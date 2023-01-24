MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - At makeshift memorials, bowls of oranges and incense sticks waft sweet smells into the air, assuring the soul's smooth journey into the next life in accordance with Buddhist tradition. Mourners gather for prayer meetings at local churches, seeking peace and consolation. One victim's family asked for rosaries and Masses in their honor.

