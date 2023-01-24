ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, FL

Click10.com

Crooks break into Weston home, steal safe, items worth over $800K

WESTON, Fla. – A woman who lives in Weston said she was feeling déjà vu while watching a Local 10 News report earlier this week. She didn’t want to reveal her identity over concerns for her safety. “I was in shock,” she said. “It’s something you...
WESTON, FL
WSVN-TV

Police arrest suspect connected to multiple jewelry thefts

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out after he says he had his chain ripped right off his neck, but thanks to social media, police were able to track down the suspected thief. Friday morning he faced a judge. “Good morning, sir. You’re charged with a robbery...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police: Arsonist arrested after Miami man set on fire inside duplex

MIAMI – Police have arrested a suspected arsonist behind Thursday morning’s duplex fire in the City of Miami, authorities confirmed. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Micky Felder, 40, is being accused of dousing a duplex with gas after having a dispute with someone inside the home. Authorities...
MIAMI, FL
wqcs.org

Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized

Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Click10.com

Police: 2nd suspect in Hialeah insurance fraud scheme turns self in

HIALEAH, Fla. – The second of four people accused in a Hialeah auto insurance fraud scheme has turned himself in to police, according to an arrest report. Yander Sanchez, 26, accused of being involved in at least one staged crash, surrendered to Hialeah police Wednesday afternoon with his attorney’s guidance, the report states.
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Man shoots woman during dog fight in South Beach, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man fired his gun while trying to separate two fighting dogs and injured a woman and the dogs on Friday in South Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. Norman Irizarry said he was working at South Beach Tattoo when he heard a...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Coconut Grove suspect’s fashion gave him away, police say

MIAMI – A gold chain, an orange bicycle, and an outfit that included red sneakers recently gave away a suspect’s identity in Coconut Grove, according to Miami police officers. After watching surveillance video of a duo stealing from a Porsche Macan and a BMW X5 on Monday morning,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Detectives ask for help with finding North Lauderdale woman

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 69-year-old woman from North Lauderdale. According to detectives, Gerone Beaubrun was last seen around 6 a.m. Thursday near the 7900 block of West McNab Road. Beaubrun...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS News

Two Florida police officers charged for allegedly beating homeless man

Two police officers are among the three people charged in connection with the beating of a homeless man in Florida last year. Both officers were removed from active duty before being fired from the department, police chief George Fuente said.According to an affidavit, Hialeah Police Department officers Lorenzo Orfila and Rafael Otano were working an afternoon patrol shift together on Dec. 17, 2022, when they were dispatched to Los Tres Conejitos Bakery in a Hialeah shopping plaza. The two officers "made contact" with Jose Ortega Gutierrez, who was then handcuffed and put in the backseat of Orfila's police vehicle. The affidavit...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Police officers arrest man over shooting outside Miami-Dade hotel

MIAMI – A 23-year-old man, who police officers accused of driving a black Mercedes-Benz S550 during a recent shooting outside of a hotel, appeared in court on Thursday in Miami-Dade County. Corrections booked Baldwin Baker at about 4:40 a.m., on Thursday, after Miami police officers arrested him at about...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police pursuit in Fort Lauderdale ends in Tamarac

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police officers arrested four people following a chase on Thursday in Broward County. The pursuit ended just across from the Tamarac Fire Rescue station at 4801 W. Commercial Blvd. According to Sunrise police, detectives arrested four people, three of whom were connected to a robbery...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

