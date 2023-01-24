MAMARONECK, N.Y. - You might think burglaries and robberies account for the majority of stolen money. But it turns out, wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. Working hard for the money - long hours at tough jobs. But many in the Tri-State Area are not getting paid what they're owed. "They're just told that they're not going to get paid. They feel angry, they feel frustrated," said worker advocate Luis Zarate. At the Community Resource Center in Mamaroneck, Zarate says wage theft is a big focus. And CBS2 found it is a big issue in New York state. CBS News...

MAMARONECK, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO