Trio of Restaurants Announce Closures

Two of Columbus’ Zoup! locations have closed their doors as of today, Friday, January 27. Co-Owner Tom Dailey shared more about the decision to close Zoup! Capitol Square, 41 S. High St., and Zoup! Tuttle Crossing, 4971 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. “Zoup Capitol Square has been greatly affected by the...
New Downtown Cup O Joe Opens Next Week

Downtown gains a coffee shop as Cup O Joe opens its doors next week at 366 E. Broad St. The sister-brand to Stauf’s, it will be Columbus’ second Cup O Joe coffee house, joining the long-running Clintonville location which is also currently under construction. The new Cup O...
Stauf’s Relocates Coffee Roasting Facilities to Franklinton

With locations in urban neighborhoods including Victorian Village, German Village and Grandview Heights, Stauf’s Coffee Roasters has been aligning itself with walkable communities in Central Ohio for 35 years. And in 2023, they’re doing the same with their roasting operations and offices by relocating from the far West Side to Franklinton.
Demolition Begins on Douglas Elementary School Site

Demolition got under way today on the Douglas Alternative Elementary School site in the Olde Towne East neighborhood. The Columbus Board of Education voted in January of 2020 to sell the 3.9 acre Douglas site and Columbus City Council signed off on the plan to purchase it in July of the same year. Columbus Recreation and Parks purchased the property, as well as the 11 acre Stockbridge Elementary School site at 3350 S. Champion Ave., for the appraised value of $1.99M ($1,650,000, for Douglas and $340,000, for Stockbridge, as approved by the Columbus Board of Education in August of 2020).
Second Review Planned for Major Expansion of Dublin’s Bridge Street District

Dublin’s Bridge Street District could expand significantly to the north in the next few years if a new proposal comes to fruition. Longshore Street would be extended to connect John Shields Parkway and Tuller Road, and five new buildings would be built on both sides of the new road – an eight-story hotel, a six-story office building, a parking garage, and two residential buildings (one eight stories tall and the other nine).
2 Taco-Adjacent Must-Try Items at Pachucos

You have likely read an article or seen a show where the author or narrator is conflicted about sharing a restaurant or food vendor to the world. This is my version. I have and will continue to only share the best places for tacos in Columbus, but this place is always busy and there are many reasons why, but passion and perfectionism lead they way. There is a general “if you know, you know” vibe amongst the clientele here as no one seems upset to wait for their food, likely because they know it is all delicious.
Clintonville Cup O Joe Gets a Refresh

Clintonville’s long-standing Cup O Joe will soon be sporting a new look. Renovations are underway on the coffee shop at 2990 N. High St. Approaching its 20th birthday, Cup O Joe President Mark Swanson says things were getting tired and it was time for a refresh. Plans had been...
Cheap Eats: Bring a Big Appetite to Little Palace

On my way to The Little Palace Restaurant for the first time, I received a sign from above that I was getting close. Literally. The renowned neon sign caught my eye even in broad daylight, like a North Star pointing me home. Located at 240 S. Fourth St. Downtown, Little...
Apartments Proposed for Ninth and High

A new development proposal for High Street south of campus is working its way through the approval process. Buckeye Real Estate has submitted a plan to the University Impact District Review Board to build a six-story, 95-unit apartment building building at the southwest corner of High Street and Ninth Avenue. The project would require the demolition of three existing buildings, each home to local businesses with long tenures in the neighborhood.
Twelve Things to Eat, Gift, or Experience for Valentine’s Day

Looking for some fun gift ideas this Valentine’s Day? Here are twelve ideas to make your Valentine’s Day special. We’ve curated a list of delicious things to eat, things to do, and things to gift. Enjoy. MMELO has created a vegan lemon mousse with candied fruits and...
Opinion: Reducing Downtown Speed Limits is Great, But Not Nearly Enough

Next week, Columbus City Council is hosting a public hearing on the topic of reducing all Downtown streets to a 25mph speed limit, almost a two full years after the idea was first raised. Reducing car travel speeds is a great first step to improve both pedestrian safety and overall...

