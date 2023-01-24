Read full article on original website
Related
keranews.org
Changing winds? These are the marijuana bills we’re watching in this year’s legislative session
November’s election saw a handful of Texas cities voting to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana. But statewide, lawmakers have been less enthusiastic about passing cannabis-related laws, with the most recent one being 2019’s industrial hemp law. As attitudes around marijuana become more favorable among voters in Texas, reform...
keranews.org
Texans want more school safety, tax relief and health insurance with budget surplus
As state lawmakers prepare to craft the next biennial budget, most Texans favor using some of the state’s multi-billion-dollar surplus on school safety, mental health services and tax relief for businesses and property owners. A statewide poll conducted by the University of Houston Hobby School also found that most...
keranews.org
Texas DPS won't enforce a handgun restriction for young adults, memo says
State public safety agents are no longer enforcing a Texas law restricting the possession of handguns for young adults aged 18 to 20, according to an internal memo sent out earlier this month. The memo, obtained by the Dallas Morning News, was sent out Jan. 10 to DPS officers and...
keranews.org
Tell us what you want to know about property taxes in Texas
Texas lawmakers say one of the biggest issues on their minds this legislative session is property taxes. Right now, Texans pay some of the highest property taxes in the country. This money funds our public schools and other essential services, but can also lead to sticker shock for homeowners. Lawmakers have prioritized easing some of that tax burden this year.
keranews.org
Texas death-row inmates sue state over solitary confinement
Male death-row inmates are suing the state of Texas for keeping them in solitary confinement. The lawsuit seeks to have long-term solitary confinement declared unconstitutional. Men in solitary — or what the state calls “Secure Detention” — are kept in cells for more than 22 hours a day and have...
keranews.org
New exhibit at the Dallas African American Museum highlights Black cowboys of Texas
The exhibit tells the story of Black people who worked on the ranches of Texas through the turn of the 20th century. The exhibit is called “Black Cowboys: An American Story,” and it includes more than 50 artifacts, archival photographs, documents and films. Some of those artifacts include a replica of a wagon a cowboy would have used, and a saddle that belonged to a Black cowboy in Texas during the 1800s.
Comments / 0