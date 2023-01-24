Read full article on original website
New Billy’s Bar Owner Excited, Ready For Beargrease Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. – Excitement is building for Sunday’s John Beargrease Sled Dog marathon. And that’s especially true for the new owner of Billy’s Bar. Billy’s is the starting line for Beargrease. It’s the prime spot to see all the dogs and mushers getting ready for the big race.
CHECKIN’ OUT: Beargrease sled dog vet checks to happen Saturday
CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is just days away, but one important event has to happen first: vet checks. Hundreds of dogs and their mushers will head over to Black Bear Casino in Carlton, to get checked out by vet crews before they hit the starting line Sunday.
Park Point 5-Miler registration opens
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Registration for Grandma’s Marathon’s Park Point 5-Miler & 2-Mile Walk is now open. The race starts at 6:30 p.m. on July 13 and features an out-and-back race course along Minnesota Avenue in Duluth. The entry fee for the race is $30 before...
City by City: Duluth, Town of Hayward, Calumet
Duluth, MN- Applications are open for the 2023 Chester Creek Concert series. This will be the 40th year of these family-friendly summertime concerts. Concerts will be held every Tuesday this summer at Chester Park. Applications are due February 12 and must include a bio, contact information, sound samples and other details of the performance. The Chester Creek Concert Series begins Tuesday, June 13 and runs through August 15.
16 Of The Best Lunches Under $15 In Duluth + Superior
Warning: This is going to make you hungry. I asked recently on our Facebook page the following question:. If you have 15 dollars for lunch in the Twin Ports, where would you go and what menu item would you eat?" We got a lot of responses. People love food, and...
City by City: Superior, Red Cliff, Duluth
Superior, WI- The Superior Public library is celebrating local artists. The Love Your Local Artist Fundraiser will be back in-person after a two-year hiatus. The event is a celebration and a fundraiser: the library is celebrating local artists while registration fees and raffle proceeds go to help fund library projects all year long. This year’s event will be held on Friday, February 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. New this year will be the tiny art show! 50 mini canvases were given to the public and now their artwork will be on display at the event. Love Your Local Artist is held at the library and is free to attend.
Lincoln Park Winter Farmers Market
DULUTH, Minn. – The Lincoln Park Farmers market usually runs during the summer, but on Thursday vendors had a chance to take part in a Winter Market. It was held at the Harrison Community Center and featured ten vendors and three community organizations. Produce, candles, stickers, and jewelry were just some of the products for sale at the market.
Safari Whitetail Resort In Minong Hits Market For $4.275 Million
Do you ever want to just give up and move to a remote island? This might be an option, if you want to own a resort in the middle of nowhere that is surrounded by trees and miles of shoreline. We can dream, can't we?. There is an amazing oasis...
Larson announces new Duluth Community Relations Officer
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mayor Emily Larson announced a new Community Relations Officer for Duluth, according to a press release. On Thursday, Mayor Larson appointed Breanna Ellison for the position. The City of Duluth spokespeople say the Community Relations Officer plays a critical role in ensuring the community...
Would You Live in this Minnesota Apt Complex – Formerly a Jail?
I love unique places to live. Houses and apartments. But this one might be a bit eerie. This apartment complex used to be a jail. I'm not talking something like Alcatraz, but definitely a jail that has now been converted. And they have left some of the actual jail doors, like cell doors as "walls". It's a little strange, but unique and a conversation piece.
ONE-STOP SHOP: Damiano Center connects people in need with essential resources
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As the weather gets colder, more people seek essential resources and supplies. To help, the Damiano Center in downtown Duluth held the Donna Howard Community Connect event on Thursday. More than 12 community organizations were helping to provide resources to the community at the...
Cold Blast On The Way For Duluth + Superior
It's no secret we have had it pretty good this winter! It hasn't been too cold, give or take a few days, and we've really only had one major snowstorm, which hit us in the middle of December last year. So far, January has been fairly mild. We have had...
Scary! Family Avoids Serious Injury In Car-Moose Collision In Northern Minnesota
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 24, a family traveling on US Highway 53 south of Eveleth had a scary run-in with a moose. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad reported a family of three was traveling on US 53 just north of Cotton, west of Melrude, where the family collided with a moose in their Mitsubishi Outlander. The collision completely broke the windshield and collapsed a significant part of the roof of the car.
MNDOT Adds Additional Weather Info Sites In St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca Counties
"How are the roads"? It's a question often asked in the Northland. The answer is getting a little more scientific. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 Travel Information System has been around for a while, offering real-time data and information about the roads and highways around the state. 511 gives users an accurate look at all sorts of useful information - from road and weather conditions to plow locations and traffic congestion - depending on what's available.
Incorrect Disposal of Rechargeable Batteries Leads to Garbage Truck Fire in Duluth
Wednesday, a load of trash caught fire in one of Hartel’s Disposal trucks due to improper disposal of rechargeable batteries. Rechargeable batteries don’t belong in the trash and when they are damaged or dented, they are at risk of exploding.
St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
WLSSD Issues Warning To Duluth Area Residents About Rechargeable Batter Disposal
The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD) issued a reminder to the public this week about the proper disposal of rechargeable batteries following a fire in a garbage truck this week. In a post to the WLSSD website on Thursday, January 26, they explained that a garbage fire on Tuesday...
FDLTCC recognizing 2022 Minnesota Author Project Award-winner in public reception
CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College (FDLTCC) will be hosting a free, public celebration to recognize a 2022 Minnesota Author Project Award-winning book published by the college. Bringing Joy: A Local Literary Welcome is an anthology of poetry and art created by...
Watch Hilarious ‘Midwest Siri’ Video That’s Gone Viral in Minnesota + Wisconsin
I never believed we talked and acted differently here when I was growing up. People like my friends in the south had accents, not us. That all changed the first time I rode an airplane. I was just out of college and flew to visit my friend in Georgia. He...
State-run COVID-19 testing sites to close
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - As the COVID-19 pandemic comes to a slow close, testing sites across Minnesota are planning on closing this week. The St. Paul Midway site will close on Friday, the site in Duluth plans on closing on Jan. 28, while the COVID testing sites located in Brooklyn Park and the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport will end operations on Sunday.
