Missing 12-year-old located safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says a missing 12-year-old boy has been located safe.Officers injured in Dodge City shooting improving, KBI says
The boy was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. He was last seen in north Wichita, where he ran from his mother.
Wichita police say the boy was located safe early Tuesday evening.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 2