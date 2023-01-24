A Florida diver was swept away by a current and lost at sea for hours until his family rushed to his rescue

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Key West Florida's | Mile Zero Fest 2023East Coast TravelerKey West, FL
Iconic Florida Landmark Mentioned on List of 25 American Landmarks Everyone Should SeeL. CaneFlorida State
Sagemont Prep Basketball Coach Reaches 100 Career VictoriesKevin LawWeston, FL
Romanian Vacationer Bitten by What Police Assume to be a Large Shark, While Swimming at a Key West BeachThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionKey West, FL
3 Florida Agencies Combining Resources, Frantically Searching for a Man Who fell off a Sailboat in the Florida KeysThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionKey West, FL
Comments / 0