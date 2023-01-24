Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
“Don’t Tread On Me” License Plates Considered By Iowa State Senate
Des Moines, Iowa — It’s a design that dates back to the Revolutionary War, and more recently, some have used the flag as a symbol of limited government. Called the Gadsen flag, it’s a yellow flag, with a coiled rattlesnake bearing the words “Don’t Tread On Me”, and now a bill that would let Iowans pay extra for a license plate that bears the that message and image has cleared a Senate subcommittee. If SF47 becomes law, a specialty Iowa license plate in the image of the yellow Gadsden Flag would be created, with a three inch tall coiled rattlesnake on the left side and the phrase “Don’t Tread on Me” along the bottom. Republican Senator Scott Webster of Bettendorf says he voted to advance the bill out of a subcommittee to continue discussing the proposal.
KCRG.com
State agency can’t enforce Iowa’s campaign finance laws; asks lawmakers for changes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jon Bartling isn’t working inside the Iowa State Capitol this month during the legislative session. The Bremer County Democrat is working at his normal construction job after losing his race for the statehouse. Bartling, according to data from the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure...
Albia Newspapers
Reynolds pitches wide-ranging health care bill
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed a sprawling bill dedicated to health care that includes a focus on strengthening rural health care and providing care to expecting and new parents. Among the nearly dozen divisions of the bill are provisions creating an OB-GYN fellowship program, allowing...
How Is It Possible There Are This Many Farm Operations in Iowa?
How is this number even possible? I started doing some research about farming in Iowa when I came across this information and somehow the math doesn't seem to add up for me. I had a few co-workers check this information with me, just to make sure I wasn't completely off base or if I drank too much coffee today and wasn't thinking straight. How are there this many farm operations in the state of Iowa when the population of Iowa is only a little over 3 million people?
ourquadcities.com
Iowa parents can now find out if student is eligible for $7,598 under new law
DES MOINES, Iowa — The paperwork is signed. The website is updated with details. And a new law is now in effect for private school students in Iowa. On Tuesday, just two weeks and a day after the legislative session began, Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law a plan to eventually provide all private school families with $7,598 per year for tuition and approved expenses.
Radio Iowa
Iowa Senate subcommittee advances Gadsden Flag license plate proposal
A bill that would let Iowans pay extra for a license plate that bears the message “don’t tread on me” has cleared a Senate subcommittee. If the bill becomes law, a specialty Iowa license plate in the image of the yellow Gadsden Flag would be created, with a three inch tall coiled rattlesnake on the left side of the plate and the phrase “Don’t Tread on Me” along the bottom.
kiow.com
Why We Passed School Choice
Parental choice in education and improving public schools are the top priorities for Republicans in the 2023 Legislative session. The Governor campaigned on school choice all over the state. Republicans running for the House and Senate campaigned all over the state on school choice and improving public schools. I spoke about it often. On election night, the Governor won an historic victory, with a margin of nearly 20 points, Republicans in the Senate gained enough seats for a super-majority, and in the House, we gained seats to the historic level of 64. Now, we will keep our promises.
Iowa just latest government-school domino to fall, and there's nothing teachers' unions can do about it
The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature passed an expansive school choice proposal and Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill Tuesday.
Chariton Leader
Watch Now: Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley discusses Gov. Kim Reynolds' health care legislation
Bill would provide resources for rural health systems, fatherhood initiatives, and allow pharmacies to dispense birth control without a prescription.
Pen City Current
Superintendents react to school choice law
FORT MADISON – Area public school officials are reacting with some consternation about the new law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds this week that allocates public funding for private Educational Savings Accounts. Reynolds signed the Students First Act into law earlier this week establishing the savings account with approximately...
KCCI.com
Stew Hansen, a well-known leader in Iowa's auto industry, has died
URBANDALE, Iowa — Stew Hansen, a well-known leader in Iowa's auto industry for many years, has died. Dan Boettcher, regional VP at Ken Garff Automotive – Iowa, said the company is mourning the loss of Hansen. “Stew left behind a legacy that will live on,” said Boettcher. “He...
KCCI.com
New Iowa bill proposes harsher penalty for delivering a drug resulting in death
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's new attorney general wants to increase penalties for drug sales that lead to someone's death. The bill passed out of subcommittees in both chambers yesterday. If it is signed into law, "delivering a drug resulting in death" would become a Class B felony and...
kmaland.com
Sieck defends ESA no vote
(Des Moines) -- State Representative David Sieck was among the southwest Iowa bloc of lawmakers opposing a controversial school choice bill passing the Iowa Legislature this week. Governor Kim Reynolds Tuesday signed a bill establishing Educational Savings Accounts for parents wishing to send their children to private schools. The governor’s...
Iowa lawmakers back off SNAP food restrictions
Iowa Republicans say they plan on amending a bill that would have severely restricted what food SNAP recipients could buy at the store.After a debate yesterday morning, the bill will just restrict candy and non-zero calorie pop purchases, pending USDA approval.Driving the news: The first draft of House File 3 prompted national outrage due to a section limiting the foods SNAP recipients could purchase to a state-approved WIC list.WIC, which is meant to be a supplemental aid for women, infants and children, doesn't allow for the purchase of a wide range of basic groceries, such as fresh meat and...
KCCI.com
16-year-olds could sell and serve alcohol under proposed bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — A proposal being considered at the statehouse could open the door wider for teenagers looking for jobs while also providing a small solution to Iowa's serious worker shortage. It would allow bar and restaurant employees to sell and serve alcohol if they are at least...
KGLO News
Legislators consider rules for a black bear hunting season
DES MOINES — Black bears would become a protected species under legislation working its way through the Iowa House. Representative Dave Jacoby of Coralville says the goal is to let state officials regulate hunting if the black bear population grows. “I think it’s important for Iowans if we do...
Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Right now, anyone can take an alcohol order but an […]
KCJJ
Republican legislators want UI officials to explain specific course terms relating to sexuality
Republican legislators are ordering officials at Regents institutions to explain specific terms dealing with sexuality that can be found in official curriculum. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports 26 GOP legislators are seeking explanations for specific terms used in courses at the University of Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa. Terms cited include “compulsory heterosexuality,” “critical media literacy” and “equitable science teaching.”
KCCI.com
Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad takes over new leadership role
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad is taking a new leadership role. The World Food Prize Foundation announced Tuesday that Branstad will be its President. The World Food Prize, which is based in Des Moines, is an award to recognize "individuals who have...
Iowa Farmers May Need To Re-Domesticate Their Cattle
Just like in humans, trust is the most important thing when raising and handling cattle. Producers have been spending less and less time around their animals. Dr. Dan Thomson, an Animal Science Professor at Iowa State University says that many producers went from supplementing and caring for their cattle in the field to doing it on the fence line.
