Read full article on original website
Related
Policeman pulls over a woman and instructs her to open the trunk, unaware that he is being recorded.
When he saw a driver in trouble, the county officer stopped his car and did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker. Not only did the police officer tell her that her brake light was out, but he also did something else that shocked her and made her want to tell everyone about it on Facebook.
Massive 85-vehicle Wisconsin pileup injures 27, blocks major interstate for hours in both directions
Dozens were hurt in a traffic pileup in Wisconsin on Friday afternoon amid snow, ice and whiteout conditions. Another crash occurred just an hour before the incident.
Comments / 0