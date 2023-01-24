Read full article on original website
1-28-23 cardinal’s nest fundraiser for families of crash victims
Fans attending a Fond du Lac High School basketball game next week will have an opportunity to donate funds to the families of two teenagers killed in a traffic crash. A paper airplane toss at the halftime of both the girls and boys varsity basketball games on Tuesday January 31st will honor the lives of Nevins Zoch and Tommy Koenigs. Green and blue paper airplanes will be available for purchase for $1 and all proceeds of the paper airplane toss will be donated to the Zoch and Koenigs’ families. Zoch and Koenigs died from injuries sustained in a car crash on Saturday January 22.
1-26-23 eaa celebrating 70th anniversary
The Experimental Aircraft Association is celebrating it’s 70th anniversary. The EAA organized with three dozen Milwaukee-area aviation enthusiasts on January 26, 1953. EAA spokesman Dick Knapinski says today the organization has more than 270,000 members and 900 local chapters focused on growing participation in aviation. EAA is known worldwide for its annual fly-in convention, EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, which attracts more than 10,000 aircraft and a total attendance topping 600,000 to Oshkosh in late July each year.
1-26-23 fatal crash update-fdl county sheriff ryan waldschmidt
Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a statement Wednesday evening regarding a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive this month involving three teenagers from Fond du Lac County. The crash claimed the lives of the driver and front seat passenger. The rear seat passenger received non life-threatening injuries.
1-26-23 rosendale-brandon school referendum
The Rosendale Brandon School District superintendent says referendum questions on the April ballot will help ensure the District continues to provide a safe and positive learning experience for students and staff. Wayne Weber says the first question would allow the District to exceed to revenue limit by $1.5 million for two years for operational expenses. A $35.7 million building referendum would create a 4K-5 building at the current Rosendale Intermediate site, and a grades 6-12 building at the Laconia High School location. “Our facilities are aged and kids learn differently. These buildings are designed for prior to when I went to school,” Weber told WFDL news. Weber says a new high school wing with classrooms and commons would be added and existing classrooms would be renovated. Safety improvements would include rerouting traffic by adding a connecting road to bypass Highways 26 and 23 for parent and bus traffic.
1-27-23 fdl county opioid overdose fatality review team
Fond du Lac County is forming an opioid overdose fatality review team in an effort to understand the risk factors leading to fatal overdoses and prevent future overdoses. Fond du Lac County Public Health Officer Kim Mueller says team members will be comprised of individuals from several areas including law enforcement, EMS, mental health, Department of Corrections, and substance use counselors. Mueller says the team hopes to be able to paint a picture of what led to an opioid overdose death. The team is funded with a grant from the Medical College of Wisconsin and will begin reviewing cases soon.
1-28-23 chamber concert
The Fond du Lac Symphonic Band will present the 33rd annual Concert of Chamber Music on Sunday, February 5 at 3:00 p.m. at Church of Our Saviour, 9th and Main Streets in Fond du Lac. The program will feature soloists and small ensembles from the Fond du Lac Symphonic Band. An organ prelude by Andrew Christenson will begin 15 minutes before the concert. Featured performers include a wind quintet, horn ensemble, euphonium/tuba quartet, and saxophone quartet. Also featured are trumpet/organ, trombone and clarinet duets, and an euphonium solo. The program will include classical pieces by Beethoven, Handel, and Faure. In a lighter vein are Joplin’s The Entertainer Rag, Black Bottom Stomp by Jelly Roll Morton, and an Irish folk song suite. Sacred selections include O Worship the King; Holy, Holy, Holy, and Will You Come and Follow Me performed by the Church of Our Saviour bell choir. There is no admission charge. A free-will offering will be received.
