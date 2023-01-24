Read full article on original website
Related
northernnewsnow.com
Park Point 5-Miler registration opens
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Registration for Grandma’s Marathon’s Park Point 5-Miler & 2-Mile Walk is now open. The race starts at 6:30 p.m. on July 13 and features an out-and-back race course along Minnesota Avenue in Duluth. The entry fee for the race is $30 before...
northernnewsnow.com
Lake Superior Ice Festival preparations underway despite warmer than normal January
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Lake Superior Ice Festival kicks off this weekend, but there’s some changes due to a warmer than average January. Organizers with the festival had to cancel the Midwest Ice-Racing Association ice races due to ice conditions out on the lake. “The ice...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Duluth, Town of Hayward, Calumet
Duluth, MN- Applications are open for the 2023 Chester Creek Concert series. This will be the 40th year of these family-friendly summertime concerts. Concerts will be held every Tuesday this summer at Chester Park. Applications are due February 12 and must include a bio, contact information, sound samples and other details of the performance. The Chester Creek Concert Series begins Tuesday, June 13 and runs through August 15.
FOX 21 Online
Lincoln Park Winter Farmers Market
DULUTH, Minn. – The Lincoln Park Farmers market usually runs during the summer, but on Thursday vendors had a chance to take part in a Winter Market. It was held at the Harrison Community Center and featured ten vendors and three community organizations. Produce, candles, stickers, and jewelry were just some of the products for sale at the market.
16 Of The Best Lunches Under $15 In Duluth + Superior
Warning: This is going to make you hungry. I asked recently on our Facebook page the following question:. If you have 15 dollars for lunch in the Twin Ports, where would you go and what menu item would you eat?" We got a lot of responses. People love food, and...
Safari Whitetail Resort In Minong Hits Market For $4.275 Million
Do you ever want to just give up and move to a remote island? This might be an option, if you want to own a resort in the middle of nowhere that is surrounded by trees and miles of shoreline. We can dream, can't we?. There is an amazing oasis...
northernnewsnow.com
CHECKIN’ OUT: Beargrease sled dog vet checks to happen Saturday
CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is just days away, but one important event has to happen first: vet checks. Hundreds of dogs and their mushers will head over to Black Bear Casino in Carlton, to get checked out by vet crews before they hit the starting line Sunday.
WDIO-TV
Support the Northland K-9 Foundation by buying a 16-month calendar
The Northland K-9 Foundation is selling a 16-month calendar to support their dogs. Buy online here: https://shop.northlandk9.org/products/northland-law-enforcement-k-9-calendar-2022-2023. You can also pick one up at the Public Safety Building in Duluth. Bring a check for $20 made out to Northland K-9 Foundation. Around The Web. Ads by Revcontent. California Will Cover...
northernnewsnow.com
North Star 4th grader starts campaign to bring happiness to school staff
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth 4th grader is giving back to her school in a unique way. Amelia Hanson attends North Star Academy, which is a charter school in Duluth. The school focuses on eight core values of respect, responsibility, compassion, integrity, justice, hope, wisdom, and courage.
northernnewsnow.com
ONE-STOP SHOP: Damiano Center connects people in need with essential resources
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As the weather gets colder, more people seek essential resources and supplies. To help, the Damiano Center in downtown Duluth held the Donna Howard Community Connect event on Thursday. More than 12 community organizations were helping to provide resources to the community at the...
Cold Blast On The Way For Duluth + Superior
It's no secret we have had it pretty good this winter! It hasn't been too cold, give or take a few days, and we've really only had one major snowstorm, which hit us in the middle of December last year. So far, January has been fairly mild. We have had...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Northland, International Falls, Bayfield County
Northland- The Northland Hackathon held its inaugural event in April of 2022. The event introduced students from 20 Minnesota schools to computer science tools such as building apps, writing code and exploring jobs in tech. This year the program is kicking off with a series of webinars titled “How Hackathon can strengthen my college application.” The keynote speaker will be a Cloquet native who sold his own software company last year. The first webinar will be held Friday, January 27. Two more will follow in February and March before the 2nd annual Hackathon in April.
northernnewsnow.com
FDLTCC recognizing 2022 Minnesota Author Project Award-winner in public reception
CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College (FDLTCC) will be hosting a free, public celebration to recognize a 2022 Minnesota Author Project Award-winning book published by the college. Bringing Joy: A Local Literary Welcome is an anthology of poetry and art created by...
MNDOT Adds Additional Weather Info Sites In St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca Counties
"How are the roads"? It's a question often asked in the Northland. The answer is getting a little more scientific. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 Travel Information System has been around for a while, offering real-time data and information about the roads and highways around the state. 511 gives users an accurate look at all sorts of useful information - from road and weather conditions to plow locations and traffic congestion - depending on what's available.
northernnewsnow.com
St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
northernnewsnow.com
Staffing Shortage: Duluth Schools forced to cancel bus service to 100 students Wednesday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Students in west Duluth were left scrambling to get to school Wednesday when their bus route was canceled at the last minute. “I apologize on behalf of Duluth Public Schools that we’ve had to take these extreme measures,” said John Magas, Superintendent of Duluth Public Schools.
northernnewsnow.com
UMD Theatre to present William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night”
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - University of Minnesota Duluth’s (UMD) College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences and Department of Theatre announced they will be running a production of “Twelfth Night.”. Directed by UMD Assistant Professor of Theatre History Jenna Soleo-Shanks, the Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identities...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Seaway Port Authority: 2022 saw below average maritime tonnage, iron ore growth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Even after their biggest January since 2010, the Duluth Seaway Port Authority (DSPA) finished below average for total maritime tonnage this shipping season. The DSPA released their season summary Friday, stating the Port of Duluth-Superior finished its 2022 navigation season was down 7.6 percent...
Watch Hilarious ‘Midwest Siri’ Video That’s Gone Viral in Minnesota + Wisconsin
I never believed we talked and acted differently here when I was growing up. People like my friends in the south had accents, not us. That all changed the first time I rode an airplane. I was just out of college and flew to visit my friend in Georgia. He...
boreal.org
Incorrect Disposal of Rechargeable Batteries Leads to Garbage Truck Fire in Duluth
Wednesday, a load of trash caught fire in one of Hartel’s Disposal trucks due to improper disposal of rechargeable batteries. Rechargeable batteries don’t belong in the trash and when they are damaged or dented, they are at risk of exploding.
Comments / 0