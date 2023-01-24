ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

Chalkbeat

Brooklyn principal leaves middle school after teacher complaints

An embattled Brooklyn middle school principal is leaving his post following months of tensions with teachers. M.S. 51’s Neal Singh will be replaced on Feb. 1 by Pui-Lam (Jack) Chan, who will serve as acting interim principal as the school embarks on the formal hiring process, according to a letter District 15 Superintendent Rafael Alvarez sent on Thursday to parents. Singh will be joining the superintendent’s team. Singh took over Park Slope’s M.S....
BROOKLYN, NY
westchestergov.com

Westchester County Executive George Latimer Unveils “Hope Quilt” Installation in Support of the Westchester Children’s Association and Youth Advocacy

Watch full event recording. Westchester County Government’s Michaelian Office Building was selected to display one of the seven Hope Quilts created by the Westchester Children’s Association (WCA). The Hope Quilt Project is part of a year-long effort by the WCA to increase awareness of the home visiting services they offer to families with children ages 0-5 that help to reduce child abuse and neglect, increase school readiness, and improve general maternal and child health.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
talkofthesound.com

Perfunctory Superintendent Search Suggests New Rochelle Board Has Their Candidate in Hand

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 25, 2023) — The Superintendent Search by the New Rochelle Board of Education will be completed with lightening speed — in about six weeks. By contrast, past search process took place over many months, included public input sessions to develop job criteria for the ideal candidate and involved search firms or, in one case, the Superintendent of Southern Westchester BOCES (Feijóo). The abbreviated 2023 search will be managed by Ingerman Smith, the school district’s law firm.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
talkofthesound.com

Lianne Merchant Announces Candidacy for Democratic Party Nomination to Represent New Rochelle City Council District 3

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 26, 2023) — Lianne Merchant has formally announced her candidacy for the New Rochelle Democratic Party Nomination for City Council District 3. In her campaign announcement Lianne Merchant says she has been a resident of New Rochelle City Council District 3 for over 34 years. She is committed to both historical preservation and future progress and has an insider’s understanding of the district’s residents, its history, and its needs.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
theexaminernews.com

Misdemeanor Mental Health Court Launches in Westchester

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah joined advocates and government partners last week in announcing the launch of the Westchester Misdemeanor Wellness Court (WMWC), which will offer eligible individuals community-based mental health treatment and services as an alternative to conventional prosecution. The establishment of the WMWC, operating out of White...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hamlethub.com

Yonkers Run for District One

District 1, Yonkers NY, is a unique sector on the political map of polar opposites. The northern border at Hawley Terrace merging at Hastings on Hudson, is the gold coast of glam glitz hi rise buildings. It is home to well known sports players and tenants that effortlessly renew their $4000 per month leases.
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

Students at Mamaroneck High School take on wage theft

MAMARONECK, N.Y. - You might think burglaries and robberies account for the majority of stolen money. But it turns out, wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. Working hard for the money - long hours at tough jobs. But many in the Tri-State Area are not getting paid what they're owed. "They're just told that they're not going to get paid. They feel angry, they feel frustrated," said worker advocate Luis Zarate. At the Community Resource Center in Mamaroneck, Zarate says wage theft is a big focus. And CBS2 found it is a big issue in New York state. CBS News...
MAMARONECK, NY
theexaminernews.com

Putnam Legislature Chairman Gets GOP Nod for Southeast Supervisor

Putnam County Legislature Chairman Paul Jonke was unanimously endorsed last week by the Southeast Republican Committee to run for supervisor in the Town of Southeast. Jonke was reelected to a new term last November representing District 6. He is vying to succeed Supervisor Tony Hay, who is retiring after finishing his third term.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Police precinct councilman resigns over promotion of controversial commander

A longtime precinct councilman from Brooklyn has resigned in protest of the promotion of controversial commander John Mastronardi, the Post has learned. Joe Gonzalez, an activist who has served more than 15 years on the 79th Precinct Community Council, said he was “heartbroken” that Mastronardi was bumped up to deputy chief on Friday. “Mastronardi’s promotion sends HORRIBLE message,” he wrote in a text message to Chief of Department Jeff Madrey, which was obtained by The Post. “He assaulted a citizen on video inflicting injury. I am in deep pain. I feel Maddrey & NYPD failed us. I can no...
BROOKLYN, NY
myrye.com

Eating Rye: Brian Lewis of OKO Rye

Eating Rye is an occasional feature to meet the chefs and other professionals in the restaurant kitchens across Rye. When you dine-in, pick-up or call for delivery these are the folks working hard for you, your friends & family and your taste buds. Today we meet Brian Lewis of OKO...
RYE, NY
darienite.com

Julie Peters, 53, Leader in Real Estate Industry, College Swimmer Who Loved the Ocean

Julie Taylor Peters of Darien, passed away suddenly on Jan. 15 due to an undetectable medical event. She was 53 and had been in perfect health prior. Julie was a born leader, a natural negotiator, a fierce partner with any racquet, a gifted seamstress and a very trusted friend. She had no limits to what she could accomplish and she had a natural ability to do it all with compassion, style and that oh so beautiful smile.
DARIEN, CT

