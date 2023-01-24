The Rosendale Brandon School District superintendent says referendum questions on the April ballot will help ensure the District continues to provide a safe and positive learning experience for students and staff. Wayne Weber says the first question would allow the District to exceed to revenue limit by $1.5 million for two years for operational expenses. A $35.7 million building referendum would create a 4K-5 building at the current Rosendale Intermediate site, and a grades 6-12 building at the Laconia High School location. “Our facilities are aged and kids learn differently. These buildings are designed for prior to when I went to school,” Weber told WFDL news. Weber says a new high school wing with classrooms and commons would be added and existing classrooms would be renovated. Safety improvements would include rerouting traffic by adding a connecting road to bypass Highways 26 and 23 for parent and bus traffic.

ROSENDALE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO