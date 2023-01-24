ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OR

KCBY

North Bend Fire Department responds to fully-engulfed house fire

NORTH BEND, Ore. — The North Bend Fire Department responded to a fully-engulfed house fire at 2047 Monroe Street at approximately 5:15 a.m. Thursday, January 26, according to the North Bend Fire Department. No injuries were reported, though a family of five was displaced, with the American Red Cross...
NORTH BEND, OR
KCBY

84-year-old man found dead in Coos Bay manufactured home fire

COOS BAY, Ore. — An 84-year-old man was found dead inside a manufactured home that burned in Coos Bay, the Coos Bay Fire Department said in a press release. According to the fire department, calls to North Coos 911 Center began coming in just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 reporting a structure fire at 610 Shorepines Place.
COOS BAY, OR
KCBY

100 "love rocks" to be hidden around downtown North Bend for people to find

NORTH BEND, Ore. — 100 'love rocks' will be hidden around downtown North Bend for people to find and turn in for prizes, says the City of North Bend. Each rock will have a business listed on them, when a person finds the rock they can turn it in at the listed business and receive a prize! The event takes place from February 11 through February 28, rocks must be turned into the listed business by said dates in order to receive a prize.
NORTH BEND, OR
KCBY

School Exclusion Day approaches for Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos Health & Wellness wants to remind parents that children who are not up-to-date on vaccines by February 15, 2023 will be excluded from school until the get the required immunizations. School and daycare exclusion orders will be mailed out on February 1 to approximately...
KCBY

Food pantries stock up ahead of SNAP benefit changes

Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Call for artists to beautify Empire utility boxes

COOS BAY, Ore. — Calling all artists! Submissions open next week for Coos Bay's latest effort to beautify parts of the city. The city joins with the Community Coalition of Empire and Coos Art Museum to make a call for local artists to spruce up 13 utility boxes in the Empire neighborhood with original artwork.
COOS BAY, OR

