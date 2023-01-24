Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Johnston County Sheriff’s Deputies recover nearly 150 pounds of marijuana
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - 150 pounds of marijuana with a street value estimated between $250 thousand and $500 thousand was seized during a traffic stop in Johnston County. According to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies were conducting a traffic stop they discovered the driver was in possession...
KXII.com
Law enforcement seize 10 pounds of meth
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - 10 pounds of Methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $450 thousand were seized in Sherman Tuesday. Sherman Police said on January 24 Officer Anderson and his K9 partner Jaeger assisted another law enforcement agency with a narcotics investigation. After a search warrant was issued to...
KXII.com
Checkpoints and patrols planned in Garvin County
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on drunk drivers in Garvin County Saturday night. According to a press release from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office and Pauls Valley Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturations in Garvin County with an emphasis in the Pauls Valley area on Saturday, January 28.
KXII.com
Woman sentenced to prison for role in 2018 robbery
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One of three people involved in a robbery in 2018 was sentenced to prison on Thursday. Court documents said Natayvia White was arrested for robbery after she and two other people assaulted and stole from a man in the Sunshine Food Mart parking lot in Sherman in 2018.
KTEN.com
OSBI investigating former Byng Public Schools employee
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a former Byng Public Schools employee. In a statement from OSBI, officials say the unnamed employee is being investigated regarding an alleged violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Byng Public Schools declined to comment on...
KXII.com
Carter County man charged with trafficking fentanyl
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Carter County man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, police say. According to court documents, Jesse Ray Collins-Harris, 26, was arrested on Sunday and charged with trafficking illegal drugs, by knowingly possessing in excess of one gram of fentanyl, a controlled dangerous substance. Collins-Harris faces...
KXII.com
Sherman man sentenced to prison for assaulting a police officer
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man will spend 17 years in prison after he punched an officer in the face. According to a press release from the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, Sherman officers were dispatched to a fight in progress on March 17, 2019 where police said six to eight people were fighting in the parking lot at Steeple Chase apartments.
KXII.com
Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in McClain County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Robin Faulkenberry was driving on Interstate-35 southbound just north of mile marker 95 in Purcell when she lost consciousness. The car then left the road, struck a fence, and rolled 1/2 time before coming to rest on its top in a creek bed.
KXII.com
Mannsville man arrested after leading troopers on chase
MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A Mannsville man was arrested last Wednesday after leading law enforcement on a chase through Carter County. According to court documents, Jeremy Roberts ran a stop sign and drove up to 80 miles per hour northbound onto Highway 70, endangering numerous other people on the same roads.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma troopers checking for distracted drivers
(KTEN) — "Don't text and drive" is a phrase you hear often to ensure safety on the roads, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is making a special emphasis on that to finish the month. "We want to not catch anyone driving distracted," said OHP Capt. Scott Hampton. "Unfortunately, as...
KXII.com
One dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Fannin Co.
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a crash on State Highway 121 on Thursday night. According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Abbas Zeerak, 38, was driving south on SH 121 behind Jonathan Davenport, 57, when Davenport slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto County Rd. 4642 and Zeerak rear-ended him.
KTEN.com
Whitewright man killed in three-vehicle crash
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — A Whitewright man died Thursday evening in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 121 in Fannin County. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper K. Sanmann said 57-year-old Jonathan Davenport was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle south of Randolph when he slowed down on Highway 121 to make a left-hand turn on County Road 4642.
KXII.com
A look into the day of the life of a Denison Police Officer
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -If you’ve ever wanted to get an inside look at the life of a Denison Police Officer, now’s your chance. The Denison Citizens Police Academy is accepting applications until March 13. You can learn the process of patrol, K-9 work, and how Denison Police work...
KTEN.com
Texoma sheriffs say they won't enforce new gun rule
(KTEN) — Some county sheriffs in Texoma say they are standing up for the Second Amendment after a new ruling from the Department of Justice requiring gun owners who have a "stabilizing brace" attached to a pistol to either register the device or remove it within 120 days. A...
KXII.com
Murder arrest made in Denison shooting
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One young man is dead and another is in jail facing a murder charge after a shooting at a Denison home early Wednesday morning. Around 2 a.m. both Denison Fire and Police responded to the 2900 block of Layne Drive, where one young man was shot and another was taken into custody.
KTEN.com
Texas police keep tabs at traffic stops to ensure fair treatment
(KTEN) —Taking steps to keep police honest and unbiased, a Texas law requires that all departments conducting traffic stops file and report all stops before March 1 every year. "Expect an unbiased enforcement of the law," said Sherman police spokesperson Brett Mullen. "These processes kind of safeguard that, as...
KXII.com
Capital murder suspect in custody, police say
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A 17-year-old suspect in Monday’s double fatal shooting in Gainesville turned himself in. Samuel Gary Lee King was identified as a person of interest on Jan. 20. in connection to the double homicide shooting in Gainesville that occurred on Jan. 16. The Gainesville Police Department...
KXII.com
Sherman man arrested for aggravated assault
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was arrested on Thursday for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he pointed a shotgun at two people. According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Wesley Scott Sloan, 58, was involved in a property dispute with two people in the 1400 block of Tate Cir.
easttexasradio.com
KXII.com
Charges filed after four inmates allegedly assaulted another inmate
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Charges were submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney Friday on four inmates accused of brutally assaulting another inmate in the county jail. Pontotoc County Undersheriff Arnold Scott said four men, whose names have not been released yet, lured the victim into the sleeping area...
