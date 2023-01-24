Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
‘Neck pain is gone’: Amazon’s bestselling gel pillows are only $22 a pop right now
What if we told you there was a deal happening right now on pillows that require no fluffing, that hold their shape in the wash, and will improve your sleep time immeasurably? Well say hello to Amazon's luxe Beckham Hotel Collection Pilows, on super sale right now. Get two queen sizes for $45 with a 10% discount on-page coupon (was $50). That works out to just $22.50 each!
The Cuisinart Food Processor That Pros Call ‘an Extra Set of Hands’ Is on Rare Sale at Amazon
It reigned supreme in our tests too.
Top Speed
The Fat Bob Might Be Good, But This Harley-Davidson Famous Bob Is Next Level
When you hear the word "Swiss," it makes you think of Swiss knives and Swiss watches, but almost never Swiss motorcycles. This is because there are barely any Swiss motorcycle brands, and those who call the country home aren't popular enough to make the Swiss flag proud. However, look hard enough, and you can find some talented bikemakers in Switzerland, a prime example being Maienfeld-based Bundnerbike. The shop, though not a manufacturer, specializes in sizzling custom cruisers, just like this Harley-Davidson "Famous Bob."
Lip gloss nails are the newest TikTok trend and JLo's nail artist just showed how to create them at home
Lip gloss nails are taking the manicure world by storm...
Buyers of mini cinnamon Fireball bottles thought they contained whisky — turns out they don't, lawsuit claims
The suit claims the 99-cent bottles, sold at gas stations and convenience stores, created the "overall misleading impression" it contains whisky."
sixtyandme.com
Should You Wash New Clothing Items Before Wearing Them?
The simple answer to that question is yes. But have you ever wondered why it is recommended that you wash your clothes before wearing them for the first time?. Have you ever developed a rash a few days after wearing a brand-new clothing item? Has this been happening more frequently? As we get older, our skin tends to thin and become more sensitive. We may react more easily to irritants now more than ever.
Top Speed
You've Seen The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Now Check Out This Custom Fat Man
Ever since its debut in 1990, the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy has been an MVP for the American giant. It’s sold in great numbers, garnered a huge fan following, and, most importantly, progressed well with the times. But things can always get better, and in an attempt to do that, Switzerland’s Bundnerbike has created the Harley-Davidson Fat Man. Just as a boy progresses into a man, the Fat Man promises to be a grown-up Fat Boy thanks to its upgrades.
yankodesign.com
This futuristic tiny electric RV has been insulated with sheep wool on the inside
If you’re someone who loves to go camping, especially after a long tiring week at work, then the RV ‘Coast’ might just be your next buy! Because nothing is more important than the right RV for all your outdoor adventures. The right RV manages to feel like a home on wheels, allowing you to feel completely cozy and comfortable. And the RV ‘Coast’ ticks off all these checkboxes! Designed by Aero Build, the luxurious and electric RV is meant for those who love an exciting life on the road. It helps you bounce around from one city to another in comfort.
moneysavingmom.com
Walgreens Toilet Paper Mega Rolls (4-pack) only $1.79!
Walgreens has this Walgreens Super Premium Ultra Soft or Ultra Strong Bath Tissue 4-Packs for just $1.99 this week (regularly $4.99)! Plus, get an extra 10% off when you use promo code WAG10 at checkout!. Walgreens Super Premium Ultra Soft Bath Tissue 4-Packs – $1.99 (regularly $4.99) Use promo...
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Blends Chinese Swagger With American Engineering
When you think about the Chinese motorcycle market, your mind automatically wanders into the world of doppelgangers. But that’s not all there is to it, and there are plenty of folks that respect original engineering and just want to customize it rather than recreate it into cheap copies. Jessica Chen from Inca Custom shop is one such person, and as a result, she has tricked out a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, so it blends Chinese swagger with pure American engineering.
sfstandard.com
Trader Joe’s Names Its Best Products of 2023. Five Longtime Faves Left the List
“If you were to spend the rest of your life on a deserted island, which nine Trader Joe’s products would you take with you?”. For the 14th year, Trader Joe’s asked its customers to respond to the above question. The answers are then rolled up into its 2023 Customer Choice Awards.
wdfxfox34.com
Engagement Ring Trends to Look Out for in 2023
Originally Posted On: https://finercustomjewelry.com/blog/engagement-ring-trends-to-look-out-for-in-2023/. Did you know that there are over 2.4 million weddings every year in the United States?. This means that millions of engagement rings are purchased every year as well. While you may know about the classic options, engagement ring trends have evolved over time. Modern engagement...
Pop star John Mayer's old Ford GT supercar is up for auction and worth a small fortune
A 2006 Ford GT originally owned by musician John Mayer is being auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson event in Scottsdale, where it is expected to sell for over $700,000.
This Couple's RV Is Basically a Mansion on Wheels and TikTok is Obsessed
Three words: Tiny living goals!
These Fleece Pants Are on Sale for Just $8 — Here’s How We’d Style Them
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve been making it our mission lately to figure out a way to elevate all of the loungewear in our closet. It’s not right that we have to change out of sweats just because we’re meeting up with […]
I compared Heinz's $4 Mayochup with a Puerto Rican recipe for the delectable dipping sauce and realized there's room for both in my fridge
Although Heinz's version lasts longer, Insider's reporter found that her five-ingredient sauce tasted better.
MySanAntonio
Here's how to save 20% on Dyson vacuums, hair tools and more
As the premier name in all things vacuuming, Dyson is known for developing technologically advanced appliances. Unfortunately, they’re also known for their hefty price tags. If you've been patiently waiting on a sale, good news: The Dyson Owner Rewards Sale is back with 20% savings on select products. But this savings event is exclusive: You must already own a registered Dyson appliance to qualify for the discount.
MySanAntonio
Score a top-rated Anker Eufy Robovac for under $100 at Walmart today
An increasingly popular must-have appliance these days? A robot vacuum (or robovac), which have come way down in price over the years as more competition enters the market. We’ve also seen a flurry of great deals on the nifty appliances as of late — like this Anker Eufy 25C Robovac, currently on sale for just $96 at Walmart.
Couple Gives Popular IKEA Shoe Rack a Cute Upgrade
The small change made a big difference. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ikea is the go to place for all things furniture on a budget. They have so many different...
Comments / 0