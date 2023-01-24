Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
2.1M free-roaming cats in Virginia, General Assembly workgroup eyes new legislation
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — In 2021, 14 members of a Virginia General Assembly workgroup were appointed to study problems associated with free-roaming cats. On Tuesday, the workgroup released a comprehensive report detailing the impact of cats on wildlife and public health and recommending legislative solutions. Among the major findings...
WSET
Virginia NAACP reacts to release of police video in Tyre Nichols' case
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia State Conference of the NAACP (Virginia NAACP) released a statement Saturday regarding their reaction to the release of the police video in Tyre Nichols' case. "The Virginia NAACP is horrified after witnessing another death of a young Black man, Tyre Nichols, at the...
WSET
Virginia state leaders respond to Virginia Parole Board investigation report
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares released a scathing report Wednesday on Virginia Parole Board practices while former Gov. Ralph Northam was in office. According to the report, 130 of 134 offenders released during March and April 2020 had been convicted of violent crimes, including capital...
WSET
Emergency SNAP benefits to end after helping nearly 1M Virginia residents in pandemic
(WSET) — If you've depended on the emergency SNAP benefits over the pandemic, that support will end in February. The last extra benefits will be uploaded to EBT cards on February 16. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program--known as SNAP--was established by the Virginia Department of Social Services as a...
WSET
'Reckless disregard for the law:' Miyares releases report on VA Parole Board practices
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Jason Miyares released a 69-page report on the Virginia Parole Board on Wednesday. The report details what he said are "significant and repeated violations of Parole Board policies and state law under former Chair Adrianne Bennett. " Miyares describes the "chaotic atmosphere surrounding...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin calls for peace after beating video of Tyre Nichols is released
(WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a statement Friday after the video was released of the police assault on Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. In his statement, Governor Youngkin expressed his condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols and the nation, condemning the violence displayed in the video as heinous.
WSET
AG investigation into parole board reveals area inmates got early parole in Spring 2020
(WSET) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares' probe into the Virginia Parole Board describes the chaotic atmosphere surrounding what state leaders call a "parole-granting frenzy" in March and April 2020. This investigation found repeated violations by the parole board during that time. In those two months, 134 inmates were...
WSET
End of the road: 2 escaped Virginia prison inmates captured in Tennessee barn
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (TND) — The two Virginia prisoners who escaped on Thursday were busted in a barn after about 27 hours on the loose. Leads started coming early Friday morning when the stolen SUV linked to them was found in Hawkins County, Tenn. That's more than an hour away from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, where they escaped Thursday afternoon. Authorities warned they may have been traveling in that stolen SUV.
WSET
15-year-old from DC arrested for 8 separate crimes, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy from Southeast D.C. was arrested on Wednesday for eight separate crimes he allegedly committed from late December into early January, D.C. police said. Most of the charges were for alleged carjackings he committed throughout the district:. Unarmed Carjacking: On Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022,...
WSET
DC man sentenced to 13 years in prison after killing father in front of his 2 children
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. man was sentenced to a 13-year prison term on Thursday for killing a man in broad daylight in March of 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced. 28-year-old Jarell Harris was arrested in May of 2022 after he became...
Comments / 0