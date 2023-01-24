Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Teenager charged with vandalizing Black River Falls elementary school
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A 17-year-old boy has been charged with vandalizing an elementary school in Jackson County last summer. 17-year-old Bruce Redbird of Black River Falls was charged with burglary and criminal damage to property, both felonies, in Jackson County Circuit Court on Friday. Redbird is accused...
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with homicide, arson in Polk County sentenced
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide and arson in Polk County is sentenced. 45-year-old Joseph Hadro, who is not known to have a permanent address, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree reckless homicide and arson of a building as a party to a crime in Polk County Circuit Court in Oct. 2022.
news8000.com
Charges filed against Black River Falls 17-year-old accused of Forrest Street Elementary vandalism
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Jackson County DA filed charges Friday against a 17-year-old accused of vandalizing Forrest Street Elementary in August. The DA says Bruce Redbird has been charged with burglary and felony criminal damage to property in an incident that resulted in the displacement of students and staff at the beginning of the school year as the damage was repaired. The vandalism caused more than $1 million in damage to the new school.
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt in Friday morning crash in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a Friday morning crash in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Fairfax Street near HyVee just before 7 a.m. Friday. Police said one vehicle failed to yield while...
news8000.com
Two arrested for armed robbery in Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- Authorities arrested two men accused in an armed robbery in Chippewa Falls Saturday. At 12:22 a.m., police claim 23-year-old Elijah Johnson and 20-year-old Jeremiah Maki broke into an apartment on Harding Street. According to the release, the woman who called police claimed Johnson physically struck both tenants of the apartment in the head with a handgun and threatened to shoot one of them if they moved. The caller claims Maki attempted to take her phone during the incident.
WEAU-TV 13
Black River Falls woman sentenced in connection to Jackson County drug investigation
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Black River Falls, Wis. woman is sentenced for her role in a Jackson County Drug Investigation. According to a media release from the Jackson County District Attorney, in Jackson County Circuit Court, a judge sentenced 43-year-old Jackie Snow to a twelve-year prison term. Snow was convicted on Oct. 25, 2022 for a Dec. 2017 drug delivery which resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge of first degree reckless homicide-drug delivery was dismissed but read in for sentencing consideration.
WEAU-TV 13
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission bound over for trial
ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - A judge has found probable cause that a felony was committed and has bound over for trial a woman charged with removing a dying patient’s foot without permission for arraignment next month. 38-year-old Mary K. Brown of Durand, who is charged with physical abuse of...
WEAU-TV 13
Barron County Sheriff’s Department locates missing man; found safe
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that a man that was reported missing since Jan. 13 was found safe on Friday. 41-year-old Daniel Evitch was reported missing in a Facebook post on Friday made by the Sheriff’s Department. The post, which has been deleted, did not include any follow-up information, but a member of the Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Evitch was found safe a few hours after the post was published.
wiproud.com
Armed home invaders attack owner in Chippewa Falls
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Three people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a home in Chippewa Falls. Chief Matt Kelm says officers responded to a distressed phone call at 12:20 Saturday morning. The caller said several people she knew, including Elijah Johnson and Jeremiah Maki, were...
wiproud.com
Heroin dealer arrested after bragging about distributing the drug
JACKSON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A heroin dealer in Jackson County is sentenced to 12 years in prison. 43-year-old Jackie Snow was convicted in October for her role in a 2017 drug delivery resulting in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge of first-degree reckless homicide-drug delivery...
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple first responders assist with trapped driver after rollover crash in Wisconsin
CANTON, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders from multiple agencies responded to a rollover crash in northwestern Wisconsin after the driver became trapped in their truck. Deputies with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Canton. In the photos provided, the...
WEAU-TV 13
Store awning collapses in Polk County
Frederic, Wis. (WEAU) - if you need a reminder to clear the snow from your roof or overhang, let this be a lesson. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening, the awning of the Angel Hands Thrift Store in the Village of Frederic in Polk County collapsed onto the sidewalk below. The...
State Patrol Investigating Injury Crash Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred on I-90 in Winona County Thursday morning. The state incident report describes the crash as a rollover. It occurred shortly before 8:45 a.m. about two miles west of the Winona exit. Troopers say a pick-up...
Suspect in alleged home invasion fatally shot by police
A man suspected in an alleged home invasion and car theft is dead after being shot by police in Menomonie, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice. The name of the person fatally shot has not been released. Police describe him only as an “older white male.”. Officials have...
cwbradio.com
Medford Man Charged With Fatal Clark County Crash Appears in Court
A Medford man charged for a fatal crash in Clark County appeared in Clark County Court on Tuesday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call regarding a crash at about 3:13pm, on Monday November 14th. The initial investigation indicated an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck a tree, coming to rest on its side.
wwisradio.com
No Jail for Altoona Teen Who Ran From Police With Pound of Marijuana
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Altoona teen who sped away from police last August with more than a pound of marijuana in his car won’t be spending any time behind bars. A judge in Eau Claire yesterday sentenced 18-year-old Cesar Cruz-Ramirez to two years probation. The sentence came as part of a plea deal that saw felony drug charges dropped. Police found a pound-and-a-half of marijuana in Cruz-Ramirez’s car.
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers seeking applicants for Pepin County Coroner
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for Pepin County Coroner. The vacancy was created when John Albers resigned on Jan. 18. The new coroner will serve out the remaining term that ends on Jan. 4, 2027. Anyone interested can apply by 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 underneath the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website. Anyone with questions about the application process can call 608-267-3675 or send an email. For more information about the position, potential candidates can contact Pepin County Clerk Audrey Bauer.
WEAU-TV 13
Opioid overdoses on the rise in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health experts said the opioid epidemic continues and overdoses are on the rise throughout the state. Public Health Specialist, Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil, said that in Eau Claire County opioid misuse is growing and fentanyl may be at the heart of the problem. “We’ve heard an increase...
WSAW
City of Marshfield preparing for inaugural ‘Snow Fest’
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - From coffee to DJs, and even a snow sculpting contest, the City of Marshfield is looking to make the most of their first annual ‘Snow Fest’ this Saturday for all to enjoy. “I’ve been thinking of doing something like this for a couple of...
wwisradio.com
Barron County Couple Looking at Charges for Running a Party House; Tattooing Two 15 Year Olds
(Barron, WI) — A pair of adults in Barron County are looking at charges for running a ‘party house’ and tattooing two 15-year-olds. Prosecutors say 27-year-old Chase McCarty and 24-year-old Hannah Rhodes gave local teens alcohol and marijuana and let them get drunk or high at the house. The teens would sometimes do chores for the two. Investigators started looking into McCarty and Rhodes after one of the teenagers who partied with them said something to authorities about a six-year-old who lived at the house. During the investigation, detectives learned McCarty gave two 15-year-old tattoos without their parents permission.
