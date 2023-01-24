Read full article on original website
Morning 4: Data reveals the snowiest months, years in Detroit between 1969-2022 -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. These were Detroit’s snowiest months, years between 1969-2022 🌨️. Snow is such a familiar part of life here in Michigan. Nothing quite screams...
Tourist in your town features Wyandotte
It’s a small town with big city amenities, and easily accessible from just about anywhere in Southeast Michigan. “A lot of things that are really special about Wyandotte, first and foremost our location on the beautiful Detroit River; our proximity to Downtown Detroit, the airport, make us a great location; centrally located in a really special region of downriver,” Joe Gruber, Executive Director for the city of Wyandotte Downtown Development Authority told “Live in the D’s” April Morton.
Yelp’s list of best pizza omits all Detroit spots, is garbage, belongs in trash can
Have you ever scrolled by something on the internet and thought, oh, that’s trash!. I did that today. My colleague Chuck Jackson sent me a new list compiled by Yelp, you know, that website where people go to yell at waiters from behind their phone, of the best pizza joints in the U.S. and Canada.
2023 James Beard Awards: Here are the Michigan restaurants, chefs who made the semifinalist list
The 2023 James Beard Awards semifinalists have been announced and more than a dozen restaurants and chefs from Michigan made the list. Nominees will be announced on March 29 and winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5, 2023, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
Celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day at these 4 spots in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Friday is arguably one of the best days of the week, and this Friday is even more special--it’s National Chocolate Cake Day. Celebrated annually on Jan. 27, the unofficial holiday is a good excuse to indulge in a slice of cake, a cupcake (or two) or a chocolate-based dessert.
Winter Blast Royal Oak postponed due to predicted frigid temperatures: What to know
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Winter Blast Royal Oak is getting pushed back two weeks due to expected frigid temperatures. The event was scheduled for Feb. 3 through Feb. 5, 2023, but predicted frigid temperatures caused organizers to postpone. Winter Blast Royal Oak will now be held from Feb. 17 through Feb. 19, 2023.
45 years later: Remembering the Great Blizzard of 1978 in Southeast Michigan
DETROIT – It’s been 45 years since a powerful blizzard dropped more than a foot of snow in Southeast Michigan, establishing itself as one of the more memorable weather events in recent history. The Great Blizzard of 1978 not only brought heavy snow totals - but also hurricane...
Vigil honored life of Tracie Golden on her birthday at Detroit hospital where she worked, died
DETROIT – Family, friends and coworkers gathered to honor the life of Tracie Golden at a vigil on Friday. The vigil was held on Jan. 27, what would’ve been Tracie Golden’s 54th birthday. Golden, 53, stopped at a liquor store at 10:47 p.m. Dec. 28 in the...
Oakland County woman wins $1M playing scratch-off ticket: ‘I thought I was seeing things’
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – An Oakland County woman won $1 million on a $10 Double Diamond scratch-off ticket she purchased in Southfield. The 59-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, visited Michigan Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. She decided to take the money as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000 instead of 30 annuity payments for the full amount.
Rodents? Water damage? What residents say is going on inside historic Detroit apartment building
DETROIT – Residents inside a historic Detroit apartment building are voicing concerns for their safety. They told Local 4 they have seen rodents, that there is water damage and the elevator has been broken. When Local 4′s Hank Winchester arrived the elevator was broken and there appeared to be a water issue in the lobby.
Detroit police seek 2 men linked to stealing vehicle with baby inside on city’s west side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two men linked to stealing a vehicle that had a baby inside of it on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Monday (Jan. 23) at 1:50 p.m. after two adult victims exited their white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and entered a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming Avenue while leaving their vehicle unlocked, running, and their baby inside.
Metro Detroit woman survives more than 25 cardiac arrests
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Her heart stopped beating more than 25 times, but April Hogan is alive because of the heroic efforts to save her. To say April Hogan of Ypsilanti is lucky to be alive just doesn’t really cover it. It was July 9, 2021, when Hogan...
Detroit mayor launches effort to help residents this tax season
DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has a message for you as you may be owed big money. The City of Detroit offers no-cost expert tax preparation, but thousands don’t take advantage of this opportunity. It’s money out there that could be waiting for you, says Lawrence Hargrave....
University of Michigan experts: Many parents overlook risks of sledding
ANN ARBOR – Snow days are as special as they are rare, and sledding is a common way to mark a day free of school activities. However, doctors at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital warn that parents may not always consider the dangers of sledding hills. A national poll...
Detroit police need help solving murder of 25-year-old woman on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Detroit police need help solving a murder that left extremely few clues behind on the city’s west side. Aja Booth, 25, had just stopped by her brother’s house on Appoline Street when a random shot came through the kitchen window and killed her. “We heard...
Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit
DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
Unidentified: Woman found dead at Detroit bus stop 2 years ago
DETROIT – An unidentified woman was found dead at a bus stop in Detroit two years ago. The woman was found on Jan. 28, 2021. She is described as a white woman between the ages of 60 to 80. According to officials, she had a recognizable face and gray...
Students left without proof of training after driving school unexpectedly shuts down in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A driving school unexpectedly shut down, leaving students without any record of their training and parents out hundreds of dollars in Monroe County. Parents told Local 4 the last time they saw an instructor was in December, and now they can’t get a hold of anybody.
I-94 reopens in Detroit after semi truck crashes into median wall, spills fuel
DETROIT – Part of I-94 closed in Detroit Wednesday after a semi truck crashed into the median wall, spilling fuel and debris. Both directions of I-94 closed on Detroit’s east side after a semi truck crashed at around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The freeway has since reopened as of 3 p.m.
Algonac vacation rental home was used to harbor people crossing US-Canada border illegally
ALGONAC, Mich. – A rental home in Algonac was being used to harbor people who were crossing the U.S.-Canada border illegally, according to federal officials. Algonac is a town along the Saint Clair River, a 40-mile-long river that is part of the U.S.-Canada border. Algonac is mostly known for fishing, boating and vacation rentals.
