Linn man sentenced to four years in DOC for child molestation

A man was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections last week for fourth-degree child molestation.

Gerald Rodgers, 48, pleaded guilty to child molestation on Nov. 22. He was sentenced Jan. 19 at the Cole County Courthouse.

He will be given credit for any time served. He was initially charged with statutory rape and child molestation in May 2020 .

