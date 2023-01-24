ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

A New, Easier Way to Get from NYC to JFK Airport Just Opened

Manhattan's East Side—and anyone ever planning on visiting Manhattan's East Side—can officially rejoice. NYC just unveiled a new way connecting the city to John F. Kennedy Airport, and the East Side will benefit from it the most. On Wednesday, the Grand Central Madison station inaugurated a new service...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Free NYC Buses? MTA Is Open to It, for Real. Here's the Issue

A day after the MTA opened Grand Central Madison for Long Island Rail Road commuters, some leaders in New York City are asking the transit agency, "What about us?" They are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to push Albany to fix the much-maligned MTA, while improving subway and bus service without hiking up fares — a tall order for an agency that's seemingly perpetually strapped for cash. But it's a familiar push from transit advocates, as budget season is fast approaching.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

7th Street Burger Opens on Amsterdam Ave

7th Street Burger – a growing New York City chain serving “classic American smash-burgers” and boasting over 50,000 Instagram followers – opened earlier this month at 424 Amsterdam Avenue, between 80th and 81st streets. The previous tenant of this space was Oaxaca Taqueria. The growing burger...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood

Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Curbside compost collection is coming to all of NYC

The amount of compost collected in Queens each week has also soared since the start of the program, with 478,000 pounds of compost collected the first week and 1.79 million pounds collected the week of Nov. 12. Mayor Eric Adams will announce a major expansion of the popular compost collection program on Thursday. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foxwilmington.com

Man Killed After Being Hit by Train Following Fall Off New York Subway Platform, Police Say

A man was killed after falling off a New York City subway platform and being fatally struck by an oncoming train early Tuesday in Manhattan, according to the NYPD. The man, who was reportedly 31 and whose identity has not yet been released, died at the scene after landing on the train tracks and being hit by an A train that was traveling downtown on the F train line at the Broadway-Lafayette subway stop, officials said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

East New York Dunkin Donuts robbed, employee assaulted

NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a robbery and assault that took place inside an East New York Dunkin Donuts on Sunday. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 75th Precinct are now searching for a black male suspect who is about 6 feet tall and between 20 and 30 years of age in connection with the robbery. At around 6:50 am,. the suspect entered the Dunkin Donuts store located at 640 Conduit Avenue in Brooklyn. He demanded money from an employee inside the store. The employee walked behind the counter as he was struck in the head The post East New York Dunkin Donuts robbed, employee assaulted appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
boropark24.com

DOT Proposes to “Remove the Unpredictability” for Drivers and Pedestrians on New Utrecht Avenue

Clearly defined crosswalks, raised crosswalks, painted curb extensions, expanded concrete pedestrian islands, and improved visibility of pedestrians are a few of the significant safety improvements the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) is proposing for four crosswalks on New Utrecht Avenue that show higher-than-average crash rates compared to the rest of the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Adelaide Polsinelli Hired to Sell Flatbush Multifamily Package

Adelaide Polsinelli, Vice Chairman of Compass, a publically traded, technology-driven, real estate platform, has been exclusively retained to market for sale a portfolio of multi-family and retail buildings. They are ideally located on Nostrand Avenue, just one block from the Church Street subway hub, in Flatbush, one of Brooklyn’s most vibrant and rapidly expanding neighborhoods.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn NYCHA building has reoccurring raccoon problem

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Residents of a NYCHA building in Brooklyn say they are dealing with a four-legged intruder — a raccoon. Melissa Mays told PIX11 News she still can’t believe what she saw when she opened up her front door on the sixth floor of the Red Hook West Houses last Tuesday morning. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
