To Leslie heads back to theaters following Andrea Riseborough's surprise Oscar nomination
Following Andrea Riseborough’s shocking Oscar nomination for her performance in To Leslie, which initially made $27,000 during its quiet theatrical run last fall, the film will be heading back to cinemas now that there is renewed interest in the project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will be rereleased in “approximately six” locations across North America, followed by additional theaters in the UK.
ABC Accused Amy Robach Of Coming To Work 'Drunk', Keeping Alcohol In Her Dressing Room: Source
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at GMA3, and while several scandals regarding Holmes have surfaced from the investigation into their alleged extramarital affair, according to a source, ABC had only petty and largely unfounded complaints when it came to their reasons for ousting Robach. "Everything they are bringing up is so minor having to do with Amy," a source spilled of ABC's contentious mediation with the couple. One of the odd complaints cited was that Robach had allegedly once come to work drunk — an accusation the insider claimed was untrue and that she had simply been...
Octavia Spencer Says 'The Help' Costar Sissy Spacek 'Actually' Remembered Her After Interning on Her Film at 17
Octavia Spencer and her The Help costar Sissy Spacek go way back. The Oscar winner revealed on an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast released last week that Spacek had "actually" remembered Spencer before they starred in the 2011 film The Help together. Spencer had previously worked as...
Anna "Delvey" Sorokin is getting a reality show—from house arrest
A Shonda Rhimes dramatization was only the start for New York City scammer Anna “Delvey” Sorokin. The faux German heiress is stepping in front of the camera for her new reality series Delvey’s Dinner Club, which will be filmed all within her East Village apartment where she’s under house arrest, per Variety.
A.V. Rockwell's A Thousand And One takes home the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance
The Sundance Film Festival handed out its annual awards today, signaling the end of the first fully in-person version of the festival to grace Park City, UT in multiple years. (Okay, technically the fest extends for a couple more days, but you know things are wrapping up once the trophies start flying.)
Marc Maron goes From Bleak To Dark in the trailer for new HBO special
America’s foremost doom-and-gloom comedian Marc Maron returns to share his cheerful disposition. This February, he’s pushing HBO into the darkness. with a new hour-long comedy special, From Bleak To Dark, designed to help you laugh through the pain of living life as a human being. If the trailer for the special is to be believed, Maron’s doing just that.
Sharon Stone says a lot of her co-stars were misogynistic—but not Robert De Niro or Joe Pesci
An unfortunate side effect of being a woman in the world, is the current run-ins with misogynistic men who infantilize, dehumanize, and generally scorn women as they walk through the world. Basic Instinct’s Sharon Stone is no stranger to this experience and says she worked with plenty of misogynistic co-stars during her days as a leading lady. However, she exempts her Casino co-stars Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci from this characterization.
Tobey Maguire tells Marvel that he’d love for someone to cast him as Spider-man
Look, everyone wants to play Spider-Man. It’s perhaps any actor’s most sought-after role behind Hamlet and The Joker. To prove yourself as a young Hollywood A-lister, you better start learning the phrase, “With great power comes great responsibility.”. One actor who would love to play Spider-Man is...
Everything Everywhere All At Once
With 11 Academy Award nominations under its belt, it’s clear Everything Everywhere All At Once fever isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The film, which originally premiered in theaters over a year ago, will return for a third time to theaters this weekend, reportedly hitting around 1400 screens nationwide.
First round of Grammy performers announced, none of them named Beyoncé or Adele
Clockwise (L-R): Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, and Brandi Carlile Image: The A.V. Club, Photo: Theo Wargo/Manny Carabel/Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images. With the Grammys just a few weeks away, the Recording Academy has announced a first wave of performers set to take the stage at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com arena on the big night.
