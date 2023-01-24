Read full article on original website
Naomi Judd’s Family ‘Deeply Distressed’ After Tabloids Publish Death Scene Photos
Naomi Judd's family members are speaking out after several celebrity tabloids have posted photos of the late singer's death scene, as well as the contents of a note she reportedly left behind. In a post to Ashley Judd's Instagram, the family lambast the most recent coverage of Judd's death as...
‘American Idol’ Finalist C.J. Harris’ Cause of Death Revealed
Friends and family to American Idol finalist C.J. Harris now have answers. The singer’s cause of death was shared by county coroners in Alabama on Thursday. Harris suffered a fatal heart attack, Deadline and multiple sources report. The 31-year-old was at home in Jasper, Ala., when it occurred last Sunday (Jan. 15) and attempts to restore his heartbeat were not successful. There will be no autopsy.
Naomi Judd’s Death Brought Wynonna + Ashley Judd Together After Years of Estrangement
Following Naomi Judd's death by suicide in April 2022, her daughter and the Judds band mate Wynonna Judd says she's an "orphan" — but that doesn't mean she's going through her grief without family support. The singer finds comfort in her husband of a decade, drummer Cactus Moser, and is also reconnecting with her sister, actor Ashley Judd.
Brooks & Dunn Announce 17 New ‘Reboot’ Tour Dates for 2023, Featuring Scotty McCreery
Brooks & Dunn will ride again in 2023. The legendary country duo have announced 17 new dates on their Reboot Tour, which originally kicked off in 2021 and continued into 2022. The new string of shows is a direct result of fan demand, and the enthusiasm that concertgoers have shown at Brooks & Dunn's recent tour stops.
Wynonna Judd Wrote a Song About Grieving Naomi Judd’s Death
When she opens up to fans about her grief process surrounding the April 2022 death of her mother Naomi, Wynonna Judd has used the phrase "broken and blessed" to describe how her heartbreak and anguish coexist with the gratitude and love of her experience on the Judds Final Tour. Now, that phrase is finding its way into a brand-new song.
Kelly Clarkson Is Finally Ready to Drop Details on Her First Post-Divorce Album
Kelly Clarkson has been teasing her next album — a project heavily inspired by her 2022 split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — and now the singer's finally ready to share some concrete details. During an Instagram Live Q&A as part of her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show,...
Hardy Invites Morgan Wallen for Reminiscent ‘Red’ From New Album [Listen]
Hardy released his long-awaited sophomore album, The Mockingbird and the Crow, on Friday (Jan. 20), and he teams up with his longtime friend, tour partner and collaborator Morgan Wallen on the album's second track, "Red." The song was written by Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip and Jacob Rice, and it...
Craig Campbell Announces New Album, ‘The Lost Files: Exhibit A’
Craig Campbell is set to release his first collection of music in more than four years with The Lost Files: Exhibit A on Feb. 17. The album will feature a total of 16 brand new tracks, many of which were written several years ago. Some are songs Campbell recorded for other record labels but were never released. The album, he says, will harken back to the traditional-leaning music he made in his early career.
Marshall Tucker, Namesake of the Marshall Tucker Band, Dead at 99
The Marshall Tucker Band are mourning the loss of the man who lent their group his name. Marshall Tucker, a blind piano tuner who hailed from South Carolina, died on Friday (Jan. 20) at the age of 99. The Southern rock group — founded by Toy Caldwell, Doug Gray, Jerry...
Reba McEntire + Melissa Peterman Pick a Judds Hit for Karaoke Night in ‘The Hammer’ [Watch]
Reba McEntire's new film, The Hammer, is officially out on Lifetime now, but it's more than just a movie: It's also a reunion between the country star and Melissa Peterman, who co-starred on the McEntire-led mid-2000s sitcom, Reba. And like any good reunion between two old friends, The Hammer includes...
Remember When Reba McEntire Joined the Grand Ole Opry?
Reba McEntire was already well into her career as a country music singer by the time she was formally inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Jan. 17, 1986. Her induction came nearly a decade after her first appearance on the hallowed stage, and the night was not without controversy.
Kelly Clarkson Won’t Be Photoshopped on Her Next Album Cover
The 2023 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup Is a Country Fan’s Dream Come True
Willie Nelson Tributes Harlan Howard on New Album, ‘I Don’t Know a Thing About Love’
Willie Nelson returns this spring with a new studio album, I Don't Know a Thing About Love, a 10-track tribute to Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer Harlan Howard. The new music kicks off with Nelson's version of the classic "Busted," which Harlan wrote in 1962. Johnny Cash recorded the song with the Carter Family a year later, and Ray Charles and John Conlee both subsequently had hit singles with their versions of the song, too. Nelson himself has sang the song plenty in the past, too: He and Charles included a live version of "Busted" on Charles' 2005 live project, Genius & Friends.
Megan Moroney Gets Special Opry Invitation From Jamey Johnson and Deana Carter [Watch]
Megan Moroney just received the invitation all new country artists wait patiently for: The opportunity to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Not only did Moroney get the coveted invite, but she was asked by longtime country stars Jamey Johnson and Deana Carter. The up-and-comer shared a clip of the moment the two superstars surprised her while she was recording in the studio.
Country Rocker Matt Jordan Lets His Inner Eric Church Out on ‘Love Was Enough’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Matt Jordan is happily married to wife Jenna, and the couple have been blessed over the years with three children. However, the St. Louis native can still remember a day when life looked awfully different from the blessed life he lives today. “I have no complaints,” Jordan tells Taste of...
Will Dierks Bentley Head up the Week’s Top Country Videos?
Dierks Bentley salutes one of Nashville's most important venues, the Exit/In, in his new video for "Same Ol' Me." Will he dominate the top country music videos of the week?. Bentley's new clip faces tough competition from new videos from Tyler Hubbard, Mitchell Tenpenny, Dylan Scott, Dailey & Vincent and Dustin Lynch.
Miranda Lambert, the Chicks + More Line Up for Willie Nelson’s All-Star 90th Birthday
Willie Nelson turns 90 years old in 2023, and to celebrate, he'll be the guest of honor at an all-star, two-day birthday concert. The event takes place April 29 (which is Nelson's actual birthday) and April 30 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Dubbed Long Story Short: Willie Nelson...
Morgan Wallen Teases Humbling New Song, ‘I Wrote the Book’ [Listen]
Morgan Wallen is back with another musical sample on social media. In what's become the norm for the Tennessee native, he's giving fans a taste of what's coming down the pike with a song called "I Wrote the Book." Wallen begins by listing some things he knows a bit about...
Dolly Parton Shares One of the ‘Greatest Thrills’ From the Studio as She Makes Her Rock Album
Dolly Parton's upcoming rock 'n' roll album is full of some of the most legendary artists of the rock world, like Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Elton John and Steven Tyler. With all those acts lending their talents, the album-making process is sure to be unlike anything Parton's done in all her long, storied career — and during a recent conversation with Taste of Country, she offered up a little glimpse into what's like being in the studio.
