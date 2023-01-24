Read full article on original website
Related
ABC Accused Amy Robach Of Coming To Work 'Drunk', Keeping Alcohol In Her Dressing Room: Source
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at GMA3, and while several scandals regarding Holmes have surfaced from the investigation into their alleged extramarital affair, according to a source, ABC had only petty and largely unfounded complaints when it came to their reasons for ousting Robach. "Everything they are bringing up is so minor having to do with Amy," a source spilled of ABC's contentious mediation with the couple. One of the odd complaints cited was that Robach had allegedly once come to work drunk — an accusation the insider claimed was untrue and that she had simply been...
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
KTLO
Smokey Robinson announces first album in more than nine years
Smokey Robinson is ready to release some new music. People reports the 82-year-old Motown legend will drop GASMS, his first studio album in more than nine years, on April 28. The new collection features songs written and produced by Smokey; he’s already dropped the first single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other,” to streaming services.
KTLO
Dion sells catalog to Reservoir Media
Yet another artist has sold their catalog. Billboard reports Dion aka Dion Francis DiMucci has sold the rights to his publishing catalog and future works to Reservoir Media. Dion is best known for such ’60s hits as “Runaround Sue” and “The Wanderer,” along with “Ruby Baby” and “Dream Lover.”
Comments / 0