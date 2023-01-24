Donald Trump Jr has been ridiculed after seemingly falling for a parody Twitter account that called for Aretha Franklin’s “Natural Woman” to be banned. The account, The Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance (TCMA), which states that it’s run from Oslo, Norway, posted that the 1967 song was “offensive to trans women” and should be removed from Apple and Spotify but later added that the posts were “satire”. “There is no such thing as a ‘natural’ woman,” the post argued, adding that it “perpetuates multiple harmful anti-trans stereotypes” and that it has “helped inspire acts of harm against transgender women”.Albeit satirical,...

23 HOURS AGO