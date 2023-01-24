ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

New Billy’s Bar Owner Excited, Ready For Beargrease Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. – Excitement is building for Sunday’s John Beargrease Sled Dog marathon. And that’s especially true for the new owner of Billy’s Bar. Billy’s is the starting line for Beargrease. It’s the prime spot to see all the dogs and mushers getting ready for the big race.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

CHECKIN’ OUT: Beargrease sled dog vet checks to happen Saturday

CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is just days away, but one important event has to happen first: vet checks. Hundreds of dogs and their mushers will head over to Black Bear Casino in Carlton, to get checked out by vet crews before they hit the starting line Sunday.
CARLTON, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Park Point 5-Miler registration opens

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Registration for Grandma’s Marathon’s Park Point 5-Miler & 2-Mile Walk is now open. The race starts at 6:30 p.m. on July 13 and features an out-and-back race course along Minnesota Avenue in Duluth. The entry fee for the race is $30 before...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Duluth, Town of Hayward, Calumet

Duluth, MN- Applications are open for the 2023 Chester Creek Concert series. This will be the 40th year of these family-friendly summertime concerts. Concerts will be held every Tuesday this summer at Chester Park. Applications are due February 12 and must include a bio, contact information, sound samples and other details of the performance. The Chester Creek Concert Series begins Tuesday, June 13 and runs through August 15.
HAYWARD, WI
B105

16 Of The Best Lunches Under $15 In Duluth + Superior

Warning: This is going to make you hungry. I asked recently on our Facebook page the following question:. If you have 15 dollars for lunch in the Twin Ports, where would you go and what menu item would you eat?" We got a lot of responses. People love food, and...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Superior, Red Cliff, Duluth

Superior, WI- The Superior Public library is celebrating local artists. The Love Your Local Artist Fundraiser will be back in-person after a two-year hiatus. The event is a celebration and a fundraiser: the library is celebrating local artists while registration fees and raffle proceeds go to help fund library projects all year long. This year’s event will be held on Friday, February 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. New this year will be the tiny art show! 50 mini canvases were given to the public and now their artwork will be on display at the event. Love Your Local Artist is held at the library and is free to attend.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Lincoln Park Winter Farmers Market

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lincoln Park Farmers market usually runs during the summer, but on Thursday vendors had a chance to take part in a Winter Market. It was held at the Harrison Community Center and featured ten vendors and three community organizations. Produce, candles, stickers, and jewelry were just some of the products for sale at the market.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Larson announces new Duluth Community Relations Officer

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mayor Emily Larson announced a new Community Relations Officer for Duluth, according to a press release. On Thursday, Mayor Larson appointed Breanna Ellison for the position. The City of Duluth spokespeople say the Community Relations Officer plays a critical role in ensuring the community...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

ONE-STOP SHOP: Damiano Center connects people in need with essential resources

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As the weather gets colder, more people seek essential resources and supplies. To help, the Damiano Center in downtown Duluth held the Donna Howard Community Connect event on Thursday. More than 12 community organizations were helping to provide resources to the community at the...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Cold Blast On The Way For Duluth + Superior

It's no secret we have had it pretty good this winter! It hasn't been too cold, give or take a few days, and we've really only had one major snowstorm, which hit us in the middle of December last year. So far, January has been fairly mild. We have had...
DULUTH, MN
Power 96

Scary! Family Avoids Serious Injury In Car-Moose Collision In Northern Minnesota

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 24, a family traveling on US Highway 53 south of Eveleth had a scary run-in with a moose. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad reported a family of three was traveling on US 53 just north of Cotton, west of Melrude, where the family collided with a moose in their Mitsubishi Outlander. The collision completely broke the windshield and collapsed a significant part of the roof of the car.
EVELETH, MN
KOOL 101.7

MNDOT Adds Additional Weather Info Sites In St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca Counties

"How are the roads"? It's a question often asked in the Northland. The answer is getting a little more scientific. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 Travel Information System has been around for a while, offering real-time data and information about the roads and highways around the state. 511 gives users an accurate look at all sorts of useful information - from road and weather conditions to plow locations and traffic congestion - depending on what's available.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
northernnewsnow.com

St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

State-run COVID-19 testing sites to close

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - As the COVID-19 pandemic comes to a slow close, testing sites across Minnesota are planning on closing this week. The St. Paul Midway site will close on Friday, the site in Duluth plans on closing on Jan. 28, while the COVID testing sites located in Brooklyn Park and the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport will end operations on Sunday.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy