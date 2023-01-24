ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Ex-Paterson cop charged in excessive-force cases being released from jail to await trial

By Joe Malinconico
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

PATERSON — After six nights in jail, former Paterson cop Spencer Finch was ordered released Tuesday pending the outcomes of the two excessive-force criminal indictments against him.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office had tried to keep Finch jailed until his cases went to trial. But state Superior Court Judge Scott Rumana ruled that the accused officer should be released on the grounds he isn’t a risk to flee or threaten public safety.

Finch’s detention hearing revealed what could become a significant development in the two criminal cases against him — one involving a 2018 incident outside a Paterson deli and the another stemming from the officer’s response to a 2021 domestic dispute.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Peter Foy said he would ask the court’s approval to use evidence from the 2021 case in Finch’s trial on the 2018 charges. Foy didn’t explicitly identify the evidence, but in previous proceedings authorities highlighted the importance of a police body camera video that showed Finch seemingly knee a suspect in the face while the man was handcuffed and sitting on the floor in a hallway.

More: Why did it take 4 years to charge an indicted ex-Paterson cop?

Foy told the judge that the Prosecutor’s Office is ready to go to trial in both cases. But Finch’s lawyer, Eric Kleiner, said the Prosecutor’s Office was trying to rush the case “before we’re ready.”

Kleiner on Tuesday emphasized the fact that Justin Montgomery, the alleged victim in the latest indictment against Finch in the 2018 incident, was charged with robbery and resisting arrest in that incident and had the charges expunged through pretrial intervention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VTBCy_0kPuVXys00

“This is not going to be an easy case,” Kleiner said. “When you’re relying on people off the street like Montgomery, you’ve got a problem.”

Foy argued that Kleiner’s comments about the victim’s background were “reckless … shameful and slanderous.”

Finch was indicted on charges of official misconduct, aggravated assault and tampering with public records in both cases. In the 2021 case, he also was indicted on charges of perjury and possession of a weapon for alleging striking the victim with a type of flashlight Paterson cops were prohibited from using.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

Email: editor@patersonpress.com

Comments / 8

G V
3d ago

With a criminal background or not cops shouldn't be using any excessive force on the person unless it's needed. Cops are suppose to be the ones to deescalate what ever the call may be not create a problem by abusing their position. The majority of cops talk to people condescending treating you like you a criminal instead of helping for whatever the situation may be 🤬🤬🤬

Reply
3
Darrell Sanders
3d ago

He has been using excessive force or people for years He has been a Threat to the public for a long time They All Know That and for his lawyer to call out the person Come on Now I am surprised more ppls haven't come forward with more charge's against him

Reply
2
 

