Abingdon, VA

wcyb.com

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Owner aims for historic renovation while bringing “food hall,” more to former downtown JC tobacco warehouse

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Diners at the region’s first “food hall” set to open in late 2024 may not notice the massive wooden roof trusses spanning the massive downtown Johnson City building and capable of bearing 25,000 pounds of load. The man restoring the 21,000-square-foot former tobacco warehouse certainly did, and Sanjay Bakshi says […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Kingsport Aquatic Center's 100-mile swim club take on Europe challenge

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport Aquatic Center 100-mile swim club is headed to Europe through a swimming challenge. The challenge is designed for people to swim 4,689 miles in the center's pool which would equal the distance it would take to swim the Atlantic Ocean to Venice, Italy. Organizers...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bristol, VA enters consent decree over landfill

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The City of Bristol can avoid a lawsuit with the Commonwealth of Virginia over landfill issues if it meets the terms of a consent decree announced Friday. The decree orders Bristol to pay $92,000 to reimburse the costs of an expert panel but will have a $377,697 civil penalty suspended if […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Police in Bristol, Virginia searching for missing man

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police in Bristol, Virginia, are asking for help with finding a missing man. Richard Barnette, 59, is missing, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. Barnett was last seen by relatives on January 16. Anyone with information on Barnette's whereabouts is asked to call the...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Hawkins Co. resident says "lots of places to hide" after car linked to inmates located

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — (WCYB) — Two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, Virginia have been captured. Johnny Brown. 51, and Albert Ricketson, 31, were arrested without incident hiding in a barn on Cupp Hollow Road in Rogersville, Tennessee. According to authorities, the escapees were captured about four miles from where the stolen vehicle was located Friday morning in Bulls Gap, Virginia.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Search underway in Washington County, VA for two escaped inmates, one a convicted murderer

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Law enforcement in Washington County, Virginia, are looking for two men who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon. According to Sheriff Blake Andis, Johnny Brown, 51, and Albert Ricketson, 31, escaped around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. They are believed to be traveling in a stolen gold Cadillac with a license plate number UDZ-6049. Andis said the two men were cellmates and are considered armed and dangerous.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

2 escaped inmates captured in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, Virginia have been captured. Johnny Brown, 51, and Albert Ricketson, 31, were arrested without incident just after 5 p.m. Friday. Authorities said they were hiding in a barn on Cupp Hollow Road in Rogersville, Tennessee. The escapees were captured about four miles from where the stolen vehicle was located Friday morning in Bulls Gap, Tennessee.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Coal miner injured at Dickenson County mine, officials say

Officials are investigating a coal mining accident that reportedly sent one person to the hospital. Coal miner injured at Dickenson County mine, officials …. Officials are investigating a coal mining accident that reportedly sent one person to the hospital. Ground broken on new Boones Creek athletic fields. Ground broken on...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
erwinrecord.net

Members of Erwin beverage board deny beer permit to Blue Ridge Beverage Co.

After an hour of debate and comments from citizens, the Erwin Board of Beverages voted to deny a beer permit to the Blue Ridge Beverage Co. during a meeting Monday, Jan. 23. In its first meeting of 2023, the Board of Beverages had only one item of business on its agenda, which was to consider whether to grant an On- and Off-Premise Beer Permit to the Blue Ridge Beverage Co., an endeavor undertaken by an ecotourism service called Blue Ridge Paddling, located at 1001 S. Industrial Drive in Erwin. Brothers Mason and Brannon Schmidt, owners of the rafting company, applied for the permit.
ERWIN, TN
mymix1041.com

Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years

From Local 3 News: The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers. The plant will have the capacity to process up to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

‘It’s gotten significantly worse’ — JCDA funds security at John Sevier Center through March

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In a move that adds strain to the John Sevier Center (JSC) budget, Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA) commissioners will fund security at the downtown high-rise apartments at least through March. JCDA contracted with a local security company in early January amid worsening issues with unauthorized people entering the building. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Tennessee Hills preparing for Bristol grand opening

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — After Tennessee Hills announced early last year that it will open a new facility in Bristol, Tennessee, construction is now underway. The process to build the new facility has been progressing, but there were setbacks due to inclement weather. Stephen Callahan, Founder of Tennessee Hills gave an update on how the […]
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

DIVING DEEPER: Albert Lee Ricketson breakdown

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — In the summer of 2020, 31-year-old Albert Lee Ricketson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder following a shooting in Washington County, Virginia. Other charges include two counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and one count of possession...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Providence crowns first king and queen

Johnson City’s Providence Academy hosted the school’s first ever homecoming games Jan. 13 and, for the first time, crowned its own king and queen. Caleb Stephenson was crowned king and Katie Loran earned the queen’s title.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

