SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man will spend 17 years in prison after he punched an officer in the face. According to a press release from the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, Sherman officers were dispatched to a fight in progress on March 17, 2019 where police said six to eight people were fighting in the parking lot at Steeple Chase apartments.

SHERMAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO