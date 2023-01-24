Read full article on original website
Mary Esther Weaver
Mary Esther Weaver passed away Jan. 21, 2023. She was born Aug. 4, 1944, in her family home in Penobscot, to Alton and Barbara (York) Farmer. She was educated in a one-room schoolhouse in Penobscot, and later became a member of the first graduating class of the new Bucksport High School, Class of 1963.
Woodlawn Barn set for July completion
ELLSWORTH — Construction on the Woodlawn Museum barn is set to be completed in July of this year, according to Director Kathy Young. The barn, which has been under construction since mid-2022, is a part of a network of other renovation plans scheduled at the museum, including a renovated carriage barn, a fairy garden, a community garden space and more, coming in at a cost of around $8 million. The barn itself had a price tag of $4,348,000, according to the revised application plan in October 2021.
Hancock County divorces
The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:. Rea T. Kerrigan of Eastbrook and Christopher P. Kerrigan of Eastbrook. Married May 31, 2010, at Bronx, N.Y.
DOT releases three-year work plan
ELLSWORTH — On Jan. 25, the Maine Department of Transportation released the 2023 edition of its three-year work plan. The plan includes all capital projects and programs, maintenance and operations activities, planning initiatives and administrative functions for calendar years 2023, 2024 and 2025. This plan contains 2,599 individual work items with a total value of $3.94 billion, consisting primarily of work delivered or coordinated through MaineDOT.
New president, vice president named at Brooklin Boat Yard
BROOKLIN — Steve White, who led the Brooklin Boat Yard since 1990, stepped down as president Jan. 8, with longtime employee and former project manager Brian Larkin stepping into the leadership role. Larkin has been with the boatyard since 1987. Eric Blake is taking on a new role as...
Downeast Community Partners to close last Ellsworth pre-K classroom
ELLSWORTH — As of Feb. 17, Downeast Community Partners (DCP) is closing its last preschool classroom in Ellsworth. “There were tears, there was anger, there was frustration,” Director of Operations Melissa Mattes recalled of telling parents of the closure. “We have really, really tried to have substitutes as we’ve had staff turnover, so we fill it in with managers, we pull staff from other rooms for long periods of time.
Sullivan man gets seven years for kidnapping and aggravated assault in plea deal
ELLSWORTH — A Sullivan man was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of kidnapping and one count of domestic violence aggravated assault in an incident that the Maine State Police said started at White Birches April 19 and continued into Sullivan and then to Ellsworth before his victim was able to get free.
