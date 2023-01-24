ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Tourist in your town features Wyandotte

It’s a small town with big city amenities, and easily accessible from just about anywhere in Southeast Michigan. “A lot of things that are really special about Wyandotte, first and foremost our location on the beautiful Detroit River; our proximity to Downtown Detroit, the airport, make us a great location; centrally located in a really special region of downriver,” Joe Gruber, Executive Director for the city of Wyandotte Downtown Development Authority told “Live in the D’s” April Morton.
WYANDOTTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day at these 4 spots in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Friday is arguably one of the best days of the week, and this Friday is even more special--it’s National Chocolate Cake Day. Celebrated annually on Jan. 27, the unofficial holiday is a good excuse to indulge in a slice of cake, a cupcake (or two) or a chocolate-based dessert.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Oakland County woman wins $1M playing scratch-off ticket: ‘I thought I was seeing things’

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – An Oakland County woman won $1 million on a $10 Double Diamond scratch-off ticket she purchased in Southfield. The 59-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, visited Michigan Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. She decided to take the money as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000 instead of 30 annuity payments for the full amount.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police seek 2 men linked to stealing vehicle with baby inside on city’s west side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two men linked to stealing a vehicle that had a baby inside of it on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Monday (Jan. 23) at 1:50 p.m. after two adult victims exited their white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and entered a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming Avenue while leaving their vehicle unlocked, running, and their baby inside.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit woman survives more than 25 cardiac arrests

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Her heart stopped beating more than 25 times, but April Hogan is alive because of the heroic efforts to save her. To say April Hogan of Ypsilanti is lucky to be alive just doesn’t really cover it. It was July 9, 2021, when Hogan...
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit mayor launches effort to help residents this tax season

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has a message for you as you may be owed big money. The City of Detroit offers no-cost expert tax preparation, but thousands don’t take advantage of this opportunity. It’s money out there that could be waiting for you, says Lawrence Hargrave....
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit

DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
DETROIT, MI

