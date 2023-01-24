NORTH BEND, Ore. — 100 'love rocks' will be hidden around downtown North Bend for people to find and turn in for prizes, says the City of North Bend. Each rock will have a business listed on them, when a person finds the rock they can turn it in at the listed business and receive a prize! The event takes place from February 11 through February 28, rocks must be turned into the listed business by said dates in order to receive a prize.

NORTH BEND, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO