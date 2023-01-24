Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award-Winning Football Coach Abruptly FiredOnlyHomersCoral Gables, FL
Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in MiamiEdy ZooMiami, FL
A girl who lived through the Parkland shooting kills herself. The mother says she had PTSD and "survivor's guilt."San HeraldParkland, FL
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
IT’SUGAR opens its highly anticipated Dania Pointe location in Dania Beach, FloridaJudith MastersDania Beach, FL
Related
Click10.com
Crooks break into Weston home, steal safe, items worth over $800K
WESTON, Fla. – A woman who lives in Weston said she was feeling déjà vu while watching a Local 10 News report earlier this week. She didn’t want to reveal her identity over concerns for her safety. “I was in shock,” she said. “It’s something you...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspect connected to multiple jewelry thefts
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out after he says he had his chain ripped right off his neck, but thanks to social media, police were able to track down the suspected thief. Friday morning he faced a judge. “Good morning, sir. You’re charged with a robbery...
Click10.com
Woman accused of biting officer, fighting patrons outside bar in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after trying to fight numerous patrons outside of a sports bar in North Miami Beach and biting an officer, authorities said. Maketha Battle, 36, of Miami Gardens, is facing charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest with violence and...
Click10.com
Police: Arsonist arrested after Miami man set on fire inside duplex
MIAMI – Police have arrested a suspected arsonist behind Thursday morning’s duplex fire in the City of Miami, authorities confirmed. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Micky Felder, 40, is being accused of dousing a duplex with gas after having a dispute with someone inside the home. Authorities...
wqcs.org
Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized
Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
Click10.com
Police: 2nd suspect in Hialeah insurance fraud scheme turns self in
HIALEAH, Fla. – The second of four people accused in a Hialeah auto insurance fraud scheme has turned himself in to police, according to an arrest report. Yander Sanchez, 26, accused of being involved in at least one staged crash, surrendered to Hialeah police Wednesday afternoon with his attorney’s guidance, the report states.
Click10.com
BSO: Couple arrested in connection with shooting, robbery in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE,Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a couple in connection with a robbery and shooting that occurred in North Lauderdale on Tuesday. According to investigators, BSO deputies received reports of a shooting around 3:10 p.m. in the 4000 block of Bailey Road. Daniel Gray, 20,...
Click10.com
Man shoots woman during dog fight in South Beach, police say
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man fired his gun while trying to separate two fighting dogs and injured a woman and the dogs on Friday in South Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. Norman Irizarry said he was working at South Beach Tattoo when he heard a...
Click10.com
14-year-old charged as adult, accused of fatally shooting Broward teenager
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head last month in Deerfield Beach, prosecutors confirmed to Local 10 News Friday. Jail records show that Keantae Vaughn was transferred from juvenile detention to the Paul Rein...
Click10.com
Coconut Grove suspect’s fashion gave him away, police say
MIAMI – A gold chain, an orange bicycle, and an outfit that included red sneakers recently gave away a suspect’s identity in Coconut Grove, according to Miami police officers. After watching surveillance video of a duo stealing from a Porsche Macan and a BMW X5 on Monday morning,...
Click10.com
New Fort Lauderdale fire station dealing with ongoing mold issues
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale’s Fire Station 54 was completed in Sept. 2018 at a price of $5.9 million. Firefighters moved in months later in Feb. 2019, but found themselves dealing with an issue. “I got hold of the fire department and they told me there was...
1 dead in Northlake Boulevard crash, Palm Beach Gardens police say
Palm Beach Gardens police confirmed Friday one person died in a crash the day before on Northlake Boulevard, which caused a mess for drivers during the morning commute.
Body found inside Miami construction site concrete cylinder, report says
Police in Miami, Florida are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside a concrete cylinder block on Friday.
Click10.com
Detectives ask for help with finding North Lauderdale woman
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 69-year-old woman from North Lauderdale. According to detectives, Gerone Beaubrun was last seen around 6 a.m. Thursday near the 7900 block of West McNab Road. Beaubrun...
Two Florida police officers charged for allegedly beating homeless man
Two police officers are among the three people charged in connection with the beating of a homeless man in Florida last year. Both officers were removed from active duty before being fired from the department, police chief George Fuente said.According to an affidavit, Hialeah Police Department officers Lorenzo Orfila and Rafael Otano were working an afternoon patrol shift together on Dec. 17, 2022, when they were dispatched to Los Tres Conejitos Bakery in a Hialeah shopping plaza. The two officers "made contact" with Jose Ortega Gutierrez, who was then handcuffed and put in the backseat of Orfila's police vehicle. The affidavit...
Click10.com
Homestead Kindergarten student found with gun in backpack, father facing felony charge
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A South Florida father is facing a felony charge after his 6-year-old daughter brought a gun to school. According to Homestead police, officers responded to the Keys Gate Charter School, located at 2000 SE 28th Ave. after administrators were alerted about a student who was found with a gun.
Click10.com
Police officers arrest man over shooting outside Miami-Dade hotel
MIAMI – A 23-year-old man, who police officers accused of driving a black Mercedes-Benz S550 during a recent shooting outside of a hotel, appeared in court on Thursday in Miami-Dade County. Corrections booked Baldwin Baker at about 4:40 a.m., on Thursday, after Miami police officers arrested him at about...
Click10.com
Body of man found inside concrete cylinder block at construction site near Haulover Marina
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are conducting a death investigation after the body of a man was found inside of a concrete cylinder block on Friday. The body was discovered in the morning at a construction site off Collins Avenue, near Haulover Marina. The man appeared to be...
Click10.com
Police pursuit in Fort Lauderdale ends in Tamarac
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police officers arrested four people following a chase on Thursday in Broward County. The pursuit ended just across from the Tamarac Fire Rescue station at 4801 W. Commercial Blvd. According to Sunrise police, detectives arrested four people, three of whom were connected to a robbery...
Click10.com
Coast Guard suspends search of 67-year-old diver who vanished off Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard Coast Guard has suspended its search for a diver who was reported missing in waters off Hollywood Beach on Friday morning. The diver was identified as 67-year-old Howard Sal, who was last seen wearing a black wetsuit and using a white paddleboard.
Comments / 0