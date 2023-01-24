Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Bruins trade targets: Five forwards Boston should pursue ahead of deadline
The Boston Bruins are on pace to set the NHL record for most points and most wins by a single team in regular season history. This team has all the makings of a special group, so even though there are no glaring weaknesses for general manager Don Sweeney to address before the March 3 trade deadline, standing pat would be foolish.
CBS Sports
NHL Star Power Index: Zach Hyman on a goal-scoring tear, Rasmus Dahlin continues to thrive
Welcome to the NHL Star Power Index: A weekly gauge of the players who are controlling substantial buzz around the league. When a player is included on this list it may not be a good thing -- it means that they are capturing a large amount of the hockey world's attention.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Six big men for Celtics to consider at trade deadline
If the Boston Celtics make a move before the February NBA trade deadline, they have two rather obvious needs: size to help pace the starting frontcourt of Robert Williams III and Al Horford to the finish line of the regular season, or a big wing who might be able to take some stress off the All-Star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
NBC Sports
Steph explains emotional mouthpiece throw in Warriors' win
Steve Kerr certainly is glad the Warriors pulled out a thrilling 122-120 win over their rival Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night at Chase Center, but he also knows his superstar Steph Curry can't let his emotions get the best of him. Curry was ejected with 1:14 remaining in regulation after...
NBC Sports
Why Kerr 'feels bad' for Wiseman amid tumultuous NBA career
What do the Warriors do with James Wiseman? Not even Steve Kerr knows the answer. The third-year center returned from an ankle injury Wednesday night but did not log a single minute in the Warriors' 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Kerr joined 95.7 The Game's "Damon...
NBC Sports
Eagles' Mailata provides perfect one-word assessment of Bosa
The challenge that 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa presents opposing teams speaks for itself on the field each and every week, but Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata did his best to put Bosa’s impact into words. “He’s a threat [in] any way,” Mailata told reporters Thursday. “He plays...
NBC Sports
Steph, Klay lauds JK's momentum-shifting 3-pointers vs. Raptors
Jonathan Kuminga's 3-point barrage to end the third quarter in the Warriors' 129-117 win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday at Chase Center not only surprised the crowd on hand, but also coach Steve Kerr, and teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Speaking to reporters postgame, Kerr broke down how...
NBC Sports
Klay playfully apologizes after paper airplane whacks reporter
One of Klay Thompson’s favorite things to do in his postgame press conferences -- no matter if the Warriors win or lose -- is constructing paper airplanes out of stat sheets sitting on the podium. Following the Warriors’ 122-120 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, Thompson was...
NBC Sports
NBA: Refs miss illegal Draymond screen on Klay's go-ahead shot
The Warriors got away with a foul in the final seconds of Golden State's 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at Chase Center. Before Jordan Poole's eventual game-winning lay-up with two-and-a-half seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Klay Thompson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to give the Warriors a 120-118 lead over the Grizzlies with 14 seconds remaining.
