facebook page. Specifically, the shelter in place is for the area of Arbor Place, Southlake...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested in Clayton County after shooting rifle in air, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shelter-in-place has been lifted for some Clayton County residents. According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to the 1500th block of Arbor Place Drive in Morrow after reports of an armed subject shooting in the air with a rifle. Police said after officers...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County school system investigating student assault on teacher at Heritage High School
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Public School System is investigating a student assault on a teacher Thursday at Heritage High School. A video, apparently taken by cell phone inside a classroom and sent to the Citizen Thursday, shows a female student engaged in a verbal argument with a female teacher that escalates into physical violence.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Warming centers open in DeKalb County due to freezing weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Warming centers in DeKalb County will open Thursday and Friday beginning at 8 p.m., according to city officials. Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask, social distancing, and undergoing a temperature check. For...
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA says staffer killed in crash wasn’t authorized to drive vehicle
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Athletic Department says Chandler LeCroy, the staffer killed in the wreck that also killed football player Devin Willock, wasn’t authorized to drive the car involved in the wreck. The department released the following statement:. “While our review of the circumstances surrounding...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cobb County remarks on Tyre Nichols death, DeKalb County announces increased patrols
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County law enforcement officials are holding a news conference as cities brace for the release of video showing Tyre Nichols beaten by police. Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens, along with other law enforcement officials and community leaders, will speak at 3:30 p.m. to...
High schooler breaks teacher’s leg during attack in Rockdale County classroom
ROCKDALE, Ga. — A Rockdale County high school student will face criminal charges after attacking her teacher inside a classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Heritage High School on Friday where a ninth grader was caught on camera getting into an argument with her teacher and attacking her.
Film crews shooting scenes will cause lane closures in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Fayette County officials have announced there will be intermittent lane closures on State Route 92 for a few days so that film crews can film scenes on the highway. Crews will be filming on SR 92 at Lowery Road and Carson Road on Friday, Jan....
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 found dead in early morning apartment fire in DeKalb County
STONECREST, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An early morning fire at an apartment complex in DeKalb County is under investigation. DeKalb County Fire responded to a fire at an apartment complex with possible entrapment Friday morning around 5:20 a.m. at 9104 Turnberry Place (Creekside Corners apartment homes) in Stonecrest. “On...
Person killed near Marietta Street, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — One man was shot and killed Friday morning near Marietta Street, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. Just after 8 a.m., officers were called to 30 Marietta Street NW after one person was reportedly shot. When police arrived, they found one man who...
Teen girl shot after firing at man in parking lot, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — A teenage girl is in the hospital after being shot overnight on Vineyard Drive, according to Atlanta Police. According to officers, a man at that location told them he came out and found the girl near his mom's car. Police add that the girl apparently shot at...
Lane closures ahead this weekend for I-75 and I-575
This weekend, contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation will install lane closures on I-75 in Marietta. These closures are related to a bridge preservation project on I-75 at three locations in Cobb and one location in Fulton County. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, three right lanes will be closed...
Police urge drivers to seek alternate routes as new Whataburger opens in metro Atlanta this week
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Police are warning of traffic delays before the popular burger chain Whataburger opens its second metro Atlanta location this week. The new restaurant off Highway 92 in Woodstock will start serving customers at 11 a.m. Thursday. The service will be drive-thru only with the dining room set to open in a few weeks.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Law enforcement ready for any trouble Friday night in Atlanta
Local law enforcement condemn actions of Memphis cops ahead of video release. Law enforcement agencies across metro Atlanta condemned the actions of five Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. Policies banning gay men from donating blood might be getting revised. Updated: 4 hours ago. Before you...
Teenage girl shot trying to drive suspect away from car-break in, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Police say a teenage girl who was shot Friday morning was the getaway driver for a car break-in suspect when she was injured. Police responded around 12:30 a.m. about a car break-in off to Vineyard Drive in southeast Atlanta. The victim said he saw a young man trying to break into his mother’s car.
atlantanewsfirst.com
College Park police search for missing 63-year-old woman with dissabilities
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - College Park police are asking for the public’s help locating Raven Deyon Burnside who was last seen on 2010 Sullivan Road Jan.25. Burnside suffers from bipolar disorder, police said. She was described as wearing a bright red sweater, grey sweatpants, and glasses. Burnside...
Man shot and killed in front of downtown Atlanta restaurant, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed, officials say in downtown Atlanta Friday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police said around 8:20 a.m., officers received reports of a person who was shot at Summit Cafeteria on Marietta Street. When officers arrived,...
‘What did he do:’ Grandmother wants answers after man shot on lunch break at Cobb Taco Mac
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man shot and killed outside of a Taco Mac restaurant in Cobb County earlier this week is providing new details on his death. Larry Miller was shot in the parking lot of the Taco Mac on Cobb Parkway in the middle of a busy shopping center on Monday.
WSB Radio
Police warn of traffic delays in Woodstock due to opening of Whataburger
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Police are warning of traffic delays before the popular burger chain Whataburger opens its second metro Atlanta location this week. The new restaurant off Highway 92 in Woodstock will start serving customers at 11 a.m. Thursday. The service will be drive-thru only with the dining room set to open in a few weeks.
Comments / 1