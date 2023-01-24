Farmers Insurance Open Purse, Prize Money And Field

After claiming his second successive PGA Tour victory with a hard-fought victory in The American Express last week, World No.3 Jon Rahm plays back-to-back tournaments in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines .

Even if Rahm wasn't in the form of his life and didn't have the incentive of a chance to finally return to the World No.1 position, he would surely be confident of victory this week. That's because the Spaniard has enjoyed success at the course before.

His first win at the famous San Diego course came in the same tournament six years ago when he holed an eagle on the 72nd hole to clinch victory, making him the first person to achieve the feat in that manner since Tiger Woods in 1999. As if to accentuate Rahm's ability to bring his best game when it really matters, four years later, he finished with successive birdies to claim his maiden Major title, the US Open, at the same venue.

Aside from Rahm's scintillating start to 2023, he has been virtually peerless for months and has four wins in his last six tournaments stretching back to October's Open de Espana on the DP World Tour. However, while there is every reason to believe Rahm will claim a hat-trick of 2023 wins this week, he faces stiff competition from a strong field.

Four more of the world's top 10 are also appearing – San Diego native Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas. Of those, Zalatoris came as close to winning as anyone last year. In the end, he was edged out on the opening playoff hole against Luke List, who recorded his maiden - and, to date, only - PGA Tour win . List also returns this year hoping to repeat the feat.

Several other players who have won the event also play, including 2009 champion Nick Watney and Ben Crane, who won the year after. More recently, 2014 champion Scott Stallings appears along with two-time champion Jason Day, who won in 2015 and 2018. Day finished tied for third last year (with Rahm) and he's another who will fancy his chances this week. For another former champion, Justin Rose, his 2019 win remains his most recent on the PGA Tour. He'll be hoping to rectify that this week.

Other big names in the field include four more in the world's top 20 - Tony Finau, Max Homa, Sungjae Im and Hideki Matsuyama. Elsewhere, Rickie Fowler who has shown glimpses of his best form of late with two top-10 finishes in his last five tournaments, also plays.

Players are competing for a purse of $8.7m - an increase of $300,000 on last year's prize pot. The winner will earn earn $1.566m.

Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money

Farmers Insurance Open Field

Albertson, Anders

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Atwal, Arjun

Baddeley, Aaron

Barnes, Erik

Blair, Zac

Block, Michael

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Brown, Scott

Buckley, Hayden

Burmester, Dean

Byrd, Jonathan

Champ, Cameron

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Cook, Austin

Crane, Ben

Daffue, MJ

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Garrigus, Robert

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Gordon, Will

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Gribble, Cody

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Haas, Bill

Hadwin, Adam

Hahn, James

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hammer, Cole

Hardy, Nick

Harrington, Scott

Herman, Jim

Herrera, Michael

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Holmes, J.B.

Homa, Max

Hossler, Beau

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kingsley, Harrison

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knowles, Philip

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kraft, Kelly

Laird, Martin

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Levin, Spencer

Lingmerth, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matsuyama, Hideki

Matthews, Brandon

McGirt, William

McNealy, Maverick

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mullinax, Trey

Muñoz, Sebastián

Nakajima, Keita

NeSmith, Matthew

Noh, S.Y.

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Núñez, Augusto

O'Hair, Sean

Palmer, Ryan

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Piercy, Scott

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schauffele, Xander

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Semikawa, Taiga

Shelton, Robby

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Stallings, Scott

Stanley, Kyle

Steele, Brendan

Stevens, Sam

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stuard, Brian

Suh, Justin

Surratt, Caleb

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Thompson, Michael

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Vegas, Jhonattan

Villegas, Camilo

Vrzich, Joey

Walker, Jimmy

Watney, Nick

Welch, Patrick

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Dylan

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

Zalatoris, Will

The 2023 tournament features a strong field at Torrey Pines, including nine of the world's top 20. Of those, five are in the top 10. World No.3 Jon Rahm is the favourite, but he can expect strong challenges from the likes of World No.6 Xander Schauffele, who hails from the area, and World No.7, Will Zalatoris, who finished runner-up in 2022. Last year's winner Luke List also appears, as does two-time victor Jason Day.

Where Is The Farmers Insurance Open Being Held?

The tournament is played at San Diego's Torrey Pines, its regular home since 1968. The first 36 holes of the event are split between both the North and South Course, with the final 36 holes taking place on the latter.