Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Standoff at Stewart’s in Adirondacks ends with arrest
A man was taken into custody after a standoff at a Stewart’s in Northern New York. It happened in Tupper Lake, reported NBC station WPTZ. A man walked in and told one of the workers he had a bomb in his backpack, said employees. Then he told the employees to leave.
mynbc5.com
Underage teens arrested after allegedly stealing truck in Franklin County, NY
FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. — Two underage teens from Wynantskill were arrested on Thursday after police said they stole a truck and led officers on a pursuit in Fort Covington. New York State Police were informed that the teens, who were not named because of their age, had stolen a Ford F-250.
wwnytv.com
Veterinarian takes steps to sue fire departments after blaze destroys clinic
TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Three months after flames destroyed a Massena-area veterinary clinic, the owner is taking steps to sue the fire departments that battled the blaze for $4.5 million. Dr. Wilfredo Perez, the owner of Java’s Veterinary Center, has filed a notice of claim against the...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg handyman accused of stealing from employer
TOWN OF MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A handyman for a St. Lawrence County restaurant is accused of stealing from the business. State police arrested 62-year-old Justin Morrow of Ogdensburg on a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny. According to troopers, the owner of The Lakehouse, located on County Route...
wwnytv.com
Man dies in Lewis County snowmobile crash
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - An Oneida County man is dead following a snowmobile crash in the town of West Turin Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say that around 11:40 p.m., a snowmobile operated by 52-year-old John Jones of Sauquoit, N.Y., went off the North Road, overturned, and struck a tree.
wwnytv.com
Lawmaker seeks change in nursing home visitor rules
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - During the pandemic, people in nursing homes were isolated and couldn’t have anyone visit. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who represents Watertown and part of Jefferson County, wants the Essential Caregivers Act to change that. The bill would mandate that a nursing home patient has at...
wwnytv.com
Losing Fort Drum’s biomass plant could cost Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If Fort Drum’s biomass plant closes as expected, it’ll affect Watertown. Over the last several years, the city has had brush and yard waste taken away free of charge. The hauler takes it to the Fort Drum plant because that wood waste is...
wwnytv.com
UPDATE: Tupper Lake man charged with making a terroristic threat
TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - A Tupper Lake man is charged with making a terroristic threat after a standoff with police at a village Stewart’s Shop. David Payrot, 44, is charged with three felonies after Tupper Lake police say he pretended to have an explosive device in a backpack, while holding what appeared to be a detonator device.
wwnytv.com
Man in custody after brief lockdown at Canton Central School
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Canton Central School went into a lockdown Tuesday morning after a man allegedly tried to enter the school with a knife in his possession. According to Canton Central School District Superintendent Ronald Burke, a teacher noticed a man trying to enter the building. The teacher told a member of the school’s maintenance staff and said she believed the subject had a knife.
wwnytv.com
Red Cross helps 4 people after fire
TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The American Red Cross says it’s helping four people after a fire damaged their St. Lawrence County home. Firefighters were called to 1381 County Route 12 just outside the village of Gouverneur at 11:40 p.m. Thursday. The Red Cross says it provided...
wwnytv.com
‘I want to serve the people,’ says Ogdensburg’s new city manager
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Thursday night, Ogdensburg city councillors approved hiring Mohideen Buharie as the new city manager. Buharie currently works for the city of Arcadia, California as an assistant engineer. “I want to serve the people of Ogdensburg. Beautiful people, a nice community...Every community has challenges and my...
wwnytv.com
State says 3 north country schools under fiscal stress
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The number of school districts under financial stress may be down in New York state, but three north country schools find themselves on that list. Both Lisbon Central and Colton-Pierrepont Central school districts in St. Lawrence County are susceptible to fiscal stress. This...
informnny.com
New Interim Watertown City School District Superintendent stepping in
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Changes are coming to the Watertown City School District. Beginning January 28, Roger Adams will begin serving as Watertown’s interim superintendent, according to a press release from the District office. According to the District, Adams is a former social studies teacher, coach and high...
Wife of President Biden Coming to Upstate New York! Where’s She Headed?
A few months after President Joe Biden's visit to the IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, another member of the Biden family will be making their way up to Upstate New York in January. It won't be the President himself, but rather his First Lady, who is set to visit historic Fort Drum.
mynbc5.com
Red Cross helps 9 people following two fires in Northern New York
NEW YORK — The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided emergency aid to nine people following two fires in Clinton and Franklin counties. The Red Cross said they aided four adults and a child after a fire on Flat Road Road in Malone on Sunday, with volunteers distributing comfort kits and a stuffed animal.
wwnytv.com
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Roads are beginning to get slippery as lake effect snow starts to concentrate over the Tug Hill Plateau. That’s why there’s a travel advisory for Lewis County. The sheriff’s office issued the advisory at 11 a.m. It will continue until further notice.
wwnytv.com
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg councillors unanimously approve new city manager
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg will have a new city manager in a couple months. At special city council meeting Thursday night, councillors voted unanimously to appoint Mohideen Buharie. Buharie comes to the north country from Cypress, California. He will start a three-year contract on March 1. That will...
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence County man accused of stealing vehicle
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - A Richville man is accused in a vehicle theft. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say while they were investigating a crash on the Rock Hollow Road in the town of Hermon on Saturday, they charged 35-year-old Jeffrey Bogrette with third-degree grand larceny. Deputies say...
northcountrynow.com
Firefighter of the Year in Norfolk
Above, Adrian Bush is honored with the Norfolk Fire Department St. Lawrence County Fire Chiefs Association 2022 Firefighter of the Year. He is pictured with his wife, Brenda. For more about the St. Lawrence County Fire Chiefs Association meeting, read story here. Photo courtesy of James Blackburn, Rensselaer Falls Fire Department.
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0