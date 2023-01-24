Read full article on original website
Office properties (yes, office!) got Manhattan’s biggest December loans
Manhattan office properties were front and center for big lenders last month. Wells Fargo financed a new, 1.4 million-square-foot office building in Flatiron, Michael Dell and Apollo got behind the nation’s largest office-to-resi conversion, and two lenders refinanced debt on office buildings in the CMBS market. A couple of...
MetLife pays $68M cash for Williamsburg apartments
One way to navigate this tough borrowing environment is to buy without a loan. MetLife paid nearly $70 million in cash for a pair of Williamsburg apartment buildings, The Real Deal has learned. The insurance giant purchased the buildings at 139 North 10th Street, also known as the Print House...
Argo Development Sees Promising Housing Market Ahead
As investors eye the 2023 market with some uncertainty, Mike Abuladze, founder of Argo Development, is feeling confident that his firm is well-positioned to capitalize on impending growth in a key sector—single-family homes. A variety of demographic factors point to this opportunity, from a renewed interest in more space...
Hackensack Sears redevelopment is back on
A dispute involving the iconic Sears building in Hackensack has been resolved, clearing the way for its redevelopment. The city reached a settlement with Transformco, the company that acquired Sears Holdings’ assets, NorthJersey.com reported. The deal comes a year after Transformco filed a lawsuit alleging the city curbed the redevelopment potential of the site, 436 Main Street.
PHOTOS: Brown Harris Stevens turns 150
When the grand marble hall and chandeliers of the Metropolitan Club were built in 1891, Brown Harris Stevens was already in business. More than a century later, the marble tiles and velvet-lined staircases inside the storied social club lent a stately air to a landmark celebration for the 150th anniversary of the major New York City residential player.
Bizarre bankruptcy stops Brooklyn condo project foreclosure
It’s one of the more bizarre real estate bankruptcies in recent memory. The drama at a South Williamsburg condo project first came to light in 2021 when its lender, DW Partners, initiated a foreclosure, alleging that developer Ezra Unger defaulted on a $31 million loan. Proceedings on the 25-unit...
New Yorkers Never Came ‘Flooding Back.’ Why Did Rents Go Up So Much?
This article was featured in One Great Story, New York’s reading recommendation newsletter. Sign up here to get it nightly. For a minute there, things looked grim for New York City landlords. The pandemic caused an exodus of such proportions that building owners were forced to cut rents to their lowest levels since the bad old days of 2011. But then a miracle happened. (Or at least one seemed to!) Not only did New York’s expats return; they came — in the eerily identical words of the real-estate industry and the credulous reporters who cover it — “flooding back.”
Redeemer Presbyterian’s UES development plans vex co-op residents
Angry Upper East Side co-op residents are wondering if a neighboring church looking to build within a yard of its property is beyond redemption. Frustration boiled over at a meeting this week of the development committee of Manhattan Community Board 8 against the Presbyterian church Redeemer, Crain’s reported. The meeting was the latest chapter in a dispute over the proximity of the church planned for 150 East 91st Street.
Development Planned for 31st Street in Astoria Not Happening Soon, Property available for lease
A large residential development planned for 31st Street—near the 30th Avenue train station in Astoria—is not going to be built any time soon. MEDREP Associates, a Long Island City based development company, will not be moving forward with its plans to construct an 11-story building at the corner of 31st Street and Newtown Ave. for at least two years.
Mayor Adams unveils proposal to convert Midtown offices into apartments
In his second annual address as mayor, Adams is proposing to rezone a portion of Midtown Manhattan for housing. The mayor’s plan comes as housing development trails in Manhattan. [ more › ]
The Gotham Organization to Open NYC Luxury Community
The Lower East Side tower will make its debut this spring. The Gotham Organization is set to open The Suffolk, a luxury rental property in New York City’s Lower East Side. Scheduled to welcome residents this spring, the 30-story tower comprises 378 units and 330,000 square feet of mixed-use space.
A Gilded Age Mansion in New York City Just Listed for $80 Million
Large homes in New York City might seem like an oxymoron, but this wasn’t always true. Before nearly every inch of Manhattan was developed, a Gilded Age mansion in the Big Apple wasn’t uncommon. Back in the 1800s, with a booming economy and open space, crafting expansive properties wasn’t out of the question for the city’s most affluent residents. Reimagined in HBO’s The Gilded Age, many were clustered along Fifth Avenue—sometimes taking up a whole city block. While most of the palatial homes were demolished or remodeled into other uses, like high-end luxury stores or hotels, it is possible to find some in their original, residential fashion—and one just came to market.
Listen: Inside the looming distress across the hotel market
Times Square hotels are headed to bankruptcy. Investors are clawing at distressed hotels in Chicago. High interest rates are making it harder for investors to transact. And in California, more supply is coming offline, as developers look to hotels for adaptive reuse projects. And what does this all mean for...
EV drivers struggle to find charging stations
FOX Business Jeff Flock reports on New York City's growing electric vehicle charger shortage amid New York's decision to ban gas-powered cars by 2035.
Basement apartment pilot fizzles, showing need for state action
Only five of 800 basement apartment owners who expressed interest in a program to legalize those units ultimately participated, city officials said Tuesday. The main reasons were cost and zoning that made converting basement units infeasible. The pandemic further complicated such efforts, said Kim Darga, a deputy commissioner at the...
Mayor Adams Misses Campaign Promise to ‘Immediately' Take On Property Tax Inequities
Mayor Adams with Budget Director Jiha & Chief of Staff Varlack (photo: Benny Polatseck/Mayor's Office) When he was running for mayor in 2021, then-Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams promised that, if elected, in his first year he would "finally" tackle a particularly thorny area of city finance that impacts all New Yorkers: property taxes. As he takes the stage to deliver his second State of the City address on Thursday, the mayor has made no apparent progress on this significant campaign promise.
Lottery Opens for Deeply Affordable, Including Free, Senior Housing on Former Church Site
A lottery has launched for 57 truly affordable apartments for seniors in an under-construction development at 6309 4th Avenue in Sunset Park, the site of the former Zion Lutheran Church. The Sunset Ridge Senior Apartments will include a new nine-story building on the former church site and two adjacent townhouses...
East New York residents fed up as loud neighbors continue clamoring
The residents tell News 12 they've been trying to get help quieting their noisy neighbors for over a year now at 530 Hegeman Ave.
MSG’s facial surveillance fraught with legal issues, New York AG Letitia James says: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the heels of a lawsuit filed against Madison Square Garden Entertainment in regard to the company’s banning of certain lawyers from MSG arenas, New York Attorney General Letitia James is citing her own concerns with the policy, according to reports. Since June, MSG...
Founder of investment firm, 46, plunges to his death from NYC rooftop bar
The founder of an investment firm plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar on Wednesday night, cops and law enforcement sources said. Dale L. Cheney, 46, man plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m., police and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead on scene, cops said. Two people at the rooftop bar told police that the man jumped off the building, sources said. One woman called 911, saying she heard a loud noise. The death is being...
