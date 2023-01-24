Missing 12-year-old located safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says a missing 12-year-old boy has been located safe.

The boy was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. He was last seen in north Wichita, where he ran from his mother.

Wichita police say the boy was located safe early Tuesday evening.

