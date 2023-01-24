Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
WRB or TKOMY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
WRB - Free Report) and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (. TKOMY - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that...
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023
The average yield of these stocks could pay $479 in annual income on a $10,000 investment.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 27th
UOVEY - Free Report) : This banking products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days. United Overseas Bank Ltd. Price and Consensus. United Overseas Bank Ltd. price-consensus-chart | United Overseas Bank...
Zacks.com
Why Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
MMC - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Marsh & McLennan is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for MMC in this report.
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Richardson Electronics (RELL) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry...
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy United Rentals (URI) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Zacks.com
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock
ET - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this energy-related services...
Zacks.com
Why Wingstop (WING) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
WING - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This restaurant chain has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 26.79%.
Zacks.com
Down -12.37% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX)
SNEX - Free Report) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 12.4% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
Zacks.com
Is Altair Engineering (ALTR) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
ALTR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for K12 (LRN): Time to Buy?
LRN - Free Report) , as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst...
Zacks.com
U.S. Bancorp (USB) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest...
Zacks.com
Is First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FYX) a Strong ETF Right Now?
FYX - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market. Investors...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
LCUT - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2021. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report might help the...
Zacks.com
Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
TGLS - Free Report) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 2.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $32.88 in the previous session. Tecnoglass has gained 1.3% since the start of the year compared to the -27.1% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the -21.1% return for the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry.
Zacks.com
Cullen/Frost (CFR) Stock Down 2.8% Despite Q4 Earnings Beat
CFR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $2.91, up from $1.54 reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75. A rise in net interest income (NII) on higher loan balance and rising rates were major tailwinds during the...
Zacks.com
Will Omnicom (OMC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
OMC - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Advertising and Marketing industry. This advertising company has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 7.81%. For the last reported...
Zacks.com
Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
HOLX - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $82.96 in the previous session. Hologic has gained 10.9% since the start of the year compared to the -17.1% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -25.8% return for the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry.
Zacks.com
ManpowerGroup (MAN) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What to Expect
MAN - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the bell. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 8.1% on average. Expectations This Time Around.
Comments / 0