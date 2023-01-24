Read full article on original website
columbusunderground.com
Trio of Restaurants Announce Closures
Two of Columbus’ Zoup! locations have closed their doors as of today, Friday, January 27. Co-Owner Tom Dailey shared more about the decision to close Zoup! Capitol Square, 41 S. High St., and Zoup! Tuttle Crossing, 4971 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. “Zoup Capitol Square has been greatly affected by the...
columbusunderground.com
New Downtown Cup O Joe Opens Next Week
Downtown gains a coffee shop as Cup O Joe opens its doors next week at 366 E. Broad St. The sister-brand to Stauf’s, it will be Columbus’ second Cup O Joe coffee house, joining the long-running Clintonville location which is also currently under construction. The new Cup O...
columbusunderground.com
Stauf’s Relocates Coffee Roasting Facilities to Franklinton
With locations in urban neighborhoods including Victorian Village, German Village and Grandview Heights, Stauf’s Coffee Roasters has been aligning itself with walkable communities in Central Ohio for 35 years. And in 2023, they’re doing the same with their roasting operations and offices by relocating from the far West Side to Franklinton.
columbusunderground.com
Demolition Begins on Douglas Elementary School Site
Demolition got under way today on the Douglas Alternative Elementary School site in the Olde Towne East neighborhood. The Columbus Board of Education voted in January of 2020 to sell the 3.9 acre Douglas site and Columbus City Council signed off on the plan to purchase it in July of the same year. Columbus Recreation and Parks purchased the property, as well as the 11 acre Stockbridge Elementary School site at 3350 S. Champion Ave., for the appraised value of $1.99M ($1,650,000, for Douglas and $340,000, for Stockbridge, as approved by the Columbus Board of Education in August of 2020).
columbusunderground.com
Second Review Planned for Major Expansion of Dublin’s Bridge Street District
Dublin’s Bridge Street District could expand significantly to the north in the next few years if a new proposal comes to fruition. Longshore Street would be extended to connect John Shields Parkway and Tuller Road, and five new buildings would be built on both sides of the new road – an eight-story hotel, a six-story office building, a parking garage, and two residential buildings (one eight stories tall and the other nine).
columbusunderground.com
2 Taco-Adjacent Must-Try Items at Pachucos
You have likely read an article or seen a show where the author or narrator is conflicted about sharing a restaurant or food vendor to the world. This is my version. I have and will continue to only share the best places for tacos in Columbus, but this place is always busy and there are many reasons why, but passion and perfectionism lead they way. There is a general “if you know, you know” vibe amongst the clientele here as no one seems upset to wait for their food, likely because they know it is all delicious.
columbusunderground.com
Clintonville Cup O Joe Gets a Refresh
Clintonville’s long-standing Cup O Joe will soon be sporting a new look. Renovations are underway on the coffee shop at 2990 N. High St. Approaching its 20th birthday, Cup O Joe President Mark Swanson says things were getting tired and it was time for a refresh. Plans had been...
columbusunderground.com
Mega Weekend – SIX, Wedding Showcase, Live Music & Comedy Highlight the Weekend
Join us tonight at the Gateway Film Center. for an insightful panel discussion and viewing of All the President’s Men. Thank you! Sweet Treats Dessert Festival has sold out. Use our guide to plan something fun for Valentine’s Day. Enjoy your weekend!. Fun Things to Do. Want to...
columbusunderground.com
Cheap Eats: Bring a Big Appetite to Little Palace
On my way to The Little Palace Restaurant for the first time, I received a sign from above that I was getting close. Literally. The renowned neon sign caught my eye even in broad daylight, like a North Star pointing me home. Located at 240 S. Fourth St. Downtown, Little...
columbusunderground.com
Apartments Proposed for Ninth and High
A new development proposal for High Street south of campus is working its way through the approval process. Buckeye Real Estate has submitted a plan to the University Impact District Review Board to build a six-story, 95-unit apartment building building at the southwest corner of High Street and Ninth Avenue. The project would require the demolition of three existing buildings, each home to local businesses with long tenures in the neighborhood.
columbusunderground.com
Twelve Things to Eat, Gift, or Experience for Valentine’s Day
Looking for some fun gift ideas this Valentine’s Day? Here are twelve ideas to make your Valentine’s Day special. We’ve curated a list of delicious things to eat, things to do, and things to gift. Enjoy. MMELO has created a vegan lemon mousse with candied fruits and...
columbusunderground.com
Theater Review: International Hit ‘Six’ Brings Vibrant Energy and Big Hooks to Broadway in Columbus
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’ wickedly funny, fast-paced Six – already a smash on the West End – had its Broadway opening delayed due to COVID, but finally opened in 2021 to an audience hungry for its brand of comedy and catchy songs. The tour hits Columbus this week and it packs a fizzy, ecstatic punch.
columbusunderground.com
Opinion: Reducing Downtown Speed Limits is Great, But Not Nearly Enough
Next week, Columbus City Council is hosting a public hearing on the topic of reducing all Downtown streets to a 25mph speed limit, almost a two full years after the idea was first raised. Reducing car travel speeds is a great first step to improve both pedestrian safety and overall...
