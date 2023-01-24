ELLSWORTH — Construction on the Woodlawn Museum barn is set to be completed in July of this year, according to Director Kathy Young. The barn, which has been under construction since mid-2022, is a part of a network of other renovation plans scheduled at the museum, including a renovated carriage barn, a fairy garden, a community garden space and more, coming in at a cost of around $8 million. The barn itself had a price tag of $4,348,000, according to the revised application plan in October 2021.

