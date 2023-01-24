Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Related
Noozhawk
Former Lompoc Councilman, County Supervisor DeWayne Holmdahl Remembered
B. DeWayne Holmdahl, a former Santa Barbara County supervisor and longtime Lompoc City Council member who also served as a judge for wine competitions, died Sunday at age 84. With roots in ranching and agriculture, he served on a number of elected and appointed boards spanning several decades in Lompoc and beyond.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Expands Homeless Services Downtown
For the first time ever, the City will have the presence of a homeless outreach team during the evening and weekend hours in the Downtown Corridor and along the Waterfront. The City will also be continuing its commitment to provide homeless outreach, case management, and housing navigation services throughout the entire City during weekday hours. On Tuesday, the City Council approved a new contract with City Net to provide these expanded services given their proven track record and responsiveness to both the needs of our unsheltered population as well as the concerns of residents, business owners and visitors.
City of Santa Barbara issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols
The city of Santa Barbara issued a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Friday afternoon. The post City of Santa Barbara issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Ventura County Fairgrounds is Ripe For California Strawberry Festival
After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the California Strawberry Festival will return May 20-21 at a new venue, the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “We are thrilled to relaunch the California Strawberry Festival in 2023 at the Fairgrounds,” said Dean Kato, chair of the California Strawberry Festival Board of Directors.
tripsavvy.com
13 Best Beaches in Santa Barbara, California
Santa Barbara can only lay claim to 110 of California’s 840 miles of picturesque coastline. Lucky for residents and visitors of the American Riviera, that mileage includes some of the finest beaches in the Golden State. Whether you seek a secluded respite or a gnarly surf break, chances are this oceanside retreat has a stretch of shore to fit the bill.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Caught in Crime Warp
Noozhawk’s top story merits far more reporting — and commentary — than our news team and I were able to get to this past week. No matter how you look at it, the chain of events is an outrageous atrocity, the consequences of which our community must confront honestly and head on.
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Brass Bear Brewing Roars Into Uptown Santa Barbara
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. A little bit of the Funk Zone is moving Uptown. Brass Bear Brewing has opened at the site of the former Le Cafe Stella,...
Noozhawk
Man on Death Row for 1980 Killing of Isla Vista Boy Found Dead in Prison Cell
A Death Row inmate from Santa Barbara County — convicted of sodomizing and killing a 6-year-old Isla Vista boy in 1980 — was found dead in his cell at Corcoran State Prison on Friday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Malcolm Joseph Robbins, 63, one...
Daily Nexus
New restaurants, notable closures and food news in and around I.V.
The Daily Nexus On the Menu Team wants to ring in the new year by highlighting some recent changes in Santa Barbara’s restaurant scene. A recurring theme in our local restaurant coverage is documenting how the pandemic has made restaurant ownership more difficult for owners facing challenges such as supply chain issues and difficulties in hiring employees. From the shuttering of I.V.’s beloved Study Hall bar to restaurant openings that should draw more traffic to State Street, there are several new culinary developments in Santa Barbara County.
"Hope Village" to bring 94 temporary housing units to Santa Maria
In the coming months, dozens of our region's unsheltered population could soon be moving in to the vacant lot off Betteravia Road and Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
Santa Maria Police: New officers join enforcement team
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Maria Police have seven new officers who are currently field training in Santa Maria. The post Santa Maria Police: New officers join enforcement team appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade To Deploy Flood Relief Volunteers In Orcutt
The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, in partnership with Direct Relief and the Santa Barbara Foundation, will deploy volunteers and heavy equipment to Northern Santa Barbara County this Saturday to help homeowners recover from the recent flooding. This Saturday, January 28, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, volunteers will gather at...
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orange
A California witness at Santa Barbara reported watching an orange glow that lit up the sky followed by a bright, orange-colored object rising upwards at 3:47 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Noozhawk
Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria
An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
Coastal View
Dog park debate roils Carpinteria
A significant part of Monday’s five-hour Carpinteria City Council meeting saw fierce debate over the fate of the El Carro off-leash dog park pilot program, and the council found itself caught between dueling residents. “I’m not a dog hater,” commenter George Lehtinen said during public comment, showing off photos...
anemeraldcitylife.com
Best Western Plus Santa Barbara: an Airbnb alternative for families with a pool
Big checkmark for the Best Western Plus Santa Barbara because it has the pool that all families seem to need when we travel with kids. By teenager stage, the pool is no longer the biggest selling feature for a hotel on a holiday but it’s still something I look for and helps a place rank high. This Airbnb alternative in Santa Barbara feels like it’s in a neighborhood and has a two bedroom apartment suite that families will appreciate especially if visiting the Santa Barbara area for a conference or work-related trip. And it’s even more perfect because the pool is heated and was warm enough for a swim in January and even during a fairly unusual California winter rain storm. For Seattleites, Santa Barbara has an airport with direct flights from Seatac that take just over two hours making this an easy weekend getaway too.
KEYT
Just before the Santa Barbara harbor closure, some fishermen got their catch in and to the market
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some Santa Barbara fishermen were able to get their catch in, just in time this week before the harbor entrance closed. The entrance is off limits until sometime Saturday while a sand bar is opened up by an emergency dredging operations. A few fishermen with boat...
Ventura County Reporter
Big changes for Santa Paula
Harvard Boulevard Improvement Project to replace pipes, repair road. When Santa Paula Public Works Director Clete Saunier started his job at the city about four years ago, he was not impressed with the condition of Harvard Boulevard, a major thoroughfare crossing the city that parallels Highway 126. “One of the...
Daily Nexus
GUSD parent speaks out following anti-Black assault against child
Warning: This article contains content related to racial violence. Following an anti-Black assault against a student attending Brandon Elementary School, Healing Justice Santa Barbara and parents are speaking out against Goleta Union School District’s lack of response. Healing Justice Santa Barbara is an organization dedicated to creating safe spaces...
Santa Barbara Independent
S.B. Salon’s Signature‘Santa Barbara Beach Hair’
Popular Team of Pro Stylists Specializes in Dimensional, Lived-In Color. Read all of the entries in our “Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition” cover here. If you tend to think of a hair salon as a place for basic maintenance rather than indulgent pampering, you’ve never had a scalp massage from Brianna Olcese at S.B. Salon. With my neck resting back in the shampoo bowl and my head cradled in Olcese’s capable hands, the massage was both relaxing and invigorating, apropos of my entire experience there. I felt like royalty from the moment I entered the door, and yet oh-so-comfortable and right at home. “Are you sure you wouldn’t like a coffee?” she asked.
Comments / 0