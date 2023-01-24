Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Veterinarian takes steps to sue fire departments after blaze destroys clinic
TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Three months after flames destroyed a Massena-area veterinary clinic, the owner is taking steps to sue the fire departments that battled the blaze for $4.5 million. Dr. Wilfredo Perez, the owner of Java’s Veterinary Center, has filed a notice of claim against the...
mynbc5.com
Underage teens arrested after allegedly stealing truck in Franklin County, NY
FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. — Two underage teens from Wynantskill were arrested on Thursday after police said they stole a truck and led officers on a pursuit in Fort Covington. New York State Police were informed that the teens, who were not named because of their age, had stolen a Ford F-250.
wwnytv.com
Man dies in Lewis County snowmobile crash
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - An Oneida County man is dead following a snowmobile crash in the town of West Turin Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say that around 11:40 p.m., a snowmobile operated by 52-year-old John Jones of Sauquoit, N.Y., went off the North Road, overturned, and struck a tree.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg handyman accused of stealing from employer
TOWN OF MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A handyman for a St. Lawrence County restaurant is accused of stealing from the business. State police arrested 62-year-old Justin Morrow of Ogdensburg on a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny. According to troopers, the owner of The Lakehouse, located on County Route...
northcountrynow.com
Vet files notice of claim against St. Lawrence County volunteer fire departments
Dr. Wilfredo Perez, owner of the Java Vet Center, has filed a notice of claim against the Massena and Louisville fire departments, along with seven other volunteer fire departments. The notice claims negligence on fire crews that responded to a structure fire at the Java Veterinary Center around 3 a.m. on Oct. 28. Perez raised more than $60,000 in a Gofundme campaign after members of the public showed support, but the notice of claim has caused some backlash. For more information on the claim visit our story here. Photo Courtesy of Massena Professional Firefighters.
wwnytv.com
Losing Fort Drum’s biomass plant could cost Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If Fort Drum’s biomass plant closes as expected, it’ll affect Watertown. Over the last several years, the city has had brush and yard waste taken away free of charge. The hauler takes it to the Fort Drum plant because that wood waste is...
wwnytv.com
Lawmaker seeks change in nursing home visitor rules
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - During the pandemic, people in nursing homes were isolated and couldn’t have anyone visit. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who represents Watertown and part of Jefferson County, wants the Essential Caregivers Act to change that. The bill would mandate that a nursing home patient has at...
northcountrynow.com
Early morning chimney fire
Potsdam Fire responded to 8231 US Highway 11 for a chimney fire Sunday morning. For details, see story here. Photo courtesy of Potsdam Fire.
wwnytv.com
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Park Circle
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Park Circle in Watertown will be closed through next weekend in preparation for Snowtown USA’s Park Circle Freeze. Park Circle will be closed to all traffic from Saturday, January 28, through Monday, February 6. Signs and detours will be in place. Drivers are encouraged...
wwnytv.com
Red Cross helps 4 people after fire
TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The American Red Cross says it’s helping four people after a fire damaged their St. Lawrence County home. Firefighters were called to 1381 County Route 12 just outside the village of Gouverneur at 11:40 p.m. Thursday. The Red Cross says it provided...
wwnytv.com
Man in custody after brief lockdown at Canton Central School
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Canton Central School went into a lockdown Tuesday morning after a man allegedly tried to enter the school with a knife in his possession. According to Canton Central School District Superintendent Ronald Burke, a teacher noticed a man trying to enter the building. The teacher told a member of the school’s maintenance staff and said she believed the subject had a knife.
wwnytv.com
State says 3 north country schools under fiscal stress
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The number of school districts under financial stress may be down in New York state, but three north country schools find themselves on that list. Both Lisbon Central and Colton-Pierrepont Central school districts in St. Lawrence County are susceptible to fiscal stress. This...
wwnytv.com
Fired police officer takes plea deal in hit-and-run crash
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A former Massena police officer accused of lying about a hit-and-run crash has taken a plea deal. Officials said 23-year-old Joshua Underwood pleaded guilty to unsafe backing, a traffic infraction, in Potsdam Town Court on Wednesday. He was ordered to pay a $107 fine and...
informnny.com
New Interim Watertown City School District Superintendent stepping in
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Changes are coming to the Watertown City School District. Beginning January 28, Roger Adams will begin serving as Watertown’s interim superintendent, according to a press release from the District office. According to the District, Adams is a former social studies teacher, coach and high...
Wife of President Biden Coming to Upstate New York! Where’s She Headed?
A few months after President Joe Biden's visit to the IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, another member of the Biden family will be making their way up to Upstate New York in January. It won't be the President himself, but rather his First Lady, who is set to visit historic Fort Drum.
wwnytv.com
Canton Housing Authority residents complain about trash removal change
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Residents at the Canton Housing Authority are upset over a new policy when it comes to trash removal. They’re also frustrated over what they call a lack of maintenance inside their apartments. “They’re dealing with holes in the walls, they’re dealing with cracks, they’re...
wwnytv.com
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
northcountrynow.com
Firefighter of the Year in Norfolk
Above, Adrian Bush is honored with the Norfolk Fire Department St. Lawrence County Fire Chiefs Association 2022 Firefighter of the Year. He is pictured with his wife, Brenda. For more about the St. Lawrence County Fire Chiefs Association meeting, read story here. Photo courtesy of James Blackburn, Rensselaer Falls Fire Department.
wwnytv.com
Spaziani to run for city council
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A former Watertown lawmaker has announced a bid to return to the city council. Leonard Spaziani announced his run Wednesday morning. Spaziani says if elected, at the top of his agenda is finding a way for the city to keep making money off its hydroelectric plant, even after the contract with National Grid runs out in 2030.
wwnytv.com
A new taste in Watertown as Vietnamese coffee shop opens
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Take a sip from across the globe at a new coffee shop in Watertown. Caffeine-Holic, which specializes in Vietnamese coffee, opened Tuesday in a newly renovated store-front inside the Paddock Arcade. The coffee beans are imported from Vietnam. For 22-year-old Han Le, it’s been a...
