After an hour of debate and comments from citizens, the Erwin Board of Beverages voted to deny a beer permit to the Blue Ridge Beverage Co. during a meeting Monday, Jan. 23. In its first meeting of 2023, the Board of Beverages had only one item of business on its agenda, which was to consider whether to grant an On- and Off-Premise Beer Permit to the Blue Ridge Beverage Co., an endeavor undertaken by an ecotourism service called Blue Ridge Paddling, located at 1001 S. Industrial Drive in Erwin. Brothers Mason and Brannon Schmidt, owners of the rafting company, applied for the permit.

ERWIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO