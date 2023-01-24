Read full article on original website
North Bend Fire Department responds to fully-engulfed house fire
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The North Bend Fire Department responded to a fully-engulfed house fire at 2047 Monroe Street at approximately 5:15 a.m. Thursday, January 26, according to the North Bend Fire Department. No injuries were reported, though a family of five was displaced, with the American Red Cross...
84-year-old man found dead in Coos Bay manufactured home fire
COOS BAY, Ore. — An 84-year-old man was found dead inside a manufactured home that burned in Coos Bay, the Coos Bay Fire Department said in a press release. According to the fire department, calls to North Coos 911 Center began coming in just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 reporting a structure fire at 610 Shorepines Place.
100 "love rocks" to be hidden around downtown North Bend for people to find
NORTH BEND, Ore. — 100 'love rocks' will be hidden around downtown North Bend for people to find and turn in for prizes, says the City of North Bend. Each rock will have a business listed on them, when a person finds the rock they can turn it in at the listed business and receive a prize! The event takes place from February 11 through February 28, rocks must be turned into the listed business by said dates in order to receive a prize.
Sheriff: Coos Bay man charged with trespass, bomb-making materials found on property
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A Coos Bay man was removed from a property and arrested after bomb-making materials were found during a previous attempt to evict him, the Coos County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. According to the sheriff's office, the county and the sheriff's office Civil...
Police: Roseburg man arrested overnight had Statewide Felony Parole Board warrant
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested overnight after a foot chase during a trespassing investigation at a business address on Garden Valley Blvd., according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, officers observed 34-year-old Justin Lee McCall trespassing on two properties. McCall initially...
School Exclusion Day approaches for Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos Health & Wellness wants to remind parents that children who are not up-to-date on vaccines by February 15, 2023 will be excluded from school until the get the required immunizations. School and daycare exclusion orders will be mailed out on February 1 to approximately...
Food pantries stock up ahead of SNAP benefit changes
Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
Call for artists to beautify Empire utility boxes
COOS BAY, Ore. — Calling all artists! Submissions open next week for Coos Bay's latest effort to beautify parts of the city. The city joins with the Community Coalition of Empire and Coos Art Museum to make a call for local artists to spruce up 13 utility boxes in the Empire neighborhood with original artwork.
North Bend to hold town hall meetings on issues, solutions to homelessness
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The City of North Bend will hold two moderated town hall meetings for residents and businesses to discuss the issues and solutions around homelessness, city manager David Milliron announced in a press release. We need our North Bend residents and businesses to be engaged in...
Southwestern Oregon Community College's latest renovations bolster its nursing program
A campus building's new look brings inspiration to nursing students at Southwestern Oregon Community College. SWOCC faculty say the project was 20 years in the making. Umpqua Hall was the first building to go up on the Southwestern Oregon Community College Campus in Coos Bay back in 1964. Umpqua now...
