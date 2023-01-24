Read full article on original website
The Morning After: Donald Trump is getting his Facebook and Instagram accounts back
It's already been over two years since Meta extended former President Donald Trump's "indefinite" suspension from Facebook. Now, the company has reinstated his account. In a statement, Meta said Trump would be able to access his Facebook and Instagram accounts in the "coming weeks," but there would be "new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses."
CNET had to correct most of its AI-written articles
Some of the 77 articles were also edited for plagiarism. CNET has issued corrections for over half of the AI-written articles the outlet recently attributed to its CNET Money team. Following an internal audit after it was first notified of an AI-written article with substantial errors, CNET Editor-in-Chief Connie Guglielmo says the publication identified additional stories that required correction. She claims a “small number” needed “substantial correction,” while others had “minor issues” that saw CNET fix things like incomplete company names and language the outlet deemed was vague. In all, of the 77 articles the publication now says were written as part of a trial to test an “internally designed AI engine,” 41 feature corrections.
Apple will reportedly let anyone make apps for its mixed reality headset using Siri
Apple's rumored mixed reality headset may help you create apps even if you don't know how to code. The Information sources claim Apple is working on a tool that would let anyone create augmented reality apps with Siri. You'd only have to tell the voice assistant what you want — you could have digital animals scurrying around the room without the need for modelling, animation or conventional programming software.
Google AI can create music in any genre from a text description
Never mind ChatGPT — music might be the next big frontier for AI content generation. Google recently published research on MusicLM, a system that creates music in any genre with a text description. This isn't the first AI music generator. As TechCrunch notes, projects like Google's AudioML and OpenAI's Jukebox have tackled the subject. However, MusicLM's model and vast training database (280,000 hours of music) help it produce music with surprising variety and depth. You might just like the output.
BuzzFeed is the latest publisher to embrace AI-generated content
CNet's AI SNFAU turned out to be merely the first pebble kicked down the slippery slope. In a Thursday morning internal memo acquired by the Wall Street Journal, Buzzfeed Chief Executive Jonah Peretti announced plans to embrace AI in both editorial and business operations and utilize text generation systems similar to CNet's to produce, for example, the memeable quizzes that originally built Buzzfeed's following.
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Google is changing how Android works in India in response to landmark antitrust ruling
After a last-ditch attempt to block India’s landmark Android ruling , Google has detailed how its mobile operating system will change to accommodate orders from the country’s Competition Commission. In a spotted by , Google said it would give Android users in India the option to decide on their device’s default search engine “via a choice screen” that appears when they first set up a new phone or tablet.
The Morning After: Will AI be your next lawyer?
In a new study, University of Minnesota law professors used ChatGPT AI chatbot to answer graduate exams at four courses in their school. The AI passed all four, but with an average grade of C+. The University of Minnesota group noted ChatGPT was good at addressing "basic legal rules" and summaries, but it floundered when trying to pinpoint issues relevant in a case.
Uber Eats now shows users which of their personal details couriers can see
The next time you order something from , you'll be able to find out what personal information of yours a courier can see at each stage of the delivery process. The View as Delivery Person feature follows a View as Driver function Uber added in 2020. Starting today, Uber Eats users in the US and Canada can access the information from the recent order page and in the app's privacy center (under the privacy menu on the account tab).
Apple reportedly delays development of its own WiFi chips
Apple has "halted the development" of its own WiFi chip that was meant to replace Broadcom's in its devices "for a while," according to Ming-Chi Kuo. The notable analyst explained in a Medium post that he's basing this report on his latest survey of the semiconductor industry's foundries, equipment, packaging and testing. If you'll recall, Bloomberg reported earlier this month that the tech giant was working on its own wireless chips meant for devices slated for release in 2025. While Apple has yet to confirm the report, it's not exactly hard to believe: The tech giant has been taking steps to design and manufacture more in-house components to lessen its reliance on outside companies.
LG, Samsung and TCL TVs drop ahead of the Super Bowl, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
LG, Samsung and TCL TVs drop ahead of the Super Bowl, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
Apple Watch can now be used by pro surfers during competition
Pro surfers will soon start using an during competitions. The World Surf League (WSL) has the wearable as official wearable equipment. The organization says it's the first time that Apple Watch is being "used as official competitor equipment in a professional sports environment."
OnePlus teases its first tablet ahead of next month’s official reveal
A OnePlus tablet is on the way. A new official image of the upcoming OnePlus Pad surfaced, showing a "Halo Green" color and an unconventional camera placement. The tablet will reportedly launch alongside the OnePlus 11 5G and Buds Pro 2 at a February 7th event.
What to buy if you want to start producing music at home
What to buy if you want to start producing music at home
Amazon is reportedly making a Tomb Raider TV series
Hollywood may be taking another stab at a Tomb Raider production, but this time for the small screen. The Hollywood Reporter sources say Amazon is creating a Tomb Raider TV series for Prime Video, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (of Fleabag fame) set to be an executive producer and write the script. It's not certain who would star, but we wouldn't count on movie stars Angelina Jolie or Alicia Vikander reprising the role of Lara Croft. The show is reportedly still in the development stage.
Apple's Studio Display drops to a record low price at Amazon
Apple's Studio Display drops to a record low price at Amazon
Google agrees to provide clearer information on its services to EU users
Google has agreed to provide clearer information to users browsing Google Store, Google Play Store, Google Hotels and Google Flights in Europe, the EU Commission announced in a press release. It will soon show whether it's acting as an intermediary or selling products directly, and better inform consumers about deliveries, returns and repairs and more. It's making the moves to comply with EU regulations following a dialogue with the Consumer Protection Cooperation Network (CPC) that started in 2021.
'Stranger Things' helped Netflix dominate the streaming charts in 2022
You might not be stuck inside watching shows like you were at the height of the pandemic, but there were clearly some favorite online titles last year. Nielsen has shared its top streaming shows of 2022 in the US, and the most-streamed by far was Stranger Things — the fourth season helped Netflix's signature show rack up 52 billion viewing minutes. For context, the second-place crime drama NCIS managed 'just' 38.1 billion minutes.
Apple now offers less for some iPhone trade-ins
But you can get more for an older Mac. Following the recent announcement of the and new , as noted by MacRumors Apple has quietly adjusted the trade-in values it offers for its own devices. In the US, iPhone models are now frequently worth less than before. For instance, if you plan to trade in an anytime soon, Apple says it will offer up to $570 towards purchasing a new device. Previously, you could get as much as $650 for the company’s 2021 flagship. Other iPhone 13 models have similarly decreased in value. As of this week, an iPhone 13 Pro will net you up to $470 toward a new purchase, down from the up to $550 you could expect before. Meanwhile, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini trade-ins are now valued at a max of $400 and $350, down from $450 and $380, respectively.
Ayaneo 2 review: A more premium (and pricier) take on the Steam Deck
Handheld PCs have been around for years, but the arrival of the Steam Deck brought renewed interest and demand to the category — much like what the Nintendo Switch did for consoles back in 2017. And while the amount of engineering and tech that went into the Steam Deck is certainly impressive, Valve's mission to make a portable and affordable PC for gaming on the go means there's plenty of room in the handheld space for something with a bit more giddyup — which brings us to the Ayaneo 2.
