Suwanee, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested in Clayton County after shooting rifle in air, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shelter-in-place has been lifted for some Clayton County residents. According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to the 1500th block of Arbor Place Drive in Morrow after reports of an armed subject shooting in the air with a rifle. Police said after officers...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County school system investigating student assault on teacher at Heritage High School

CONYERS — The Rockdale County Public School System is investigating a student assault on a teacher Thursday at Heritage High School.  A video, apparently taken by cell phone inside a classroom and sent to the Citizen Thursday, shows a female student engaged in a verbal argument with a female teacher that escalates into physical violence.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Warming centers open in DeKalb County due to freezing weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Warming centers in DeKalb County will open Thursday and Friday beginning at 8 p.m., according to city officials. Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask, social distancing, and undergoing a temperature check. For...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA says staffer killed in crash wasn’t authorized to drive vehicle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Athletic Department says Chandler LeCroy, the staffer killed in the wreck that also killed football player Devin Willock, wasn’t authorized to drive the car involved in the wreck. The department released the following statement:. “While our review of the circumstances surrounding...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 found dead in early morning apartment fire in DeKalb County

STONECREST, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An early morning fire at an apartment complex in DeKalb County is under investigation. DeKalb County Fire responded to a fire at an apartment complex with possible entrapment Friday morning around 5:20 a.m. at 9104 Turnberry Place (Creekside Corners apartment homes) in Stonecrest. “On...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Person killed near Marietta Street, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — One man was shot and killed Friday morning near Marietta Street, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. Just after 8 a.m., officers were called to 30 Marietta Street NW after one person was reportedly shot. When police arrived, they found one man who...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Lane closures ahead this weekend for I-75 and I-575

This weekend, contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation will install lane closures on I-75 in Marietta. These closures are related to a bridge preservation project on I-75 at three locations in Cobb and one location in Fulton County. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, three right lanes will be closed...
MARIETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Law enforcement ready for any trouble Friday night in Atlanta

Local law enforcement condemn actions of Memphis cops ahead of video release. Law enforcement agencies across metro Atlanta condemned the actions of five Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. Policies banning gay men from donating blood might be getting revised. Updated: 4 hours ago. Before you...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Police warn of traffic delays in Woodstock due to opening of Whataburger

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Police are warning of traffic delays before the popular burger chain Whataburger opens its second metro Atlanta location this week. The new restaurant off Highway 92 in Woodstock will start serving customers at 11 a.m. Thursday. The service will be drive-thru only with the dining room set to open in a few weeks.
WOODSTOCK, GA

