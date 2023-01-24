ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
northernnewsnow.com

Park Point 5-Miler registration opens

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Registration for Grandma’s Marathon’s Park Point 5-Miler & 2-Mile Walk is now open. The race starts at 6:30 p.m. on July 13 and features an out-and-back race course along Minnesota Avenue in Duluth. The entry fee for the race is $30 before...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Duluth, Town of Hayward, Calumet

Duluth, MN- Applications are open for the 2023 Chester Creek Concert series. This will be the 40th year of these family-friendly summertime concerts. Concerts will be held every Tuesday this summer at Chester Park. Applications are due February 12 and must include a bio, contact information, sound samples and other details of the performance. The Chester Creek Concert Series begins Tuesday, June 13 and runs through August 15.
HAYWARD, WI
FOX 21 Online

Lincoln Park Winter Farmers Market

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lincoln Park Farmers market usually runs during the summer, but on Thursday vendors had a chance to take part in a Winter Market. It was held at the Harrison Community Center and featured ten vendors and three community organizations. Produce, candles, stickers, and jewelry were just some of the products for sale at the market.
DULUTH, MN
B105

16 Of The Best Lunches Under $15 In Duluth + Superior

Warning: This is going to make you hungry. I asked recently on our Facebook page the following question:. If you have 15 dollars for lunch in the Twin Ports, where would you go and what menu item would you eat?" We got a lot of responses. People love food, and...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

CHECKIN’ OUT: Beargrease sled dog vet checks to happen Saturday

CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is just days away, but one important event has to happen first: vet checks. Hundreds of dogs and their mushers will head over to Black Bear Casino in Carlton, to get checked out by vet crews before they hit the starting line Sunday.
CARLTON, MN
WDIO-TV

Support the Northland K-9 Foundation by buying a 16-month calendar

The Northland K-9 Foundation is selling a 16-month calendar to support their dogs. Buy online here: https://shop.northlandk9.org/products/northland-law-enforcement-k-9-calendar-2022-2023. You can also pick one up at the Public Safety Building in Duluth. Bring a check for $20 made out to Northland K-9 Foundation. Around The Web. Ads by Revcontent. California Will Cover...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

North Star 4th grader starts campaign to bring happiness to school staff

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth 4th grader is giving back to her school in a unique way. Amelia Hanson attends North Star Academy, which is a charter school in Duluth. The school focuses on eight core values of respect, responsibility, compassion, integrity, justice, hope, wisdom, and courage.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

ONE-STOP SHOP: Damiano Center connects people in need with essential resources

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As the weather gets colder, more people seek essential resources and supplies. To help, the Damiano Center in downtown Duluth held the Donna Howard Community Connect event on Thursday. More than 12 community organizations were helping to provide resources to the community at the...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Cold Blast On The Way For Duluth + Superior

It's no secret we have had it pretty good this winter! It hasn't been too cold, give or take a few days, and we've really only had one major snowstorm, which hit us in the middle of December last year. So far, January has been fairly mild. We have had...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Northland, International Falls, Bayfield County

Northland- The Northland Hackathon held its inaugural event in April of 2022. The event introduced students from 20 Minnesota schools to computer science tools such as building apps, writing code and exploring jobs in tech. This year the program is kicking off with a series of webinars titled “How Hackathon can strengthen my college application.” The keynote speaker will be a Cloquet native who sold his own software company last year. The first webinar will be held Friday, January 27. Two more will follow in February and March before the 2nd annual Hackathon in April.
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
KOOL 101.7

MNDOT Adds Additional Weather Info Sites In St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca Counties

"How are the roads"? It's a question often asked in the Northland. The answer is getting a little more scientific. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 Travel Information System has been around for a while, offering real-time data and information about the roads and highways around the state. 511 gives users an accurate look at all sorts of useful information - from road and weather conditions to plow locations and traffic congestion - depending on what's available.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
northernnewsnow.com

St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

UMD Theatre to present William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night”

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - University of Minnesota Duluth’s (UMD) College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences and Department of Theatre announced they will be running a production of “Twelfth Night.”. Directed by UMD Assistant Professor of Theatre History Jenna Soleo-Shanks, the Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identities...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy