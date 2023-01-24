Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s icy countywide!!’: Crashes adding up on I-41, drivers across Wisconsin asked to slow down
(WFRV) – 911 dispatchers in the Communications Center in Winnebago County are telling people to slow down, as there are multiple crashes in the area. On the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Facebook page, there is a post trying to get drivers to slow down. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said there is a tow ban on Highways 41 and 411.
radioplusinfo.com
1-27-23 fdl county opioid overdose fatality review team
Fond du Lac County is forming an opioid overdose fatality review team in an effort to understand the risk factors leading to fatal overdoses and prevent future overdoses. Fond du Lac County Public Health Officer Kim Mueller says team members will be comprised of individuals from several areas including law enforcement, EMS, mental health, Department of Corrections, and substance use counselors. Mueller says the team hopes to be able to paint a picture of what led to an opioid overdose death. The team is funded with a grant from the Medical College of Wisconsin and will begin reviewing cases soon.
More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway
More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV...
wearegreenbay.com
Leader of a ‘large-scale interstate drug trafficking operation’ in Wisconsin sentenced
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man dubbed the leader of a ‘large-scale interstate drug trafficking operation’ will spend the next 11 years in prison for distributing over 50 grams of methamphetamine. Announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Charlie Goodwin from Madison was sentenced on Wednesday...
wearegreenbay.com
24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
WBAY Green Bay
Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating Sheboygan County teen
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 13-year-old boy. Colt Klinzing was last seen on Dec. 26 leaving his foster home on Lake Dr. in Waldo. “Colt has eluded us for about a month now and we’re turning to our...
radioplusinfo.com
1-26-23 fatal crash update-fdl county sheriff ryan waldschmidt
Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a statement Wednesday evening regarding a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive this month involving three teenagers from Fond du Lac County. The crash claimed the lives of the driver and front seat passenger. The rear seat passenger received non life-threatening injuries.
WBAY Green Bay
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
radioplusinfo.com
1-28-23 memorial service for former dodge county public health officer
A memorial service will be held Saturday for former Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer. Sauer died January 20th at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee following a recent cancer diagnosis. She was 44. A memorial service will be held at 1pm Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lomira. Visitation will be held from 10am until the time of the service at the church. Sauer was the Dodge County Public Health Officer during the pandemic, and was currently employed as a nurse at SSM Health in Beaver Dam. She served as a combat medic in the army and is survived by her husband and two children.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Dang N. Vang, 44, Manitowoc, arson of building w/o owner’s consent as a repeater on 9/5/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for four (4) years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision. Concurrent with Manitowoc County case number 21CF595. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, job search or combination subject to agent’s approval; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit to DNA sample. The defendant has one hundred thirty five (135) days sentence credit. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program but not Challenge Incarceration Program.
UPMATTERS
Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine
FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
WBAY Green Bay
Mistrial? Grant Fuhrman defense raises the possibility
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Testimony began Tuesday in the attempted-murder trial of former Oshkosh West High School student Grant Fuhrman. Fuhrman is accused of stabbing a school resource officer in 2019 with the intent of killing him. The officer said he shot the student to stop the attack. Both were taken to a hospital. Fuhrman, now 20, was 16 at the time.
BREAKING: Interstate 39/90 Closed in Wisconsin After Major Pileup
Traffic on Interstate 39 / 90 is reportedly backed up for several miles after the road was closed in both directions after dozens of cars and trucks were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon (1/27). At 2:12 pm on Friday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation posted on its...
939thegame.com
Foot Locker Announces More Wisconsin Layoffs
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — More Foot Locker employees will be laid off in the Badger State as the company continues consolidating operations. A filing with the Department of Workforce Development indicates the athletic apparel company plans to close its Oshkosh customer support center, resulting in the permanent loss of nearly 100 jobs.
Channel 3000
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at dog parks in Dane, Jefferson counties
VERONA, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies in Dane and Jefferson counties are warning residents to take precautions following a number of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook Wednesday after a thief or thieves broke windows and took items from vehicles at dog parks and public parking areas the day prior.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man facing several charges after fleeing hit-and-run, eluding officers
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old Wisconsin man is facing several charges after being involved in a hit-and-run and fleeing officers during a traffic stop. According to the Fitchburg Police Department, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, around 5:00 p.m., officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash between two vehicles in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road.
whitewaterbanner.com
Criminal Complaints Filed in Walworth County
Per the Lake Geneva Regional News, “Here are the Walworth County’s weekly criminal complaints from Jan. 17 – Jan. 23. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.
City of Oshkosh helping with home repairs and purchases
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV-On Wednesday, City of Oshkosh officials highlighted some of the assistance programs they offer to residents looking to buy a new home or improve their current one. Over 100 people attended the presentation at the Oshkosh Convention Center. One of those people was Mauricio Marin. He told Local Five News that he’s originally […]
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Evers wants to make hiring retired teachers easier
MILWAUKEE — During his State of the State address, Gov. Tony Evers said he wants to see Wisconsin help its students get caught up and see them “achieve at their highest potential.”. One of the things he proposed was putting $20 million toward improving literacy rates across the...
Comments / 0