Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
Related
Brooklyn principal leaves middle school after teacher complaints
An embattled Brooklyn middle school principal is leaving his post following months of tensions with teachers. M.S. 51’s Neal Singh will be replaced on Feb. 1 by Pui-Lam (Jack) Chan, who will serve as acting interim principal as the school embarks on the formal hiring process, according to a letter District 15 Superintendent Rafael Alvarez sent on Thursday to parents. Singh will be joining the superintendent’s team. Singh took over Park Slope’s M.S....
westchestergov.com
Westchester County Executive George Latimer Unveils “Hope Quilt” Installation in Support of the Westchester Children’s Association and Youth Advocacy
Watch full event recording. Westchester County Government’s Michaelian Office Building was selected to display one of the seven Hope Quilts created by the Westchester Children’s Association (WCA). The Hope Quilt Project is part of a year-long effort by the WCA to increase awareness of the home visiting services they offer to families with children ages 0-5 that help to reduce child abuse and neglect, increase school readiness, and improve general maternal and child health.
talkofthesound.com
Perfunctory Superintendent Search Suggests New Rochelle Board Has Their Candidate in Hand
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 25, 2023) — The Superintendent Search by the New Rochelle Board of Education will be completed with lightening speed — in about six weeks. By contrast, past search process took place over many months, included public input sessions to develop job criteria for the ideal candidate and involved search firms or, in one case, the Superintendent of Southern Westchester BOCES (Feijóo). The abbreviated 2023 search will be managed by Ingerman Smith, the school district’s law firm.
Armed guards to be stationed outside all school buildings in LI district
In a unanimous vote Wednesday night, the South Huntington school board voted to add the armed guards at the exterior of all school buildings, the district said in a news release.
3 Long Island school districts named on state report of districts dealing with fiscal stress
A total of fourteen school districts statewide were designated in some level of fiscal stress under New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli's Fiscal Stress Monitoring System.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
talkofthesound.com
Lianne Merchant Announces Candidacy for Democratic Party Nomination to Represent New Rochelle City Council District 3
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 26, 2023) — Lianne Merchant has formally announced her candidacy for the New Rochelle Democratic Party Nomination for City Council District 3. In her campaign announcement Lianne Merchant says she has been a resident of New Rochelle City Council District 3 for over 34 years. She is committed to both historical preservation and future progress and has an insider’s understanding of the district’s residents, its history, and its needs.
Woman, 29, Posing As Student Spent Four Days In Classes At NJ High School, Officials Say
A woman spent four days in classes at New Brunswick High School before officials apparently realized the truth, according to district officials.A video of the Tuesday, Jan. 24 New Brunswick Board of Education meeting was posted on Twitter by New Brunswick Today reporter Charlie Kratovil."This is an…
theexaminernews.com
Misdemeanor Mental Health Court Launches in Westchester
Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah joined advocates and government partners last week in announcing the launch of the Westchester Misdemeanor Wellness Court (WMWC), which will offer eligible individuals community-based mental health treatment and services as an alternative to conventional prosecution. The establishment of the WMWC, operating out of White...
hamlethub.com
Yonkers Run for District One
District 1, Yonkers NY, is a unique sector on the political map of polar opposites. The northern border at Hawley Terrace merging at Hastings on Hudson, is the gold coast of glam glitz hi rise buildings. It is home to well known sports players and tenants that effortlessly renew their $4000 per month leases.
Bronx borough president, New York Sun Works team up to bring hydroponic farms to schools
Gibson told News 12 the partnership will help kids learn about sustainability.
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
Details Emerge After 5 Males Try To Enter Eastchester HS, Flee After Security Denies Entry
School officials have provided an update on a group of males who tried to enter a high school in Westchester County before being denied entry. The update was given in regard to an incident on Friday, Jan. 20, when five unidentified males tried to enter Eastchester High School and were turned away by a security guard.
Students at Mamaroneck High School take on wage theft
MAMARONECK, N.Y. - You might think burglaries and robberies account for the majority of stolen money. But it turns out, wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. Working hard for the money - long hours at tough jobs. But many in the Tri-State Area are not getting paid what they're owed. "They're just told that they're not going to get paid. They feel angry, they feel frustrated," said worker advocate Luis Zarate. At the Community Resource Center in Mamaroneck, Zarate says wage theft is a big focus. And CBS2 found it is a big issue in New York state. CBS News...
Former NY Legislator, Ex-Girlfriend Both Convicted Of Defrauding Business Of $250K
A former county legislator in New York and an accomplice from Connecticut have been convicted by a jury of scamming a business out of more than a quarter of a million dollars. George Guldi, who served as a Long Island legislator representing the South Fork of Suffolk County, and Litchfield County r…
theexaminernews.com
Putnam Legislature Chairman Gets GOP Nod for Southeast Supervisor
Putnam County Legislature Chairman Paul Jonke was unanimously endorsed last week by the Southeast Republican Committee to run for supervisor in the Town of Southeast. Jonke was reelected to a new term last November representing District 6. He is vying to succeed Supervisor Tony Hay, who is retiring after finishing his third term.
Police precinct councilman resigns over promotion of controversial commander
A longtime precinct councilman from Brooklyn has resigned in protest of the promotion of controversial commander John Mastronardi, the Post has learned. Joe Gonzalez, an activist who has served more than 15 years on the 79th Precinct Community Council, said he was “heartbroken” that Mastronardi was bumped up to deputy chief on Friday. “Mastronardi’s promotion sends HORRIBLE message,” he wrote in a text message to Chief of Department Jeff Madrey, which was obtained by The Post. “He assaulted a citizen on video inflicting injury. I am in deep pain. I feel Maddrey & NYPD failed us. I can no...
Shocking New Details: School Bus Slams Into New York State Home
Police released shocking new details after a school bus crashed into a home. At least two young children were seriously injured. On December 1, just before 9 a.m., the Town of Ramapo Police Department received a call regarding a school bus crash on N. South Gate Drive in the Village of New Hempstead.
myrye.com
Eating Rye: Brian Lewis of OKO Rye
Eating Rye is an occasional feature to meet the chefs and other professionals in the restaurant kitchens across Rye. When you dine-in, pick-up or call for delivery these are the folks working hard for you, your friends & family and your taste buds. Today we meet Brian Lewis of OKO...
darienite.com
Julie Peters, 53, Leader in Real Estate Industry, College Swimmer Who Loved the Ocean
Julie Taylor Peters of Darien, passed away suddenly on Jan. 15 due to an undetectable medical event. She was 53 and had been in perfect health prior. Julie was a born leader, a natural negotiator, a fierce partner with any racquet, a gifted seamstress and a very trusted friend. She had no limits to what she could accomplish and she had a natural ability to do it all with compassion, style and that oh so beautiful smile.
Comments / 0