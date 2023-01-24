Read full article on original website
Related
Dolly Parton Reveals Plans to Helm an ‘American Idol’-Like Series in the Future
Since making its debut in 2002, American Idol has become one of Americans’ favorite competitive reality TV shows. The hit... The post Dolly Parton Reveals Plans to Helm an ‘American Idol’-Like Series in the Future appeared first on Outsider.
'A very sinister and dark story': How the mob helped Tommy James become a hit machine
Tommy James was 19 in the summer of '66 when “Hanky Panky,” a breakthrough single he’d recorded two years earlier, hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100. By the time the decade ended, Tommy James and the Shondells had followed through with an amazing run of 13 more Top 40 hits, from “I...
Comments / 0