Steven Spielberg feels that The Dark Knight should have gotten a Best Picture nom
For all the times he’s grouped in with cinema’s old guard these days—and with good reason, considering he’s now tied with Martin Scorsese for second-most Best Director nominations in Oscars history—Steven Spielberg is still the godfather of the modern blockbuster. Those megabudget superhero movies can trace their roots back to Indiana Jones; colossal franchise films like Jurassic World can trace their roots back to, well, Jurassic Park. Given that, Spielberg has less outright snobbery about today’s blockbuster than perhaps his peers do. He welcomes those films into the Oscars fold, and in fact, thinks it should have come along a lot sooner.
Ray Stevenson does his actorly duty and replaces Kevin Spacey in Genghis Khan epic
There comes a time in every actor’s life when they must decide whether or not they are willing to replace Kevin Spacey in a movie. For Ray Stevenson, that time is today. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Stevenson will take over for Spacey on the historical drama 1242: Gateway To The West. Spacey exited the project last year amid sexual assault charges in the U.K. He pleaded not guilty to the five charges against him, including four counts of sexual assault, writes The Hollywood Reporter. Recently, a U.S. jury found Spacey not liable for sexually abusing Anthony Rapp in 1986. He still has a total of 12 sexual-offense charges in the U.K.
Birdman's Alejandro Iñárritu can still muster up some bile for superhero movies, sure
When it comes to criticizing the superhero genre, Alejandro Iñárritu can be considered a disciple of the old school. It was, after all, Iñárritu—way back during the lead-up to his 2014 Oscar-winner Birdman, itself a movie with some pretty caustic thoughts on the superhero as a symbol of mass-market entertainment—who referred to the entire genre as “cultural genocide,” laying the groundwork for god knows how many other high-profile directors to make similar (if less genocide-y) statements of their own.
The Bear breakout Ayo Edebiri is taking her talents to the MCU
Yes chef! The Bear star Ayo Edebiri is the latest actor to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as reported by Variety. She’ll be appearing in Thunderbolts, a team-up movie featuring an assortment of morally flexible anti-heroes that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige describes as “a ragtag bunch.” Her role is currently being kept under wraps.
The Dead Space remake improves on excellence
One of the weird things about gaming in 2023 is that the word “remake” has simultaneously become both ubiquitous and functionally meaningless. After all, a “remake” can now refer to a truly vast array of approaches to the problem of reviving old IP, from the “tear the whole thing out and start again” renovations performed with the Resident Evil franchise or Square-Enix’s massively reworked Final Fantasy VII, to the near carbon-copy reprisals featured in Sony’s Demon’s Souls or The Last Of Us Part I.
Rick Astley sues Yung Gravy for imitating his "Never Gonna Give You Up" vocals
We can now add “legal proceedings against ascendant SoundCloud rapper Yung Gravy” to the list of things Rick Astley isn’t going to give up any time soon, right there next to “you,” and also (according to a few minutes of research on Wikipedia) presumably his…extensive collection of guitars?
Frasier sequel series casts two more young stars
Two new faces have joined the cast of the Paramount+ Frasier reboot first announced in 2021: The Boys actor Jess Salgueiro and newcomer Anders Kieth. Variety reports that the pair will join previously-announced cast members Kelsey Grammar, Nicholas Lyndhurst and Jack Cutmore-Scott. In the follow-up, which has yet to receive...
Titans and Doom Patrol both ending on HBO Max with their next batch of episodes
HBO Max might be done cancelling shows en masse as part of complicated tax shenanigans, but that doesn’t mean it’s, you know, done canceling shows. Specifically, the streamer announced today that the next half-seasons of its two live-action superhero shows, Titans and Doom Patrol, will now be each show’s last, with both series wrapping up with the ends of their fourth seasons.
Life worth living again as Apple TV+ announces Frog And Toad show
The beloved, cardigan-wearing boyfriends Frog and Toad are getting their own show, and all suddenly seems okay in the world. Apple TV+ has revealed the show’s creation in an announcement on its upcoming family and children’s content slate. In an official description, Apple TV+ writes, “Frog is a...
Justin Roiland's Squanch Games just lost a CEO, but has everything to gain
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?. Earlier this week—amidst...
