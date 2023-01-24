Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern Food
Discover the Future of Farming at the 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo at BMS
Bristol Food Truck Rally at Lowe's Sees Big Success
Why Planning Your Garden in January is a Smart Move Amid Inflation and Economic Uncertainty
New Duckpin Bowling Alley and Restaurant Opens on State Street
wcyb.com
DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
Owner aims for historic renovation while bringing “food hall,” more to former downtown JC tobacco warehouse
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Diners at the region’s first “food hall” set to open in late 2024 may not notice the massive wooden roof trusses spanning the massive downtown Johnson City building and capable of bearing 25,000 pounds of load. The man restoring the 21,000-square-foot former tobacco warehouse certainly did, and Sanjay Bakshi says […]
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern Food
Janie's Place, a new restaurant in Bristol, Tennessee, is quickly becoming a local favorite. The restaurant opened its doors just three weeks ago and offers a variety of delicious, homemade dishes that are sure to please local palates.
wcyb.com
Bristol Department of Social Services building expected to be named after Dr. WA Johnson
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The new Department of Social Services building in Bristol, Virginia, may soon be named after a civil rights icon. Bristol, Virginia City Council members will be asked to approve a proposal naming the building after the late Dr. WA Johnson. The measure was originally slated...
wcyb.com
Kingsport Aquatic Center's 100-mile swim club take on Europe challenge
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport Aquatic Center 100-mile swim club is headed to Europe through a swimming challenge. The challenge is designed for people to swim 4,689 miles in the center's pool which would equal the distance it would take to swim the Atlantic Ocean to Venice, Italy. Organizers...
Bristol, VA enters consent decree over landfill
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The City of Bristol can avoid a lawsuit with the Commonwealth of Virginia over landfill issues if it meets the terms of a consent decree announced Friday. The decree orders Bristol to pay $92,000 to reimburse the costs of an expert panel but will have a $377,697 civil penalty suspended if […]
wcyb.com
Police in Bristol, Virginia searching for missing man
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police in Bristol, Virginia, are asking for help with finding a missing man. Richard Barnette, 59, is missing, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. Barnett was last seen by relatives on January 16. Anyone with information on Barnette's whereabouts is asked to call the...
wcyb.com
Hawkins Co. resident says "lots of places to hide" after car linked to inmates located
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — (WCYB) — Two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, Virginia have been captured. Johnny Brown. 51, and Albert Ricketson, 31, were arrested without incident hiding in a barn on Cupp Hollow Road in Rogersville, Tennessee. According to authorities, the escapees were captured about four miles from where the stolen vehicle was located Friday morning in Bulls Gap, Virginia.
wcyb.com
Search underway in Washington County, VA for two escaped inmates, one a convicted murderer
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Law enforcement in Washington County, Virginia, are looking for two men who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon. According to Sheriff Blake Andis, Johnny Brown, 51, and Albert Ricketson, 31, escaped around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. They are believed to be traveling in a stolen gold Cadillac with a license plate number UDZ-6049. Andis said the two men were cellmates and are considered armed and dangerous.
wcyb.com
2 escaped inmates captured in Hawkins County
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, Virginia have been captured. Johnny Brown, 51, and Albert Ricketson, 31, were arrested without incident just after 5 p.m. Friday. Authorities said they were hiding in a barn on Cupp Hollow Road in Rogersville, Tennessee. The escapees were captured about four miles from where the stolen vehicle was located Friday morning in Bulls Gap, Tennessee.
wjhl.com
Coal miner injured at Dickenson County mine, officials say
Officials are investigating a coal mining accident that reportedly sent one person to the hospital. Coal miner injured at Dickenson County mine, officials …. Officials are investigating a coal mining accident that reportedly sent one person to the hospital. Ground broken on new Boones Creek athletic fields. Ground broken on...
erwinrecord.net
Members of Erwin beverage board deny beer permit to Blue Ridge Beverage Co.
After an hour of debate and comments from citizens, the Erwin Board of Beverages voted to deny a beer permit to the Blue Ridge Beverage Co. during a meeting Monday, Jan. 23. In its first meeting of 2023, the Board of Beverages had only one item of business on its agenda, which was to consider whether to grant an On- and Off-Premise Beer Permit to the Blue Ridge Beverage Co., an endeavor undertaken by an ecotourism service called Blue Ridge Paddling, located at 1001 S. Industrial Drive in Erwin. Brothers Mason and Brannon Schmidt, owners of the rafting company, applied for the permit.
mymix1041.com
Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years
From Local 3 News: The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers. The plant will have the capacity to process up to...
‘It’s gotten significantly worse’ — JCDA funds security at John Sevier Center through March
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In a move that adds strain to the John Sevier Center (JSC) budget, Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA) commissioners will fund security at the downtown high-rise apartments at least through March. JCDA contracted with a local security company in early January amid worsening issues with unauthorized people entering the building. […]
Tennessee Hills preparing for Bristol grand opening
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — After Tennessee Hills announced early last year that it will open a new facility in Bristol, Tennessee, construction is now underway. The process to build the new facility has been progressing, but there were setbacks due to inclement weather. Stephen Callahan, Founder of Tennessee Hills gave an update on how the […]
wcyb.com
DIVING DEEPER: Albert Lee Ricketson breakdown
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — In the summer of 2020, 31-year-old Albert Lee Ricketson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder following a shooting in Washington County, Virginia. Other charges include two counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and one count of possession...
Visiting the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter this week for Tails and Paws
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423)-547-6359. To find animals up for adoption in your area, you can call or […]
Queen of the Doe | Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge has stood for 141 years
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is celebrating 70 years of journalism in the Tri-Cities, and each month a different locality in the area will be featured. For January, News Channel 11 spotlighted Elizabethton. For many, the Covered Bridge is the first thing that springs to mind when thinking about Elizabethton. The landmark has […]
Johnson City Press
Providence crowns first king and queen
Johnson City’s Providence Academy hosted the school’s first ever homecoming games Jan. 13 and, for the first time, crowned its own king and queen. Caleb Stephenson was crowned king and Katie Loran earned the queen’s title.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia escapees arrested: How far had they gone before they were apprehended?
Two inmates who escaped from an Abingdon jail on Thursday were captured on Friday in Hawkins County, Tenn. Johnny Shane Brown, 51, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, were captured about four miles from where the stolen vehicle was located this morning in Bulls Gap, Tenn., according to a report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
