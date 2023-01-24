Read full article on original website
Related
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
TUCKER CARLSON: Another attempt by leaders of our country to inflame racial hatred in the United States
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to the killing of Tyre Nichols and voices his concerns over people using his death to justify riots on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
2 former George Santos campaign workers describe a 'sloppy' workplace and a boss with a short fuse
Rep. George Santos' campaign for Congress in 2022 was ultimately successful, but people who worked with him do not remember it fondly.
Donald Trump Jr ridiculed as he falls for parody Twitter account calling for Aretha Franklin ban
Donald Trump Jr has been ridiculed after seemingly falling for a parody Twitter account that called for Aretha Franklin’s “Natural Woman” to be banned. The account, The Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance (TCMA), which states that it’s run from Oslo, Norway, posted that the 1967 song was “offensive to trans women” and should be removed from Apple and Spotify but later added that the posts were “satire”. “There is no such thing as a ‘natural’ woman,” the post argued, adding that it “perpetuates multiple harmful anti-trans stereotypes” and that it has “helped inspire acts of harm against transgender women”.Albeit satirical,...
Hundreds pay tribute to slain Eswatini political activist
Hundreds of people, including foreign diplomats and activists, paid homage Saturday to a human rights lawyer who was shot dead in Eswatini, sparking alarm over political violence in Africa's last absolute monarchy. EU ambassador Dessislava Choumelova called for the "safety of all citizens including political activists".
Washington Examiner
Congressional Democrats push back on new Biden immigration policies
A group of more than 70 Democrats in the House and Senate sent President Joe Biden a letter Thursday urging him to reconsider policies restricting asylum access for migrants crossing the southern border. The Biden administration announced this month that it would limit asylum claims at the southern border and...
Washington Examiner
Newsom law that punished doctors for COVID-19 'misinformation' blocked by California judge
A U.S. judge blocked the implementation of a California law that sought to punish doctors for spreading "misinformation" about COVID-19 while he considers two lawsuits challenging the measure as an infringement on the First Amendment. Judge William B. Shubb of the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of California...
Washington Examiner
Leftist excuses for fare evasion are destroying mass transit
After President Joe Biden signed a $7,500 credit for select electric vehicles into law, some left-wing critics asked why "Amtrak Joe" was expending his political capital on cars rather than rails. Whether it's Naderites concerned about the nation's unusually high traffic fatality rate or advocates of a pedestrian way of life, public transit fiends have become more and more vocal in questioning why Americans are so addicted to our deadly, isolating, and time-consuming cars.
Washington Examiner
Liberals want you to think that Floridians are fleeing Ron DeSantis
Celebrities often threaten to leave the country if things don't go their way. Unsurprisingly, most individuals who declare they'll leave out of disgust, more often than not, don't commit to their statements. Once emotions settle down, one realization remains: Americans have it pretty good, despite our differences. The same can...
Comments / 0