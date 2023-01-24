ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

Mark Jensen anti-freeze trial: State rests case, defense calls witnesses

By Jackson Danbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OA6oA_0kPuUv0P00

The State of Wisconsin has rested its case in the retrial of Mark Jensen, the Kenosha man accused of poisoning his wife with anti-freeze.

On Tuesday, state prosecutors rested their case. Jensen's defense team is now calling their first witnesses.

As TMJ4 News has extensively reported , Jensen, 63, was convicted in 2008 of killing his wife, Julie Jensen, at their home in the Kenosha County village of Pleasant Prairie and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

But a Kenosha County judge vacated his conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Jensen deserved a new trial. The court found that a letter his wife wrote incriminating him in the event something should happen to her could not be used by the prosecution.

Prosecutors allege that he began poisoning his wife with antifreeze in December 1998, drugged her with sleeping medication, and later suffocated her to death over a three-day period.

Jensen has maintained his innocence, with his attorneys arguing that Julie Jensen was depressed and killed herself after framing her husband.

