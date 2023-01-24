Read full article on original website
James Laurinaitis returns to Ohio State coaching staff as graduate assistant
Ohio State is adding a familiar name to the coaching staff. The Buckeyes announced on Friday afternoon that former linebacker James Laurinaitis will return to his alma mater to serve as a graduate assistant for the team who will work with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to help coach the team’s linebackers.
James Laurinaitis' return to Ohio State in graduate assistant role seen as a big win for the Buckeyes
Ohio State announced Friday that former linebacker James Laurinaitis is returning to his alma mater to serve as a graduate assistant.. Laurinaitis, a three-time All-American for the Buckeyes, spent last year as a grad assistant at Notre Dame and will work with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to help coach the team’s linebackers.
Where Ohio State signees finished in final Top247
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and General Manager - Player Personnel Mark Pantoni brought in the country’s No. 2 2021 recruiting class in the final 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings, putting a huge exclamation point on that class late when they landed the country’s No. 1 overall prospect in defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau.
Look: Ohio State Football Offers Notable In-State Recruit
Ohio State extended an offer to an in-state running back on Thursday. Marquise Davis, who is from Cleveland, tweeted that he received an offer from the school after he had a talk with assistant head coach and running backs coach Tony Alford. Davis is a prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and has ...
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Key 2024 quarterback prospects; Laurinaitis to OSU?
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen participated in Ohio State Buckeyes Live again on Thursday. He joined show host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Kevin Noon and Tony Gerdeman of Buckeye Huddle. They spent an hour talking about the latest on the Ohio State football beat. That included the addition of Louisiana-Monroe offensive...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offers Five-star 2025 CB Devin Sanchez and Three Other Prospects, Ole Miss Transfer CB Davison Igbinosun to Visit OSU
Ohio State has hit the recruiting trail hard in the month of January, seemingly extending offers to new prospects left and right. Naturally, it comes as no surprise that Ohio State offered four more players in the last 24 hours, with two coming in the 2024 cycle and two in the 2025 class. Among those offered include a highly-touted 2025 five-star cornerback, a talented four-star cornerback and four-star offensive tackle in 2024 and a rising in-state prospect in the 2025 cycle.
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio
Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
NBC4 Columbus
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans …. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans delays House procedures. Community...
Ohio's rise in union membership
Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Map: Alice Feng/AxiosStatewide union membership grew last year compared to 2021, per new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.Why it matters: The increase is further evidence of a growing labor movement involving local workers at Ohio institutions and global companies alike.State of play: The percentage of statewide workers represented by a union rose from 13% in 2021 to 14% last year.That might seem like a modest rise, but it amounts to 52,000 more Ohioans belonging to organizations designed to advance and protect their rights at work.Zoom in: Columbus' labor movement is "having a moment,"...
Does all-wheel drive make it easier on snowy roads?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "What would be your response to a driver who says they have all-wheel drive and are invincible out on the road during a winter storm," WSYX reporter Kate Siefert asked Better Ohio Teen Drivers President Mark Bloom. "Yea, don’t think that way, don’t think that...
