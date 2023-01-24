Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Jason Whitlock: The Real Reason Damar Hamlin Hasn't Done Any Interviews Yet
Jason Whitlock: “The weaponization of Damar Hamlin began this weekend. Sunday afternoon as CBS broadcasted Buffalo's playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals the network trumpeted the fact that Damar Hamlin cheered on the Bills from a suite inside Highmark Stadium. On numerous occasions cameras cut to Hamlin allegedly reacting to the action on the field. I use the word ‘allegedly’ because the image of Hamlin was so fuzzy behind the glass and snow that it could have easily been an actor wearing a hoodie and gaiter face mask. Earlier, footage of Hamlin entering the stadium clearly showed his mom and little brother stepping on an elevator but it was impossible to see Hamlin beneath a hoodie, gaiter, sunglasses, and a bowed head. Security guards blocked cameras from getting too close to Hamlin. Why the secrecy? I believe Hamlin attended the game and that he was the guy wearing the hoodie and the gaiter, but I believe his handlers have advised him to follow a carefully crafted script. A reality script that will allow him to charge maximum dollars for his on-camera interviews. Hamlin is the star of the Damar Hamlin reality show. He's the subject of a documentary that he and his team are likely producing in real time. They'll auction the documentary and any interviews to the same global corporations and networks that finance the NFL. Hamlin is most valuable over the next year as a mystery not as a whistleblower or truth teller. The truth about what happened to him on Monday Night Football a month ago is totally irrelevant in comparison to how much money he can earn by telling a story that pleases advertisers. This is the power of television and social media. Separately they harm truth, together they annihilate truth, reducing it to an unrecognizable rubble and a weapon of mass destruction. Television and social media turned Derek Chauvin and George Floyd into a nuclear weapon. Floyd died of a lethal combination of fentanyl, stupidity, non-compliance, and officer involved indifference. TV and social media demolished those truths and put Chauvin and America on trial for white supremacy. I don't make that analogy to accuse Hamlin of doing something wrong, I'm pointing it out so that we can deal with the time we're living in. We're living in an era where truth has no value. We prefer entertaining lies over uncomfortable truths. We canonize actors and performers disguised as influencers and then wonder why we're running dangerously low on leaders, builders, and revenants of truth. CBS played along with the Damar Hamlin mystery on Sunday. Every network is playing along because every network is bidding for Hamlin's first, second, and third interviews. Will he sit down with Oprah Winfrey? Or will Michael Strahan land Hamlin on ‘Good Morning America’? Or maybe Fox Sports backs up a Brinks truck for Tom Brady to interview Hamlin during Super Bowl coverage. No one wants to upset Hamlin, his handlers, or big pharma by pursuing the truth behind his on-field collapse. Maybe it was the routine football hit that did it. Maybe it's a consequence of the vaccine. I'll never trust any explanation because the explanation will come with a purchase price we will never know. We live in a post-truth world where actors and performers acquire wealth, fame, and privilege for the dishonest roles they play that resemble what is real… This dishonesty has overtaken professional sports, turning football and basketball into the WWE… This whole mystery where he’s wearing a gaiter to cover up his face, he’s wearing up a hoodie to cover up his face – I think he’s trying to protect his value by remaining a mystery. My conclusion is it's he and his handlers’ decision. They're trying to protect the value of his interviews and any content that they put out. I'm not even bashing them, I'm just saying this is the world we live in— that he's about to auction himself off, and it's all about the bag, and it will never be about anybody getting to find out what caused this collapse. Was it the hit? Was it something else? Pfizer and big pharma is going to decide what the truth is on that, and the television networks and Damar Hamlin are going to accept the check and keep it moving for selling whatever story fits the advertisers.” (Full Segment Above)
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
Is There a Reunion Coming for the Astros?
There has been a lot said throughout the winter about the future of Yuli Gurriel with the Houston Astros. Just this past weekend at fan fest, Jeff Bagwell even discussed how much they would like to bring Yuli back, even after filling his spot at first base with Jose Abreu.
Colts' Front-Runner for Head Coach Developing?
Meetings between the Indianapolis Colts and head coaching candidate Raheem Morris have reportedly been all positive.
What We Learned About the Jaguars in 2022: Defensive Review
The Jaguars' defense made big plays throughout the entire 2022 season in their first year under Doug Pederson and defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell. But what did we learn in the process?
Rob Parker: LeBron James' Numbers are Fraudulent
Chris Broussard: “We know LeBron is going to get 46 points if he’s making 9 of 14 three’s a night. I agree with you Rob that it’s easier to score in the NBA than it ever was but LeBron is only one of six guys in the league scoring 30+ points so I’m not going to poo-poo what he’s doing! This would be the third highest scoring average of his career and 51% from the floor, his numbers are off the charts. Although, LeBron is not in his prime. In his prime, he could’ve taken any team to the finals, he could’ve take any four of our callers and taken them to the playoffs. Here’s the thing though, we’ve never seen a guy in their 20th season placing these types of numbers...”
Viral Clip of Joe Burrow's 'Buckeye' Comment Created Twitter Frenzy
A past clip of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow claimed that he's "still a Buckeye" went viral on Tuesday (January 24) amid a debate over whether Ohio State could claim him as an alum, despite finishing his collegiate career at LSU. Burrow, who transferred to LSU after graduating from Ohio...
Decision Made On Patrick Mahomes' Status For AFC Championship Game
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will start in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (January 29), head coach Andy Reid officially announced on Friday (January 27) via NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. Reid confirmed Mahomes' status regarding a high ankle sprain he experienced during the first...
