This year, the Los Angeles Lakers honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy by teaming up with L.A. Works to volunteer at the annual Martin Luther King Jr Day of Service. Los Angeles Lakers and South Bay Lakers staff joined over 1,300 Angelenos at Los Angeles Coliseum. The day was focused on empowering the Los Angeles community to take collective action into climate justice.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO