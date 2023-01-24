ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste of Country

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

‘American Idol’ Finalist C.J. Harris’ Cause of Death Revealed

Friends and family to American Idol finalist C.J. Harris now have answers. The singer’s cause of death was shared by county coroners in Alabama on Thursday. Harris suffered a fatal heart attack, Deadline and multiple sources report. The 31-year-old was at home in Jasper, Ala., when it occurred last Sunday (Jan. 15) and attempts to restore his heartbeat were not successful. There will be no autopsy.
JASPER, AL
Taste of Country

Craig Campbell Announces New Album, ‘The Lost Files: Exhibit A’

Craig Campbell is set to release his first collection of music in more than four years with The Lost Files: Exhibit A on Feb. 17. The album will feature a total of 16 brand new tracks, many of which were written several years ago. Some are songs Campbell recorded for other record labels but were never released. The album, he says, will harken back to the traditional-leaning music he made in his early career.
ALABAMA STATE
Taste of Country

Remember When Reba McEntire Joined the Grand Ole Opry?

Reba McEntire was already well into her career as a country music singer by the time she was formally inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Jan. 17, 1986. Her induction came nearly a decade after her first appearance on the hallowed stage, and the night was not without controversy.
Taste of Country

Kelly Clarkson Won’t Be Photoshopped on Her Next Album Cover

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Taste of Country

Willie Nelson Tributes Harlan Howard on New Album, ‘I Don’t Know a Thing About Love’

Willie Nelson returns this spring with a new studio album, I Don't Know a Thing About Love, a 10-track tribute to Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer Harlan Howard. The new music kicks off with Nelson's version of the classic "Busted," which Harlan wrote in 1962. Johnny Cash recorded the song with the Carter Family a year later, and Ray Charles and John Conlee both subsequently had hit singles with their versions of the song, too. Nelson himself has sang the song plenty in the past, too: He and Charles included a live version of "Busted" on Charles' 2005 live project, Genius & Friends.
TENNESSEE STATE
Taste of Country

Megan Moroney Gets Special Opry Invitation From Jamey Johnson and Deana Carter [Watch]

Megan Moroney just received the invitation all new country artists wait patiently for: The opportunity to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Not only did Moroney get the coveted invite, but she was asked by longtime country stars Jamey Johnson and Deana Carter. The up-and-comer shared a clip of the moment the two superstars surprised her while she was recording in the studio.
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Will Dierks Bentley Head up the Week’s Top Country Videos?

Dierks Bentley salutes one of Nashville's most important venues, the Exit/In, in his new video for "Same Ol' Me." Will he dominate the top country music videos of the week?. Bentley's new clip faces tough competition from new videos from Tyler Hubbard, Mitchell Tenpenny, Dylan Scott, Dailey & Vincent and Dustin Lynch.
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Shares One of the ‘Greatest Thrills’ From the Studio as She Makes Her Rock Album

Dolly Parton's upcoming rock 'n' roll album is full of some of the most legendary artists of the rock world, like Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Elton John and Steven Tyler. With all those acts lending their talents, the album-making process is sure to be unlike anything Parton's done in all her long, storied career — and during a recent conversation with Taste of Country, she offered up a little glimpse into what's like being in the studio.
TENNESSEE STATE
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy