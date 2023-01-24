You have likely read an article or seen a show where the author or narrator is conflicted about sharing a restaurant or food vendor to the world. This is my version. I have and will continue to only share the best places for tacos in Columbus, but this place is always busy and there are many reasons why, but passion and perfectionism lead they way. There is a general “if you know, you know” vibe amongst the clientele here as no one seems upset to wait for their food, likely because they know it is all delicious.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO